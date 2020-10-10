Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnamese returnees are boarding a coach to quarantine sites upon arrival in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

One is a 33-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Russia on September 29 while the other is a 33-year-old German expert who arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.

Both have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment.

Among the total cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 linked to Da Nang outbreaks. Vietnam has gone 38 days free of community infections.

As many as 1,024 patients have been given all-clear while among the active cases, five have tested negative for the coronavirus once, five twice, and ten thrice.

Death toll remains at 35.

There are 15,777 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present./.VNA