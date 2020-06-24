Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave

 
 
24/06/2020    12:18 GMT+7

Maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled, according to leading health specialists.

Assoc. Prof. & Dr. Nguyen Huy Nga, former director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, says the nation has been effective in controlling the COVID-19 epidemic so far by quarantining all returnees from abroad upon their arrival. Therefore, all imported cases of the virus were detected upon their arrival and they posed no risk to the community.

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave


Most notably, this success has led to several localities relaxing medical surveillance measures while plenty of citizens have begun to show signs of complacency with regard to epidemic prevention measures by not donning face masks in high-risk areas or failing to use hand sanitiser.

Assoc. Prof. & Dr. Nguyen Dac Phu, senior advisor to the Ministry of Health, describes complacency as a threat to public health, largely due to the COVID-19 evolving in a complex manner globally, meaning the country remains at risk of a second wave. He advises lessons to be learnt from places where the virus has reoccurred, such as in China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea in order to keep it at bay.

“After nearly two months the epidemic was brought under control in Beijing without new community infections, COVID-19 has recurred, raising public concern about the second wave of virus infection. This has given us a valuable lesson,” says Phu. “We should seriously put in place epidemic prevention measures to avoid falling into a similar situation.”

According to Phu, although all imported cases are placed in quarantine upon their arrival, the country must be more vigilant against sources of infection entering from outside.

Specialists believe that preventive health care undoubtedly plays a vital role in controlling the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. If preventive health care, as well as other drastic measures, had not been undertaken in the initial phases, it is highly likely that the nation would have suffered serious consequences caused by the epidemic.

 

“More investment should pour into human resources and medical equipment from the central to grassroots levels to make preventive health care better,” Phu states. “Respiratory diseases like COVID-19 greatly rely on the human factor. The epidemic will be brought under control if preventive health care is given full attention, and vice versa.”

Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. & Dr. Huy Nga stresses the importance of being proactive in order to swiftly and effectively address any possible worst-case scenarios.

“Given the current context, Vietnam should maintain its tight control of imported cases while simultaneously detecting any possible cases in the community early by increasing medical surveillance of cases with virus-like symptoms,” Nga recommends. “If any locally transmitted cases are detected, the affected areas should be quarantined to prevent the virus spreading further among the community.”

According to health specialists, all regulations relating to the COVID-19 should be fully observed. These measures include all citizens being subject to a full 14-day quarantine upon entry, foreign experts being quarantined in a separate place, while those in quarantine must be tested for the virus every two days.

In addition, residents should strictly adhere to epidemic prevention measures as we move into the ‘new normal’, this includes wearing face masks in public places, thoroughly washing hands with soap or sanitiser, and filling out health declaration forms.

VOV

 
 

Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh about the relationship between the two countries in education.

Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, and for Tran Quyet Thang, that old proverb couldn’t be more accurate.

Bearing witness to historic Paris peace talks
Bearing witness to historic Paris peace talks
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

17 Phan Dinh Phung Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District would be just a normal address were it not also the home of Duong Thi Duyen, a former journalist with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

HCM City to kick off Metro No.2 project
HCM City to kick off Metro No.2 project
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The city will begin implementing Metro No. 2 line project extending from Suoi Tien in Thu Duc District to Tham Luong in District 2, following the recent handover of a land plot from the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 24
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports 68th day of no new COVID-19 cases

Government to gift over $14 million to contributors to revolution
Government to gift over $14 million to contributors to revolution
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Government is expected to present over 300 billion VND (14.3 million USD) to those who contributed to the national revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
Personalized therapeutic treatment emerges as a preferred approach in cardiovascular disease management
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. In Vietnam, it is reported that up to 25 percent of the national population are diagnosed with CVD and hypertension disease (1), beside many other undetected and/or untreated cases

Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest
Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnam team including three students from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and a student from Hanoi Medical University won the gold medal at the International Invention and Innovation 2020 (INTARG).

Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa port
Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa port
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang on Monday found tonnes of pharmaceutical materials which were allegedly smuggled from China to Vietnam via the city's Tien Sa Port.

Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17 giờ trước 

Christopher Otis, an American living in HCM City who works as a teacher, photographer, and geographer, feels pride in Vietnam being his second home, in order to explain his emotions 

Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River
Hanoi to build new bridge over Duong River
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Transport has reported to the municipal People's Committee about the Ministry of Transport's project on building a new Duong Bridge (Duong Bridge No 2) over Hanoi's Duong River.

Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident
Nine fishermen missing in Indonesia after boat accident
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Nine fishermen are missing in Indonesia after their boat sank off waters of Sumatra island.

Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
Ministry of Education and Trainning develops standard for universities
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is to implement the Vietnam National Qualifications Framework (VQF).

Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
Boy lauded for clearing trash from clogged drains in southern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A boy in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, has been widely praised after a clip of him clearing trash from a clogged storm drain on June 16 went viral on social media.

Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
Japanese language centre founded in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The first Japanese language studies and culture research faculty in the central and Central Highlands region has been set up at the Da Nang-based Dong A College, providing human resource education and co-operation between Vietnam and Japan.

Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
Hanoi endures second heat wave, temperatures drop in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Regions throughout northern and central Vietnam, including Hanoi, continued to endure a hot spell for the second time this year with temperatures in some places reaching 42 degrees Celsius, 

HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
HCM City gang gets caught after robbery
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A gang of bandits who stole more than VND35 billion (US$1.5 million) in HCM City has been arrested thanks to tip-offs from the public, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
Unexploded bomb from American War pulled from Hanoi's Red River
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.

Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
Innocent families demand VND38bn in compensation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two families in Vinh Phuc Province have asked for a compensation of nearly VND38bn (USD1.6m) from local authorities for having wrongfully sentenced three men to prisons 40 years ago.

High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
High-tech fraud ring in Hue busted by police
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A high-tech fraud ring has been busted by the Police Unit for High-Tech Crime Prevention of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

