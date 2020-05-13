Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.
A flight bringing over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia home took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)
Children are well-equipped with protective gears at the airport (Photo: VNA)
Families prepare protective gears (Photo: VNA)
Children, pregnant women, old people and those with disease background are prioritized to fly home (Photo: VNA)
Representative of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia presents protective gears to OVs (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese volunteers in Moscow present protective clothes to OVs (Photo: VNA)
