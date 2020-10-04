Vietnam enters 32nd consecutive day without COVID-19 infection in community

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on October 4 morning, entering the 32nd consecutive day without infections in the community.

The country has to date confirmed 1,096 COVID-19 cases, including 691 local infections and the rest are imported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Tourists visit Citadel of the Ho Dynasty in central Thanh Hoa province - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Among the patients undergoing treatment, one has tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and four thrice.

So far, 1,020 patients have been successfully treated and there are now no patients in critical conditions.

The death toll from the disease remained at 35, most of them elderly people with serious underlying conditions.

As many as 16,447 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the county, including 718 in hospitals, 11,212 in concentrated quarantine establishments, and 4,547 at home.

VNA