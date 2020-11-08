Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi has gone free of the disease for 82 days and Ho Chi Minh City 99 days.

People returned from pandemic-hit areas are taken to a quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)

A total of 1,070 patients have recovered out of the total 1,213 infections recorded so far. The fatalities remain at 35.

Among those who are receiving treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and eight thrice. There are no serious cases at present.

Meanwhile, 14,064 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 209 at hospitals, 12,926 at concentrated facilities and 929 at home or accommodations.

VNA