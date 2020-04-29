Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays

Measures to ensure safety during the upcoming holidays were discussed at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 29.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

Participants stressed the importance to continue well implementing medical quarantine and disease prevention regulations in the community, especially at tourist sites.

The preparations for re-opening schools, immigration management, supporting foreign citizens to return home, and helping other countries in fighting the disease were also put on the table.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the national steering committee, emphasised that Vietnam has basically controlled the pandemic and gradually been implementing the double goal of preventing the disease and ensuring socio-economic development.

Apart from strictly controlling those who enter Vietnam, it is necessary to continue reviewing regulations on education and tourism in order to ensure safety amid the pandemic, he said.

Dam ordered the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Transport to closely monitor and re-evaluate the situation to finalize regulations and guidelines on disease prevention in tourism and transport activities.

In a meeting on the same day with representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), Deputy PM Dam asked for close coordination among the agencies and relevant units to continue researching and producing vaccines for COVID-19 treatment.

Participants agreed that the research and production of vaccines require synchronous coordination among scientific research agencies in different fields.

They said research units and scientists have urgently researched, isolated, and cultivated the virus; and successfully produced test bioproducts and gradually developed an effective treatment plan for COVID-19 patients.

They expressed their belief that under the coordination and direction of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam will have positive research directions in the future.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case as of 6pm on April 29, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community./.VNA