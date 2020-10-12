Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VIETNAM NEWS

12/10/2020    12:29 GMT+7

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

VIETNAM NEWS

A rising number of children with the hand-foot-mouth disease have been recorded in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.   

In Hanoi, since early July, the number of children who go to the National Children's Hospital has sharply increased. Many of them are in serious condition. Dr Do Thien Hai from the Centre for Tropical Diseases said 71 children have been admitted to the hospital.

One of the serious cases is a two-year-old child from Phuc Tho District. When he was admitted to the hospital, he was nauseous and had a seizure. Doctors said he had brain complications from having the hand-foot-mouth disease. Another case, a 13-year-old child has had hand-foot-mouth disease three times. He used to be treated at home but this time, his condition got much worse and he suffered from high fever for days.

According to Hai, they receive 15-20 children each day. Some children have clear symptoms but other children didn't have so their parents couldn't tell why they had a high fever. Many children have brain complications.

For the first 39 weeks in 2020, HCM City has recorded 6,358 cases. Of which 640 cases are recorded in the 39th week alone. The number of weekly cases rose in 19 out of 24 districts. The authorities of four districts had to raise warnings against hand-foot-mouth disease to parents.

Doctors advise both children and parents to wash hands and feet regularly. Parents should notice if their children have any rash and quickly bring them to the doctors. Hand-foot-mouth disease is often seen among children under 10 years old but there are also adult cases.

The first symptoms are usually hard to detect including having a fever, lack of appetite and sore throat. The rash only appears one or two days after having the fever. When the situation gets worse, there may be brain complications. Parents should bring the children to the hospital if their children have high fever for more than two days, are nauseous, cry constantly and muscle tremors.

Vietnam boosts win-win cooperation with China’s Jiangsu province

VIETNAM NEWS
Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai (L) meets with Governor of Jiangsu province Wu Zhenglong (Source: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai met with Governor of Jiangsu province Wu Zhenglong on October 12 to discuss measures aimed at boosting the cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Chinese province.

Mai spoke highly of the outcomes of the collaboration between Jiangsu and Vietnamese localities, especially in economics, trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.

Potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, he noted, welcoming Jiangsu province to continue expanding cooperation mechanisms with Vietnamese localities to foster win-win collaboration.

He proposed the Jiangsu administration to continue facilitating Vietnamese citizens and businesses, boosting economic and trade cooperation, and importing Vietnam’s advantageous products.

Vietnam welcomes Jiangsu’s big enterprises to invest in the country in the fields that the province holds strength such as manufacturing, supporting industry, infrastructure and high-quality agriculture, Mai added.

Wu agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat’s proposals, affirming that Jiangsu attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and hopes to, together with Vietnamese localities, realise common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and Jiangsu surpassed 18 billion USD in 2019, and hit 14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2020, a year-on-year rise of 25.5 percent. As of late 2019, the Chinese province had run over 200 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined capital of nearly 1.5 billion USD./.

Danang aims to make city safer for women and children

Danang authorities have drafted a plan for 2020-2025 period so that the environment in 80% of wards, villages, schools and firms will be safe for women and children without violence and sexual harassment. 

According to the Danang Department of Police, in the first six months of 2020, they reported 22 cases involving domestic violence and 10 cases of child abuse. In July, the police discovered cases in which fake social accounts tricked women to collect their private photos and force them into sexual relationships.

 

Many child abuse cases are reported late so the police have faced many difficulties in collecting evidence. The accused escaped or there was a lack of evidence to convict.

Colonel Tran Muu, vice head of Danang Department of Police said public awareness about such issues, especially domestic violence, is still low. Parents lack knowledge about children's psychology and mental changes or they do not talk to their children about sensitive topics.

Men are still more likely to use violence and the economy’s problems have increased pressures. It has also become easier for some people to cheat their victims online.

According to the draft plan to make Danang into a safe city for women and children in the 2020-2025 period with a view to 2035, the city want to see 80% of wards, villages, schools and firms safe for women and children in regards to violence and sexual harassment. 50% of public places will be safe for women and children. State employees who work on the project will be trained to carry out their works at all levels.

It is hoped that all women and children will be detected and protected in time.

Nguyen Thanh Quang, head of the Public Relations Department said this was a new and necessary policy for Danang as part of its efforts to create a liveable city. The aims are to ensure social security, food safety and hygiene, security and order, traffic safety in Danang.

Campaign to green up Hanoi with 4,000 trees

The Green Vietnam Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) in coordination with the Labour Federation of Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district and the Youth Union in Doi Binh commune has launched a campaign to plant 4,000 trees to improve the air conditions in the capital city.

The campaign, part of the One Million Trees project, aims to green up the district with trees, grass and flowers in State agencies, factories and other places, while enhancing the awareness of locals in protecting the ecosystem.

According to GreenViet Director Tran Hieu Vy, the One Million Trees in city was launched by the centre in 2019 with financial and technical funding from UpRace public racing tournament’s organization board, the US Forest Services under US Agriculture Department and other donors.

Nearly 2,500 trees planted in village and commune roads are expected to protect Hanoi from smoke and air pollution.

The project continues to launch the campaign in Chuong My and Quoc Oai district to complete its plan to plant 4,000 trees in the capital city in this month.

In the future, GreenViet and its partners in Da Nang and the central-Central Highlands regions will conduct programmes to support activities to preserve biodiversity and enhance public awareness in the field, said Vy.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on October 13 morning

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,110 on October 13 morning as no new infections were recorded between 6pm of October 12 and 6am of October 13, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The country also entered the 40th day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on October 13.

Among all cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 since July 25 when the latest outbreak began, and the rest are imported.

As many as 1,025 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities stands at 35.

Of those still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the virus once, two others twice, and 15 thrice. No patients are in critical condition at present, the treatment sub-committee noted.

There are 13,845 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 143 in hospitals, 12,451 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 1,251 at home or accommodation facilities.

 
 

.
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi's Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi's real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

Hanoi now and then through photos
Hanoi now and then through photos
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.

Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Going back in time to October 10, 1954, thousands of local residents flocked to Hanoi's streets with flags and flowers to welcome and congratulate Vietnamese soldiers for taking over the capital from French troops.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country's total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi's Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

