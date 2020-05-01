Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/05/2020 16:11:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC

 
 
02/05/2020    15:07 GMT+7

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oc hinh 0

Vietnam is forecast to have a scorching summer this year

The hot weather is forecast to bake northern and central provinces on May 3, and the heat is likely to increase in intensity and last for several days.

This is the first heat wave of this summer, with the temperature forecast to rise above 37 degrees Celsius and at some points close to 40 degrees Celsius, said meteorologist Nguyen Van Huong.

Central provinces will be adversely affected by the immense heat, with temperatures likely to range between 38-40 degrees Celsius.

 

The capital city of Hanoi will also experience the hot weather when temperatures are predicted to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius.

Statistics show since the beginning of this year, the average temperature of the whole country has been 1 to 2.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average level of previous years, and the upward trend is forecast to last til October this year.

According to the latest weather forecast, major heat waves will hit northern provinces in May and June, while scorching hot temperatures in north-central and central provinces will last till August. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 2
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases in community for 16 days, total remains at 270

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
Vietnamese people banned from taking potentially dangerous jobs abroad
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people will be banned from doing hazardous jobs while overseas, including massage, under a new decree which will take effect from this month.

Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
Severe heat wave to hit Vietnam's northern region
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A severe heat wave is forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from May 2 according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Bailout package reaches people in need
Bailout package reaches people in need
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

Many people across Vietnam have been adversely affected by COVID-19, prompting the government to release a bailout package worth VND62 trillion ($2.66 billion) in early April. The package has since been reaching needy people.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian May 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian May 1
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

PM orders investigation of Covid-19 testing equipment procurement

Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
Japanese teacher breaks barriers with autistic Vietnamese children
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Ito Mai, a 40-year-old Japanese teacher for children with autism in the central city of Da Nang, starts each day with a special cup of coffee.

HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread
HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive.

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others.

War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland
VIDEOicon  01/05/2020 

It has been over 40 years since the American War came to an end but unforgettable memories of historic days fighting for the liberation of the motherland still flood back to war veterans whenever they visit old battlefields.

New heat wave forecast for HCMC next month
New heat wave forecast for HCMC next month
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

Scorching weather is expected to continue in HCMC in early May, with the highest temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius. 

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC
Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
Coronavirus: Los Angeles offers free virus testing to all residents
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

It is the first major US city to offer free testing to all, even if people are showing no symptoms.

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets
SOCIETYicon  01/05/2020 

A leading charity in Hanoi says there has been a threefold increase in the number of children living on the streets, forced from their homes in search of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 30
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Two test positive for COVID-19 after previously being given the all-clear

Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
Young volunteer who led the way for Vietnamese troops on road to liberation of Sai Gon
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc My has never forgotten the moment she volunteered to climb on top of the tank and led Vietnamese soldiers to US troops in Cu Chi District, contributing to the liberation of Sai Gon on April 30, 1975.

Online payments for traffic violations
Online payments for traffic violations
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30.

HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
HCM City sets up steering committee for new “city within city”
SOCIETYicon  30/04/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to establish a steering committee on the creation of a “city within a city” that will include districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc, according to Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 