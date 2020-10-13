VIETNAM NEWS 14/10

VND18-trillion expy linking Dong Nai and Bao Loc proposed

A section of an expressway in Vietnam. The Thang Long Project Management Board has proposed spending some VND18 trillion to construct a 67-kilometer-long expressway linking Dong Nai and Bao Loc City – PHOTO: LE ANH





The Thang Long Project Management Board has proposed spending some VND18 trillion to construct a 67-kilometer-long expressway linking the southeastern province of Dong Nai and Bao Loc City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Once in place, the Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway project, which will have four lanes, will help ease the burden on National Highway 20, VnExpress news site reported.

The management board said on October 7 that it had submitted the project’s pre-feasibility study report to the Ministry of Transport for approval. The project will be added to the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period under the build-operate-transfer format.

The projected expressway will run through Tan Phu District of Dong Nai Province and Da Huoai, Da Tel and Bao Lam districts and Bao Loc City of Lam Dong Province. In the first phase, the expressway with a width of 17 meters will allow a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

The Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway project is the second component of the 200-kilometer-long Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway project, which is set to link the Central Highlands provinces and the southeastern provinces, according to the project’s consulting unit.

The 60-kilometer Dau Giay-Tan Phu expressway project with a total capital of VND6.4 trillion and the 73-kilometer-long Bao Loc-Lien Khuong expressway project with a total investment of VND12 trillion had earlier been proposed for construction. The two four-lane projects are designed to allow a maximum speed of 80-100 kilometers per hour.

In early 2020, the National Assembly delegates of Lam Dong Province wrote to the Ministry of Transport proposing allowing the construction of the Tan Phu-Bao Loc expressway as soon as possible to ease the traffic jams facing the Bao Loc Pass.

If the ministry approves the construction, work on these expressway projects will begin in the third quarter of 2022 and end in 2025.

PM orders swift landslide relief in Thua Thien-Hue

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a dispatch asking relevant agencies and organisations to sharpen their focus on rescue efforts and to take remedial action in the wake of recent landslides in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

According to the dispatch, landslides triggered by downpours at Ranger Station No 7 and the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant construction site buried several soldiers in the rescue team and workers at the construction site.

The PM ordered the Minister of Defence, the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue, the Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the Party Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, and the Commander of the High Command of Military Region 4 to organise search and rescue operations in a timely manner, ensuring safety of both people and equipment.

He asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the provincial People’s Committee to inspect the safety situation at the hydropower plant’s reservoir and to outline measures to guarantee safety.

The central region has been ravaged by rain and flooding since last week, after a cold spell came in contact with tropical turbulence. Thua Thien-Hue has reported six fatalities, three people missing, and thousands of homes inundated.

All-out efforts to search for missing people at hydropower plant landslide

On way to Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant



Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has required mobilizing all available forces and means to search for and rescue 30 people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

The Deputy Prime Minister made the instruction at a working session on October 13 with the search and rescue steering team stationed in Phong Xuan commune, Phong Dien district, Thua Thien-Hue.

After receiving a phone call from a local resident about a landslide in the area of the Rao Trang 3 at noon on October 12, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thien Dinh sent a 21-strong team for search and rescue to the area, including local officials and military.

The team had to leave their cars on the road due to flood and continued on foot. They stopped at the Song Bo forest rangers’ office for the night but at 0am on October 13, a landslide occurred, burying the house where the team were staying. Initial reports said eight managed to escaped, but 13 are still missing, including 11 army officers and two local leaders.

Besides, 17 workers at the power plant are also missing. The power plant is now isolated as roads leading to the plant are blocked after flooding has triggered many landslides.

Thua Thien-Hue authorities and the Defence Ministry have sent military units and machinery to clear the roads leading to the sites of the landslides.

Two working groups led by Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Tan Cuong and deputy head of the Government Office Tran Van Son have arrived at the site to direct the effort.

The Rao Trang 3 hydro power plant is under construction.

Floods leave six dead, three missing in Thua Thien-Hue

Floods triggered by torrential rains in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have claimed six lives and left three people missing and seven injured, the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Search, and Rescue reported on October 13.

Heavy rainfall inundated over 84,963 houses, 332 ha of vegetables, 150 ha of cassava, one hectare of fruit trees, 10 ha of land for flower cultivation, and most local roads.

There are also 1,465 ha of aquaculture farming areas in Phu Vang district submerged.

