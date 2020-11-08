Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/11/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days

08/11/2020    09:27 GMT+7

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi has gone free of the disease for 82 days and Ho Chi Minh City 99 days.

Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days

People returned from pandemic-hit areas are taken to a quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)

A total of 1,070 patients have recovered out of the total 1,213 infections recorded so far. The fatalities remain at 35.

Among those who are receiving treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and eight thrice. There are no serious cases at present.

 

Meanwhile, 14,064 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 209 at hospitals, 12,926 at concentrated facilities and 929 at home or accommodations.

VNA

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

 
 

.
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 8 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

Hanoi fines people for not wearing face masks at pedestrian streets
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The police in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District and medical staff have started raising public awareness about Covid-19 and fined people that failed to wear face masks in the pedestrian streets.

Three storms forecasted to hit East Sea
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Three storms have been forecasted to move into the East Sea in the coming time, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases to report on Nov. 7 evening

Labour ministry proposed delaying raise in minimum wage til Q3 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

The labour ministry has proposed the Government delay increasing minimum wage next year due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students to learn robotic programming in primary school
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and robotic programming training have been proposed for curricula from the primary to high education level.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

Small hydropower plants should not be blamed for floods: industry minister
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Since 2016, all small hydropower plant projects related to natural forest land have not been considered for approval, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said at a Government cabinet meeting this week

Female entrepreneurs get support to unleash potential
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

It has been tough for micro and small-sized businesses to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic and Truong Foods, a fermented pork company owned by a young female entrepreneur in Hanoi, is no exception. 

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 6 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman

Storm Atsani heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Storm Atsani, which has developed offshore of the Philippines, is moving towards the East Sea.

Two US fugitives extradited to the US
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

US and Vietnamese law enforcement authorities have coordinated in arresting and extraditing two US fugitives located in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

High school uses 3D technology to teach maths
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Le Quy Don High School in HCM City on Tuesday began using 3D technology to teach mathematics for 11th grade classes.

Vietnamese men in cities more open to sharing housework with women: report
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

Younger men in urban areas tend to be more open to negotiating the sharing of housework, to their spouses working outside the home and to making shared large purchase decisions with their partners,

Minister appears before NA to explain new textbooks for first graders
SOCIETYicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has examined and approved 46 textbooks of five sets of textbooks belonging to three publishing houses.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 5 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects

Thanks to Facebook, 80-year-old woman finds her daughter after 26 years
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Mrs. Truong Thi Truc, 80, from the central province of Thanh Hoa, has found her 49-year-old daughter after being missing for 26 years, thanks to information shared on Facebook.

Robberies in HCM City outskirts increase
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Robberies have become more frequent in the suburbs of HCM City in recent months, worrying local residents.

VN develops sound legal framework to promote gender equality
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, spoke about results achieved in the country's gender equality work as well as ways to improve.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks
SOCIETYicon  05/11/2020 

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

