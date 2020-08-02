Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing tally to 590

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 2 morning, including two linked to the outbreak in Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Returnees from the outbreak in central Da Nang city test for COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)

One of the two cases related to Da Nang city is a 42-year-old man living in HCM City who had been to Da Nang for vacation. He is now under treatment at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The other is a 40-year-old man from central Quang Ngai province. He had close contact with patient No. 517 at Da Nang General Hospital. He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 1 and is being treated at a local medical centre.

The remaining two patients flew from Russia to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 17 onboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN5062. They were quarantined right upon entry in the northern province of Hoa Binh, and are being treated at the provincial general hospital.

Twenty-one others on the same flight had previously been confirmed infected as well.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 590, including 306 imported cases who were quarantined right upon arrival.

Of the total cases, 373 have recovered so far. There have been three deaths related to the virus.

As of August 2 morning, the total number of coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak in Da Nang increased to 144 since July 25.

Among the active patients, six have tested negative for the virus once, and eight at least twice.

A total 94,216 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.

Quang Nam takes measures to curb epidemic

Located in the area adjacent to Da Nang City with a large number of people travelling through, Quang Nam province is taking the most drastic measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Not only geographically adjacent to Da Nang city, Dien Ban town of Quang Nam province is also the southern gateway to Da Nang city with more than 1,500 workers from Da Nang working in industrial zones travelling through.

As of July 30, the town had four positive SARS-CoV-2 cases.

Right on 30/7, Hoi An city blockaded An Hoi street after the first cases of Covid-19 had been detected. This move has received local people’s consent.

With new developments of Covid-19, Quang Nam province has directed localities in the areas bordering Da Nang to take stronger measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the community.

Da Nang’s Hoa Vang field hospital ready to treat COVID-19 patients

The field hospital at Hoa Vang district’s medical centre is ready to serve COVID-19 infected patients from August 1 morning to share difficulties with the Da Nang Hospital which is being overloaded in the disease check-ups and treatment.

The establishment of this field hospital followed the July 31 decision of Da Nang city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. During the preparation process, the field hospital has received great support from the Hoa Vang medical centre’s staff as well as local agencies, organisations and individual donors.

The 200-bed hospital is used for quarantining and treating COVID-19 patients, especially those with severe symptoms and complicated underlying diseases.

Previously, the municipal People’s Committee decided to establish a 1,000-bed field hospital in Tien Son Sport Centre.

On August 1 morning, Vietnam reported 12 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total amount of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 558.

Of the total, 116 are related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25.