The districts of Quang Dien, Phong, and Phu Vang, and Huong Tra town are the most affected.

Thousands of rescuers and a range of equipment have been mobilised to join rescue efforts in the locality. Rescuers have so far evacuated 11,645 households from dangerous areas to safer ground.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, who is also head of the central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, is paying a working visit to Thua Thien-Hue to inspect rescue work at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Phong Dien district, which is likely to flood./.

No new COVID-19 cases posted on Oct. 14 morning

No new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Vietnam between 6 pm on October 13 and 6 am on October 14, with the national count remaining at 1,113, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As such, the country entered the 42nd day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Among all cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 added since July 25 when the latest outbreak began, and the rest are imported.

As many as 1,026 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities stands at 35.

Of those still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the virus once, two others twice, and 14 thrice. No patients are in critical condition at present.

There are 12,484 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 147 in hospitals, 11,512 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 825 at home or accommodation facilities.

The World Health Organisation has predicted that the pandemic might last throughout 2021 due to the absence of vaccines. Given the context, Vietnam has consistently worked for the dual goals of fighting the epidemic while developing the economy, with safety given the top priority./.

Big-ticket oncology hospital in HCMC put into operation

A resident registers for a medical examination at the new branch of the HCMC Oncology Hospital in the city’s District 9 – PHOTO: NLDO



The second branch of the HCMC Oncology Hospital in the city’s District 9, with a total cost of over VND5.8 trillion, was officially put into service today, October 12.

Work on the new hospital, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, began in June 2016. It covers over 55,590 square meters of land, accommodating an outpatient examination and treatment area, subclinical and medical diagnosis wards, an administration area, and is fully equipped with facilities and modern equipment.

Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the HCMC Department of Health, told Nguoi Lao Dong Online that the current HCMC Oncology Hospital receives some one million outpatients and 100,000 inpatients each year.

The new branch is expected to improve the quality of treatment, ease the workload facing the parent hospital and meet the demand for examination and treatment in Southern Vietnam, Binh added.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the second branch of the HCMC Oncology Hospital, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the new hospital is expected to become the southern hub for cancer treatment. Local and international patients will benefit from the best healthcare and treatment services from the new branch.

The establishment of the new hospital will also help reduce the number of patients going overseas for medical treatment, he said.

Final segments of Phuoc Loc Bridge in HCMC’s outlying district merged

The HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects and other relevant agencies on October 12 held a ceremony to merge the final sections of Phuoc Loc Bridge connecting the Phuoc Kien and Phuoc Loc communes in HCMC’s outlying district of Nha Be after eight years of construction.

Speaking at the ceremony, HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said the city acknowledged the efforts and responsibility of the investor of the project and the Nha Be government. The district has completed the site clearance and compensation work.

He stressed that the Phuoc Loc Bridge would facilitate travel in the Phuoc Kien and Phuoc Loc communes and boost the socioeconomic development there.

Nguyen Vinh Ninh, deputy director of the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects, said the bridge is one of the key traffic projects of the city that will help improve the traffic infrastructure system in Nha Be District and the south of the city as a whole.

The existing Phuoc Loc Bridge, which has a length of 72 meters and a width of 2.3 meters, has significantly deteriorated. At present, only pedestrians and two-wheeler vehicles are allowed to cross the bridge.

Therefore, local residents have faced multiple difficulties in travelling for many years, while the targets of socioeconomic development and urbanization of Phuoc Loc Commune have been hard to achieve.

As a result, the city has worked out a plan to build the new Phuoc Loc Bridge, which requires an investment of over VND405 billion and affects 90 households. The new bridge will be 386 meters long with two lanes.

After the ceremony, work on the project will be accelerated to open the bridge to traffic soon.

Nha Be Chairman Hoang Tung said the district has received cooperation from the investor and the affected households to build the bridge.

Work on the first package of the Phuoc Loc Bridge project started in June 2012 but was suspended in July 2013 due to site clearance obstacles. In July 2017, the Nha Be government approved the compensation and resettlement plan for the project.

It was not until June 2020 that the site clearance work was completed. Till date, the project is 90% completed and is expected to be opened to traffic by February next year.

Awards honour outstanding press works in disaster prevention, control

The presentation ceremony of the 2019 National Press Awards for Disaster Prevention and Control on October 13 (Photo: organising committee)

The 2019 National Press Awards for Disaster Prevention and Control, the first of its kind, were presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 13.

