Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam has no COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,094, the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 30 morning.

Tourists have temperature checked at the entrance of the Marble Mountains in central Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

The country has gone 28 days with no new locally-transmitted infections so far.

Vietnam detected 17 new cases of COVID-19 on September 29, all of whom are people being quarantined in concentrated facilities.

The 17 new patients all arrived from Russia and are being quarantined in the southern province of Bac Lieu.

During the day, eight more COVID-19 patients were given the all clear, raising the total recoveries to 1,007.

Among patients under treatment, there is no serious case.

The death toll remained at 35.

Of the total cases, 691 were locally transmitted, including 551 linked to outbreaks in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.

Among those under treatment, one has tested negative for the virus once, three twice and 13 thrice.

Death toll remained at 35 with most of the fatalities being elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

More than 15,950 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine at present.

Indonesia, Philippines struggling with rising COVID-19 cases

Indonesia reported 4,002 new cases of COVID-19 on September 29, raising the country’s total count to 282,724.

The coronavirus disease claimed 128 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the fatalities to 10,601.

The Philippines confirmed 2,025 new cases and 68 deaths the same day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 309,303, and death tolls to 5,448.

Meanwhile, Thailand will receive the first group of foreign tourists arriving on a flight from China next week, marking the first step in re-starting tourism which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country so far recorded 3,559 COVID-19 cases, with 59 deaths.

Thailand extends grace period for stranded foreigners

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on September 28 said it has decided to extend a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in Thailand until October 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin, the decision came as many flights are not available, and foreigners stranded in Thailand expressed concerns of the rising number of infections back in their home countries.

In July, the Thai authorities granted automatic visa extensions from late March to Sept. 26 to all foreigners.

After October, a new immigration regulation will allow foreigners to apply for 60-day extensions to remain in Thailand, but only if they are unable to leave due to limited flights or other urgent issues.

Thailand's total COVID-19 infections as of September 28 stood at 3,545 with 59 fatalities.

The same day, Malaysia said it will impose strict movement restrictions in four districts in Sabah after reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections there in September.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna districts will be required to shut down from September 29 for 14 days.

The partial lockdown comes amid a recent surge of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia.

As of September 27, Malaysia's tally of infections reached 10,919, including 9,835 recovered cases and 134 deaths.

Philippines extends restrictions in Manila region to curb COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on March 29 that partial restrictions in and around the Manila capital region will be extended for another month until October 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a televised address, the president also appealed to the country's top telecommunication firms to "do a better job" with public schools set to reopen with virtual classes on October 5.

Preparations for the resumption of classes have been hit by problems including access, availability and speed of data services.

The archipelago nation reported 3,073 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities on September 28, taking its total count to 307,288 cases with 5,381 deaths.