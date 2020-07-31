Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US,

the Ministry of Education and Training’s Quality Management Department announced on July 31.

Vietnam ranks second at 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad

This is the highest-ever result gained by the Vietnamese team so far.

The students are Ly Hai Dang, a 12th grader from Hai Phong city’s Tran Phu High School for the Gifted; Nguyen Hoang Duong, a 11th grader from the Natural Science High School for Gifted Students under Hanoi National University; Pham Trung Quoc Anh, a 12th grader from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in central Nghe An province; and Dam Thi Minh Trang, a 12th grader from northern Nam Dinh province’s Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted.

The 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad, hosted by Turkey, was held in form of a remote access exam. It attracted the participation of students from 60 countries and territories.

The Vietnamese team did the exam at the Hanoi National University of Education under the supervision of the Olympiad Organising Board in Turkey via a camera system.

Last year, Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals, ranking fifth among participating nations and territories./. VNA

