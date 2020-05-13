Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

 
 
13/05/2020    15:35 GMT+7

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

A flight bringing over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia home took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home


Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home


Children are well-equipped with protective gears at the airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home


Families prepare protective gears (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home


Children, pregnant women, old people and those with disease background are prioritized to fly home (Photo: VNA)

 



Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Representative of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia presents protective gears to OVs (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese volunteers in Moscow present protective clothes to OVs (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home



Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

Vietnamese people check in at Sheremetyevo airport (Photo: VNA)

 
 
 

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

It took Phuong Linh, a twelfth grader at Hanoi-based Yen Hoa High School, a couple of days to digest the bitter reality before pulling herself together and preparing for the coming graduation examination in August.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

US scholar Scott Johnson was found dead at the bottom of beach cliffs in Sydney in 1988.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

