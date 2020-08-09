Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 12:21:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases

09/08/2020    11:54 GMT+7

Vietnam reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 9 morning, taking the national count to 812, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the new patients, one is in Hanoi and the other, in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases


Vietnam has to date reported 812 COVID-19 patients since the first case was detected in January. Of those, 317 are imported.

There are currently 178,695 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,252 at hospitals, 27,798 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 145,645 at their homes.

 

As many as 395 or 48.6 percent of the total patients have made full recovery, and there have been 10 deaths.

VNA

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 9
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases

Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
Soldiers work day and night to take care of quarantined people
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese citizens quarantined after their repatriations flight back home have only three words to say: “Thank you soldiers.”

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

Charity class gives poor kids an education
Charity class gives poor kids an education
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

On an area of 20 square metres in a narrow alley in HCM City’s District 12, there is a special classroom which gathers dozens of students who try to write letters and repeat the multiplication tables they learned the day before.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 8
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users

Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The three sub-projects set for construction in September are sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi reports one more Covid-19 case

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

A cruise ship with 21 passengers and four crew members on board went up in flames on the morning of August 7, with no injuries sustained.

Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The first ‘free face mask ATM’ has officially came into operation in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6 as part of joint efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the country.

HCM City suspends summer activities for children
HCM City suspends summer activities for children
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), 

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 