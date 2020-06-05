Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards

 
 
06/06/2020    12:38 GMT+7

Two more 'made-in-Vietnam' SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting international standards were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards hinh anh 1

The test kits, One-step RT-PCR COVID-19 KIT THAI DUONG and RT-LAMP COVID-19 KIT THAI DUONG, have been widely used in Europe and named in the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Emergency Use Listing procedure. (Photo: VNA)

The test kits, One-step RT-PCR COVID-19 KIT THAI DUONG and RT-LAMP COVID-19 KIT THAI DUONG, have been widely used in Europe and named in the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Emergency Use Listing procedure.

The SUNSTAR JSC have joined hands with the two groups of scientists from the National Institute for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology, in the production of the test kits.

RT-LAMP THAI DUONG has drawn much attention from European and American nations thanks to its applicability, said Nguyen Thi Huong Lien, Deputy General Director of the SUNSTAR JSC.

Earlier, the WHO’s medical product evaluation agency sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 test kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR , which was jointly produced by the Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Company.

The British Ministry of Health and Social Care also issued a certificate of European standard (CE) and a certificate of free sale (CFS) for the made-in-Vietnam test kit.

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 infections on June 5 evening, marking the 50th day in a row without coronavirus transmissions in the community.

 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country still stands at 328, including 188 imported ones, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

On June 5, five COVID-19 patients were declared fully recovered, raising the total recoveries in the country to 307, or 93.6 percent.

Among the active patients, 10 tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, and three others tested negative for the virus at least twice.

At present, 8,143 people having close contact with patients or arriving from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 83 at hospitals, 6,964 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,096 at home and places of residence./.VNA

 
 

