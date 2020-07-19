Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19

Vietnam goes through 94 days without COVID-19 infections in community hinh anh 1

Medical workers take blood samples for testing

Vietnam has reported no new COVID-19 infections in the community for 94 days, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 19 morning.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 382, including 242 imported cases who were put under quarantine right after their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.

As many as 12,798 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 100 at hospitals, 12,273 at other establishments and 425 at home.

According to the subcommittee for treatment, 357 out of the 381 patients have been given the all-clear of the virus SARS-CoV-2.

The remainders are being treated at medical establishments across the country, of whom six patients tested negative for the virus once and four others tested negative at least twice.

More than 240 citizens brought home from Philippines

Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and budget airline VietJet on July 18 coordinated with competent agencies of the Philippines to bring home more than 240 Vietnamese citizens.

Those included children under the age of 18, pregnant women, the elderly, workers whose contracts expired, tourists stranded in the country and other extremely disadvantaged cases.

To ensure safety for the citizens and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, VietJet strictly implemented security, safety and hygiene measures during the flight.

After landing at Can Tho International Airport, all the passengers and crew members had their health checked and taken to a concentrated quarantine establishment in line with Vietnam’s regulations.

In accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring Vietnamese citizens home, taking into account domestic quarantine capacity.

Health Ministry issues set of indicators to assess hospital safety for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recently released a set of indicators to evaluate the safety of a hospital as the COVID-19 is ravaging in the world.

The set of safety indicators provides information on prevention and control of the COVID-19 and other acute respiratory diseases at hospitals and guidance on how to deliver safe medical services and prevent cross-infections among patients and health care workers.

The 37 indicators, divided in eight chapters, have a total score of 150, which are used to classify hospitals based on levels of safety.

A hospital rated as “safe” must reach over 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.

A “low safety” hospital must obtain 50 – 75 percent of the maximum score with no indicators scoring zero.

A hospital rated “unsafe” scores below 50 percent of the maximum score or has an indicator at zero.

Repatriation flight from Equatorial Guinea set to depart on August 3



A repatriation flight for 219 Vietnamese guest workers in Equatorial Guinea is scheduled to depart on August 3 due to complications in the registration procedures, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are a total of 219 workers from three Vietnamese construction companies working in Equatorial Guinea, with 120 of them being infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of the COVID-19 patients, 22 have been undergoing strict medical surveillance at two hospitals in the African country, 80 have been closely monitored at various isolation facilities and hotels, while the locations of the remaining cases have been verified.

With regard to the health of the COVID-19 cases, 47 individuals are suffering from chest pains, 33 have a cough and sore throat, 16 people have a headache, whilst a further 13 people have been hit by a fever.

Among the patients, 46 are suffering from chronic underlying diseases which relate to stomach ulcers, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and bronchitis.

In addition to the 120 COVID-19 patients, seven additional people have been hospitalised in order to receive treatment for other diseases, three people have been infected with malaria, and one individual is showing symptoms of both malaria and the COVID-19.

Ahead of the repatriation flight, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, along with three Vietnamese companies, have been working in co-ordination in an effort to bring back Vietnamese workers who have been left stranded in Equatorial Guinea .

A contingent of doctors and orderlies will be arranged in order to accompany the flight, along with a haul of necessary medical equipment, such as ventilators and oxygen tanks.

This comes after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 10 ordered a repatriation flight to immediately bring back Vietnamese workers left stranded in Equatorial Guinea.

Students from Laos quarantined upon return to nation



As many as 288 students from neighbouring Laos were placed into quarantine after returning to Vietnam on July 17.

Upon arrival in Quang Nam province, each of the students had their body temperature checked and filled in health declaration forms as part of the necessary entry procedures at the border gate.

After entering the nation, the group of students will be placed under medical surveillance at the Defence and Security Education Centre of the Quang Nam provincial Military Command in Tam Ky city.

There they will undergo a 14-day quarantine period in line with regulations regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures.

COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Indonesia, Philippines

COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,752 within one day to 84,882, with the death toll adding by 59 to 4,016, a local health official said.

According, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, 1,434 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 43,268.

Within the past 24 hours, six provinces, namely North Sumatra, South Kalimantan, Jakarta, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi, recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.

Yurianto called on the public to obey the implemented health protocols in a bid to minimise COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Department of Health reported 2,357 new COVID-19 cases and 113 fatalities from the disease in the country, mostly in Manila, Cebu city and the central region.

Foreigners in Thailand can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Foreign visitors still stranded in Thailand by the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Thai Immigration Bureau chief said on July 17.

Foreign tourists who are unable to leave Thailand would be given a grace period from August 1 to September 26 to apply to stay for a specified period, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, the bureau commissioner.

However, if they do not obtain extensions and are still in the country after September 26, they would face legal action and be blacklisted, Bangkok Post reported.

He urged foreigners to contact the bureau as soon as possible to prepare for their next steps in order to avoid crowding as the September 26 deadline approaches.

Foreign visitors must specify their reasons and submit necessary documents when seeking to renew short-term visas, which will be granted for 30 days, he said.

If they are unable to return because there are no flights or due to lockdown measures in their countries, they must submit proof. The granting of a short-stay visa will be made on a case-by-case basis.

He said the bureau had asked the Council of State about the proposed short stay and it had advised that the Interior Ministry could issue an announcement.

He said the Interior Ministry's visa relief measures for foreign visitors would be submitted to the cabinet for approval next week. The bureau would later issue guidelines on how to apply for a visa extension.

He estimated that between 300,000 and 400,000 foreigners were stranded in the kingdom due to the lockdown.