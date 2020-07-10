Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 11:00:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam free of community transmission of COVID-19 for 85 days

10/07/2020    10:57 GMT+7

Eighty-five days have passed since the last local infection of coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on July 10 morning.

Vietnam free of community transmission of COVID-19 for 85 days hinh anh 1

Some Vietnamese citizens prepare to leave a quarantine site in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

There were also no new cases to report overnight, keeping the number of infections in the country at 369.

Of the total, 229 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.

Up to 347 patients or 94 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.

Most of the 22 remaining cases are in stable condition, and five of them have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, at least twice.

At present, 12,923 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are in quarantine, including 72 in hospitals, 12,447 in other quarantine sites, and 404 at home or accommodation facilities.

346 Vietnamese citizens brought from US amid COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 346 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safe and sound from the US on July 9.

 

The flight was arranged by domestic agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and US agencies.

Passengers were mostly children, pregnant women, students who face difficulties in accommodation and visa extension, and some businessmen and intellectuals.

To help citizens do necessary procedures, the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington DC sent officials to Dulles airport.

Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.

Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the citizens’ aspirations and quarantine capacity in localities.

 
 

Other News

.
Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria
Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers’ incomes and jobs, 

VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 9
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 