Vietnam free of community transmission of COVID-19 for 85 days

Eighty-five days have passed since the last local infection of coronavirus was recorded in Vietnam, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on July 10 morning.

Some Vietnamese citizens prepare to leave a quarantine site in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

There were also no new cases to report overnight, keeping the number of infections in the country at 369.

Of the total, 229 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival.

Up to 347 patients or 94 percent have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.

Most of the 22 remaining cases are in stable condition, and five of them have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, at least twice.

At present, 12,923 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are in quarantine, including 72 in hospitals, 12,447 in other quarantine sites, and 404 at home or accommodation facilities.

346 Vietnamese citizens brought from US amid COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 346 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safe and sound from the US on July 9.

The flight was arranged by domestic agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and US agencies.

Passengers were mostly children, pregnant women, students who face difficulties in accommodation and visa extension, and some businessmen and intellectuals.

To help citizens do necessary procedures, the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington DC sent officials to Dulles airport.

Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.

Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the citizens’ aspirations and quarantine capacity in localities.