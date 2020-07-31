Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad

31/07/2020    14:47 GMT+7

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

the Ministry of Education and Training’s Quality Management Department announced on July 31.

This is the highest-ever result gained by the Vietnamese team so far.

The students are Ly Hai Dang, a 12th grader from Hai Phong city’s Tran Phu High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Hoang Duong, a 11th grader from the Natural Science High School for Gifted Students under Hanoi National University; Pham Trung Quoc Anh, a 12th grader from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in central Nghe An province; and Dam Thi Minh Trang, a 12th grader from northern Nam Dinh province’s Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted.

The 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad, hosted by Turkey, was held in form of a remote access exam. It attracted the participation of students from 60 countries and territories.

 

The Vietnamese team did the exam at the Hanoi National University of Education under the supervision of the Olympiad Organising Board in Turkey via a camera system.

Last year, Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals, ranking fifth among participating nations and territories./. VNA

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

A group of students from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT) have become one of 10 winning teams at Google’s Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge 2020.

 
 

Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

Hanoi to conduct rapid coronavirus test for all people returning from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Da Nang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

HCM City to suspend non-essential services, gatherings from July 31
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee on July 30 ordered temporary closure of establishments providing non-essential services in the city, including bars and discotheques, as from 0:00 am of July 31 until further notice.

Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Head of the Interdisciplinary Department under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Assistant professor Dr Nguyen Van Hieu talks about doctoral programmes on climate change and sustainable development

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

