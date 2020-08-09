Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 9 morning, taking the national count to 812, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the new patients, one is in Hanoi and the other, in the northern province of Bac Giang.



Vietnam has to date reported 812 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 317 are imported.

There are currently 178,695 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,252 at hospitals, 27,798 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 145,645 at their homes.

As many as 395 or 48.6 percent of the total patients have made full recovery, and there have been 10 deaths.

VNA