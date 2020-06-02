Vietnam continues denying entry to foreigners

Even though Vietnam is allowing foreign experts and specialists working on projects to enter the country, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said,
at a press conference on June 2, they will continue employing certain Covid-19 prevention and control measures including denying entry to international travelers.
The country's hospitality industry is currently relying on local tourists. Since social distancing measures were relaxed, the tourism market gradually recovered thanks to local demand.
Tourism revenues in the first three months were VND8.3 trillion, dipping 54.1% compared with the same period last year.
Data from the General Statistics Office indicates that from January to May, the country saw 3.73 million international arrivals, down 48.8% year-on-year, mostly owing to pre-outbreak arrivals.
The number of international arrivals in May was the lowest in recent years, dropping 13.6% from April and 98.3% year-on-year.
To boost local tourism demand and encourage people to travel to attractions around the country, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the “Vietnamese travel in Vietnam” campaign in early May. SGT
