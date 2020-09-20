Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/09/2020 13:04:47 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning

20/09/2020    08:58 GMT+7

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the total infections, 691 are locally transmitted, with 551 recorded as from July 25.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning

Health workers record health information of a woman at a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)

The country’s total recoveries was 942, and there have been 35 fatalities so far.

Among the active patients, 14 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, three twice and 22 three times.

 

Nearly 24,400 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.

VNA

Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19

Some businesses still thrive amid COVID-19

Many consumer goods and food retailers are opening new shops, while others have had to shut down and give back retail premises to landlords.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

 
 

.
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int'l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int'l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 18
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.

Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.

