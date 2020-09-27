Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/09/2020
Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections

27/09/2020    08:52 GMT+7

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among all the cases, 691 are domestically infected cases, including 551 recorded since the new outbreak began on July 25.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections

Checking body temperature of a tourist at Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang

As many as 999 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35, mostly elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

Among patients under treatment, there is no longer any critical case, while four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, five twice and 13 thrice.

 

At present, close to 16,830 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine.

VNA

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

 
 

.
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Lang Son rings brokering illegal entry into Vietnam busted
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Competent forces in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested 15 people involved in two illegal immigration rings.

Mini mooncakes all the rage ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival 2020
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Hand-made mini mooncakes are proving to be popular products ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 due to their cheap prices and a diverse range of models.

Young people have 'hair-brained' idea
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Police of Song Ma District in the northern mountainous province of Son La have fined two young people who performed a hair washing show on a motorbike.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 25
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

Fight against COVID-19 under review

Over 18,500 foreign workers hope to return to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

About 18,528 foreigners, who are experts, skilled workers, and managers, expect to come back Vietnam, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported.

Slow construction plagues short Hanoi street
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

A 440-metre street in Hanoi has remained incomplete after nearly three years of construction, plaguing local residents.

Architect association opposes Da Lat hill construction
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Architects have expressed opposition to a 10-floor hotel construction on Dinh Hill area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City.

Improving technical equipment of the Coast Guard’s vessels to put into practical training
SOCIETYicon  30/06/2020 

The High Command of the Coast Guard specially focuses on research and improvement of technical equipment on vessels of the Coast Guard forces and put into training to fit the actual situation.

HCM City: legal proceedings launched against three for illegal drug trading
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

Police in HCM City on September 23 said they have started legal proceedings against and detained three suspects on illegal trading drug, two of whom are foreigners.

Con-joined twins successfully separated discharged from hospital
SOCIETYicon  25/09/2020 

The 13-month-old co-joined twins who were successfully separated after a 9-hour-surgery have been temporarily released from hospital.

