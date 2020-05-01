Vietnam braces for heat wave next week, temperature up to 40oC

A heat wave is expected to soon sweep through northern and central Vietnam next week, with temperatures jumping to 38-40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnam is forecast to have a scorching summer this year

The hot weather is forecast to bake northern and central provinces on May 3, and the heat is likely to increase in intensity and last for several days.

This is the first heat wave of this summer, with the temperature forecast to rise above 37 degrees Celsius and at some points close to 40 degrees Celsius, said meteorologist Nguyen Van Huong.

Central provinces will be adversely affected by the immense heat, with temperatures likely to range between 38-40 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Hanoi will also experience the hot weather when temperatures are predicted to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius.

Statistics show since the beginning of this year, the average temperature of the whole country has been 1 to 2.5 degrees Celsius higher than the average level of previous years, and the upward trend is forecast to last til October this year.

According to the latest weather forecast, major heat waves will hit northern provinces in May and June, while scorching hot temperatures in north-central and central provinces will last till August. VOV