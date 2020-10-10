Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107

10/10/2020    21:23 GMT+7

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107 hinh anh 1

Vietnamese returnees are boarding a coach to quarantine sites upon arrival in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

One is a 33-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Russia on September 29 while the other is a 33-year-old German expert who arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.

Both have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment.

Among the total cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 linked to Da Nang outbreaks. Vietnam has gone 38 days free of community infections.

 

As many as 1,024 patients have been given all-clear while among the active cases, five have tested negative for the coronavirus once, five twice, and ten thrice.

Death toll remains at 35.

There are 15,777 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam's most modern bus station opens in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The new Mien Dong Bus Station in HCM City’s District 9 will start operation on October 10 after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

