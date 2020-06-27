Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

A patient (second, left) given the all-clear at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on June 26

Among the total 353 cases in the country, 213 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

At present, 7,846 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and at home.

As many as 330 out of 353 patients or 93.5 percent have recovered so far, while the remainders are being treated at medical facilities and in stable condition. Four tested negative for the coronavirus once and three at least twice.