The awards, with the main sponsorship of UNDP, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the Central Retail Group in the country, were organised on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and the ASEAN Day for Disaster Management

The 2019 press awards, themed "Reducing Damage Caused by Natural Disasters - Proactively Adapting to Climate Change Begins with the Community", was created to recognise, commend, and reward episodes, organisations, and individuals making practical contributions towards the dissemination of information and communication on disaster risk management.

In the five and a half months following the launch of the awards, from October 10, 2019 to March 31, 2020, organisers received 896 submissions in the five categories of printed articles, articles from electronic newspapers, television reportages and documentary programmes, radio submissions, and press photos. The press awards attracted 602 journalists, reporters, and collaborators from more than 120 press agencies from the national to the local levels.

The organising committee awarded two first prizes, seven second prizes, 10 third prizes, and one for the Nhan dan (People) newspaper for the most entries submitted.

The authors of 13 consolation prizes, as well as the "Most Powerful Story" and "Most Impressive Image" were also honoured.

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and head of the awards organising committee, said the work of the press not only deeply and closely reflects the situation of natural disasters in the country, but also offers many multi-dimensional perspectives on solutions and plans to support the prevention and reduction of risk in each specific situation, contributing to extensive communication and raising the sense of responsibility of the whole community in disaster risk management.

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said media play a vital role in disaster prevention, noting that before, during, after a disaster event, they provide critical information that enables leaders to make decisions and people to respond promptly.

“Working together, our joint efforts will contribute to a safer, more sustainable, and more prosperous Vietnam where no one is left behind,” she added.

At the end of the award ceremony, the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and UNDP announced the second National Press Awards for Disaster Prevention in 2020, which will have the theme "For a Society Safe from Natural Disasters - Proactively Adapting to Climate Change"./.

Acting Heath Minister urges upholding vigilance against pandemic

The health sector must always be prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as many forecasts said the pandemic could last until the end of next year, acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on October 13.

At an online conference on COVID-19 prevention with localities nationwide, the acting minister said even when Vietnam has recorded no community transmission of the coronavirus for 41 straight days, the risk of the disease entering the country always remains high.

“Now is an important time for us to put in place necessary measures to fight the pandemic in winter,” he said, urging all localities to review their anti-pandemic scenarios.

Long again stressed the five principles in fighting COVID-19, which are preventing infection, detecting infected cases, quarantining suspected and confirmed infection cases, treating COVID-19 cases, and isolating and stamping out outbreaks. He added that the most important thing now is to prevent the epidemic from entering Vietnam, and next is to detect infections, especially in the context of Vietnam still receiving foreign experts and repatriating citizens from abroad.

At the conference, experts shared experiences and lessons drawn from the fight against COVID-19. Participants also heard reports on the developments of the pandemic and the monitoring process for arrivals from abroad.

Website on respiratory diseases launched

The website www.bac-si-giai-dap.com, a France-Vietnam cooperation project, was launched on October 13 in an effort to raise public awareness of less popular but serious respiratory diseases with high death risk.

Designed in both Vietnamese and English language, the portal is a non-profit information site. Its information is certified by a medical council, including leading Vietnamese and French medical experts.

They will answer questions and offer advices related to non-communicable chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which according to the World Health Organisation, is the third leading cause of death among non-communicable diseases.

During a press conference held by the French Embassy in Vietnam on October 13, Health and Social Development Attaché at the Embassy of France in Vietnam Thomas Mourez said France and Vietnam reaped positive results in medical cooperation, such as doctor training and epidemic prevention and control.

The portal is the first stage of the France-Vietnam cooperation project against non-communicable diseases. It is expected to lay a foundation for the development of the website in other languages./.

Cambodia allows public universities to reopen

The Cambodian Ministry of Education on October 12 announced that it has given a green light to public universities across the country to reopen after months of closure to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19.

All public higher education institutions are allowed resume operation as from October 12, under the condition that they strictly respect and practise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other existing rules and regulations related to preventing the spread of the virus, the announcement said.

Ros Soveacha, the ministry's spokesman, said each university must follow the health measures set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Heng Vanda, Board Director of Higher Education Association, said the SOPs contain guidelines to facilitate day-to-day management and administration for all schools and universities in Cambodia in the context of COVID-19.

Both professors and students have to wear masks, bring hand sanitiser with them and practise social distancing, he said, adding that they even have to bring food from home while there cannot be more than 25 people in one class.

