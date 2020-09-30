Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases

30/09/2020    13:51 GMT+7

Vietnam has no COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,094, the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 30 morning.

Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases hinh anh 1

Tourists have temperature checked at the entrance of the Marble Mountains in central Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

The country has gone 28 days with no new locally-transmitted infections so far.

Vietnam detected 17 new cases of COVID-19 on September 29, all of whom are people being quarantined in concentrated facilities.

The 17 new patients all arrived from Russia and are being quarantined in the southern province of Bac Lieu.

During the day, eight more COVID-19 patients were given the all clear, raising the total recoveries to 1,007.

Among patients under treatment, there is no serious case.

The death toll remained at 35.

Of the total cases, 691 were locally transmitted, including 551 linked to outbreaks in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.

Among those under treatment, one has tested negative for the virus once, three twice and 13 thrice.

Death toll remained at 35 with most of the fatalities being elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

More than 15,950 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine at present.

Vietnam goes four weeks with no new COVID-19 cases

Indonesia, Philippines struggling with rising COVID-19 cases

Indonesia reported 4,002 new cases of COVID-19 on September 29, raising the country’s total count to 282,724.

The coronavirus disease claimed 128 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the fatalities to 10,601.

The Philippines confirmed 2,025 new cases and 68 deaths the same day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now amounts to 309,303, and death tolls to 5,448.

Meanwhile, Thailand will receive the first group of foreign tourists arriving on a flight from China next week, marking the first step in re-starting tourism which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The country so far recorded 3,559 COVID-19 cases, with 59 deaths.

Thailand extends grace period for stranded foreigners

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on September 28 said it has decided to extend a grace period for visa renewals for foreigners stranded in Thailand until October 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin, the decision came as many flights are not available, and foreigners stranded in Thailand expressed concerns of the rising number of infections back in their home countries.

In July, the Thai authorities granted automatic visa extensions from late March to Sept. 26 to all foreigners.

After October, a new immigration regulation will allow foreigners to apply for 60-day extensions to remain in Thailand, but only if they are unable to leave due to limited flights or other urgent issues.

Thailand's total COVID-19 infections as of September 28 stood at 3,545 with 59 fatalities.

The same day, Malaysia said it will impose strict movement restrictions in four districts in Sabah after reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections there in September.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, non-essential businesses in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna districts will be required to shut down from September 29 for 14 days.

The partial lockdown comes amid a recent surge of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia.

As of September 27, Malaysia's tally of infections reached 10,919, including 9,835 recovered cases and 134 deaths.

Philippines extends restrictions in Manila region to curb COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on March 29 that partial restrictions in and around the Manila capital region will be extended for another month until October 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a televised address, the president also appealed to the country's top telecommunication firms to "do a better job" with public schools set to reopen with virtual classes on October 5.

Preparations for the resumption of classes have been hit by problems including access, availability and speed of data services.

The archipelago nation reported 3,073 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities on September 28, taking its total count to 307,288 cases with 5,381 deaths.

 
 

.
Celebrations for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi planned
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A grand ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi will be held at Ly Thai To Garden in the heart of Hanoi on the evening of October 10, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) Nguyen Van Rinh has sent a letter expressing support for Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga 

Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goal related to food loss and waste.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.

Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The burning of straw, plant byproducts and other waste on fields near airports produces smoke that affects visibility for pilots and poses a high risk to flight safety, said an official from Northern Airports Authority..

Unique wedding photos cause a stir
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

