VIETNAM NEWS

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

A rising number of children with the hand-foot-mouth disease have been recorded in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Hanoi, since early July, the number of children who go to the National Children's Hospital has sharply increased. Many of them are in serious condition. Dr Do Thien Hai from the Centre for Tropical Diseases said 71 children have been admitted to the hospital.

One of the serious cases is a two-year-old child from Phuc Tho District. When he was admitted to the hospital, he was nauseous and had a seizure. Doctors said he had brain complications from having the hand-foot-mouth disease. Another case, a 13-year-old child has had hand-foot-mouth disease three times. He used to be treated at home but this time, his condition got much worse and he suffered from high fever for days.

According to Hai, they receive 15-20 children each day. Some children have clear symptoms but other children didn't have so their parents couldn't tell why they had a high fever. Many children have brain complications.

For the first 39 weeks in 2020, HCM City has recorded 6,358 cases. Of which 640 cases are recorded in the 39th week alone. The number of weekly cases rose in 19 out of 24 districts. The authorities of four districts had to raise warnings against hand-foot-mouth disease to parents.

Doctors advise both children and parents to wash hands and feet regularly. Parents should notice if their children have any rash and quickly bring them to the doctors. Hand-foot-mouth disease is often seen among children under 10 years old but there are also adult cases.

The first symptoms are usually hard to detect including having a fever, lack of appetite and sore throat. The rash only appears one or two days after having the fever. When the situation gets worse, there may be brain complications. Parents should bring the children to the hospital if their children have high fever for more than two days, are nauseous, cry constantly and muscle tremors.

Vietnam boosts win-win cooperation with China’s Jiangsu province

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai (L) meets with Governor of Jiangsu province Wu Zhenglong (Source: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai met with Governor of Jiangsu province Wu Zhenglong on October 12 to discuss measures aimed at boosting the cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the Chinese province.

Mai spoke highly of the outcomes of the collaboration between Jiangsu and Vietnamese localities, especially in economics, trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.

Potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, he noted, welcoming Jiangsu province to continue expanding cooperation mechanisms with Vietnamese localities to foster win-win collaboration.

He proposed the Jiangsu administration to continue facilitating Vietnamese citizens and businesses, boosting economic and trade cooperation, and importing Vietnam’s advantageous products.

Vietnam welcomes Jiangsu’s big enterprises to invest in the country in the fields that the province holds strength such as manufacturing, supporting industry, infrastructure and high-quality agriculture, Mai added.

Wu agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat’s proposals, affirming that Jiangsu attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and hopes to, together with Vietnamese localities, realise common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and Jiangsu surpassed 18 billion USD in 2019, and hit 14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2020, a year-on-year rise of 25.5 percent. As of late 2019, the Chinese province had run over 200 investment projects in Vietnam with a combined capital of nearly 1.5 billion USD./.

Danang aims to make city safer for women and children

Danang authorities have drafted a plan for 2020-2025 period so that the environment in 80% of wards, villages, schools and firms will be safe for women and children without violence and sexual harassment.

According to the Danang Department of Police, in the first six months of 2020, they reported 22 cases involving domestic violence and 10 cases of child abuse. In July, the police discovered cases in which fake social accounts tricked women to collect their private photos and force them into sexual relationships.

Many child abuse cases are reported late so the police have faced many difficulties in collecting evidence. The accused escaped or there was a lack of evidence to convict.

Colonel Tran Muu, vice head of Danang Department of Police said public awareness about such issues, especially domestic violence, is still low. Parents lack knowledge about children's psychology and mental changes or they do not talk to their children about sensitive topics.

Men are still more likely to use violence and the economy’s problems have increased pressures. It has also become easier for some people to cheat their victims online.

According to the draft plan to make Danang into a safe city for women and children in the 2020-2025 period with a view to 2035, the city want to see 80% of wards, villages, schools and firms safe for women and children in regards to violence and sexual harassment. 50% of public places will be safe for women and children. State employees who work on the project will be trained to carry out their works at all levels.

It is hoped that all women and children will be detected and protected in time.

Nguyen Thanh Quang, head of the Public Relations Department said this was a new and necessary policy for Danang as part of its efforts to create a liveable city. The aims are to ensure social security, food safety and hygiene, security and order, traffic safety in Danang.

Campaign to green up Hanoi with 4,000 trees

The Green Vietnam Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) in coordination with the Labour Federation of Hanoi’s Ung Hoa district and the Youth Union in Doi Binh commune has launched a campaign to plant 4,000 trees to improve the air conditions in the capital city.

The campaign, part of the One Million Trees project, aims to green up the district with trees, grass and flowers in State agencies, factories and other places, while enhancing the awareness of locals in protecting the ecosystem.

According to GreenViet Director Tran Hieu Vy, the One Million Trees in city was launched by the centre in 2019 with financial and technical funding from UpRace public racing tournament’s organization board, the US Forest Services under US Agriculture Department and other donors.

Nearly 2,500 trees planted in village and commune roads are expected to protect Hanoi from smoke and air pollution.

The project continues to launch the campaign in Chuong My and Quoc Oai district to complete its plan to plant 4,000 trees in the capital city in this month.

In the future, GreenViet and its partners in Da Nang and the central-Central Highlands regions will conduct programmes to support activities to preserve biodiversity and enhance public awareness in the field, said Vy.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on October 13 morning

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,110 on October 13 morning as no new infections were recorded between 6pm of October 12 and 6am of October 13, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The country also entered the 40th day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on October 13.

Among all cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 since July 25 when the latest outbreak began, and the rest are imported.

As many as 1,025 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities stands at 35.

Of those still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the virus once, two others twice, and 15 thrice. No patients are in critical condition at present, the treatment sub-committee noted.

There are 13,845 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 143 in hospitals, 12,451 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 1,251 at home or accommodation facilities.