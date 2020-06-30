Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

 
 
01/07/2020    17:10 GMT+7

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

The problem was discussed at the conference about labour and employment solutions for firms due to Covid-19 pandemic held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on June 29.

Vu Trong Binh, head of the Department of Employment said in the first six months of the year, unemployment rapidly rose. "The labour force participation rate dropped to the lowest point for the past 10 years. The unemployment rate of people of working age was also the lowest for the past five years," he said.

17.6 million people suffered a pay cut and 7.8 million people lost jobs or had fewer work hours. The service sector is the hardest hit including accommodation and catering services, followed by the industrial zone especially at processing factories, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, only 540,000 people were able to find jobs in the first six months. Recruitment needs in the first five months decreased by 28% in HCM City and 23% in Hanoi. Major markets like Japan and South Korea have stopped receiving guest workers from Vietnam due to the pandemic.

When Vietnam's major markets including the US, EU and China still remain closed for manufacturing, processing and tourism, the local market will face many difficulties, especially with exporting and importing materials. The tourism industry is still badly affected.

However, Binh went on to say that Vietnam was becoming an attractive location for foreign direct investment thanks to its success in Covid-19 control and prevention. Laodong/Dtinews

 
The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A foreign national has tested mild positive for SARS-CoV-2 after displaying symptoms relating to the deadly virus at FV Hospital in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City, according to a statement issued by local health officials on July 1.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 30 approved financing for two projects worth a total of US$422 million to help build a climate-resilient city in the Mekong Delta and improve the quality of Vietnam’s three national universities.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam successfully masters COVID-19 test kit technology

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Legal proceedings have begun against mother of a new born baby who died after he was abandoned.

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos, 

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Monday evening reported three cases of diphtheria, bringing the total number in the province since the beginning of this year to eight.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

At least 19 people are killed in the Iranian capital in an explosion blamed on a gas leak.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thousands attended the festive event in Prague, sharing food and drink with people around them.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park has said the Vaccine Alliance wants to invite Vietnam to join in research and production of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Hong Kong is marking 23 years since British rule ended as a new "anti-protest" law, imposed by Beijing, comes into effect.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Members of the Vietnamese coast guard force have helped poor fishermen throughout the country keep earning a living from the sea after social distancing triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as drought and salinity.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Co, 62, of Thuong Tan Commune, the southern province of Binh Duong, has made equipment that combines fertilising, spraying pesticides and watering to cultivate 800 pomelo trees in his garden.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Web of Science – Clarivate announced on June 29 that the Impact Factor 2020 for a journal published by the Vietnam National University in Hanoi is set to be on the international list for the very first time.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Whether to maintain schools for the gifted is an annual topic of discussion among many parents.

SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

