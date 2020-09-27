Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among all the cases, 691 are domestically infected cases, including 551 recorded since the new outbreak began on July 25.

Checking body temperature of a tourist at Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang

As many as 999 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35, mostly elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

Among patients under treatment, there is no longer any critical case, while four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, five twice and 13 thrice.

At present, close to 16,830 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine.

VNA

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.