Vice President presents gifts to flood victims in Quang Binh province

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on October 13 visited residents in Le Thuy and Quang Ninh districts, the central province of Quang Binh, which were hard hit by severe floods in recent days.

Floods caused by torrential rains have claimed two lives in the province and damaged nearly 15,200 houses, thousands of hectares of crops and aquaculture as well as roads and other infrastructure facilities.

In Quang Ninh district, the Vice President handed over 100 million VND (over 4,310 USD) to the mountainous commune of Truong Son to help it overcome the consequences of flooding. She also presented 60 gifts of essential goods to local poor households.

In Le Thuy district, Thinh granted 100 million VND each to Lien Thuy and An Thuy communes, 30 million VND to the kindergarten of Lien Thuy commune and 50 gifts to local people.

Torrential rain is continuing in Quang Binh, posing high risk of flood returning.

Also on October 13, the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) said the second batch of relief goods has been delivered to four central provinces – Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam – worth a total 1.4 billion VND.

A working team of the VRC Central Committee will travel to Thua Thien-Hue on October 14 to distribute the relief goods.

Earlier, the VRC sent the first batch of relief goods worth nearly 500 million VND to Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Quang Nam./.

Forum talks promoting women’s role in rural economic development

The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) held a forum on women starting up businesses with One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products in Hanoi on October 13.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, VWU Vice Chairwoman Do Thi Thu Thao said over the past years, the VWU has been well aware of the role and responsibility of women for economic development in rural areas via internal capacity development and increased value.

Via the women start-up support scheme, the VWU encouraged women to start their own businesses with OCOP products. It has helped establish 6,000 cooperative groups and 500 cooperatives with OCOP products meeting 3-4 starred standards.

Each year, the VWU offers vocational training to 6,000 women, improves capacity for 6,000 managers and members of collective economic models, and helps women access unsecured lending worth over 22.5 trillion VND from the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, more than 82 trillion VND from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and over 1 trillion VND from micro-finance funds and programmes.

The VWU Vice Chairwoman highlighted a need to create differences for OCOP products, boost connectivity with retailers and supermarkets to bring products to consumers at the lowest cost.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said during over two years of implementation, the OCOP programme has been effectively carried out in localities nationwide with active participation of women.

Nam affirmed that the MARD will always partner with the VWU in improving the capacity of women in economic development and the OCOP programme in particular, contributing to sustainably building new-style rural areas.

Participants shared opportunities and measures to promote women’s role in the OCOP programme, mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for women to develop OCOP products in the agriculture processing industry.

Vietnam records three new imported cases of COVID-19 on October 13

Three new cases of COVID-19, all imported, were detected in Vietnam on October 13, raising the national count to 1,113, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Two new patients returned from Russia on flight QH9495 which landed in Can Tho airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 26. They were found positive to SARS-CoV-2 while in quarantine in Bac Lieu province.

The third patient, a Malaysian expert in the oil and gas industry, arrived from Malaysian on flight MH766 which landed in Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10.

Also on October 13, one patient was given the all clear, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,026. The number of fatalities remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and 14 thrice.

A total of 13,845 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, with 143 at hospitals, 12,451 at concentrated facilities and 1,251 at homes or in their accommodations.

17th Congress of Hanoi Party Organisation concludes

The 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure concludes on the afternoon of October 13 after three days of working. (Photo: VNA)

The 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure concluded on the afternoon of October 13 after three days of working.

The Congress elected 71 officials to the 17th-tenure municipal Party Committee and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, including 63 official and five alternate delegates.

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was re-elected Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 17th tenure, with 100 percent of approval votes.

In his remarks, Hue said the 17th-tenure Party Committee will resolutely deal with limitations and shortcomings, revamp leadership methods and styles, and promote democracy and a sense of responsibility.

He called for further instructions from the Party Central Committee (PCC), the Politburo, the PCC Secretariat, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, as well as the close coordination of ministries and agencies, the effective coordination of cities and provinces nationwide, and the support of the entire political system and local residents.

Delegates approved documents and a resolution of the 17th Hanoi Party Congress with specific targets and criteria for the 2020-2025 period, towards 2030 and with a vision to 2045.

Such documents demonstrate the will, confidence, and determination of the entire Party Organisation and the people of Hanoi in building and developing the capital in the new era, Hue said.

The Congress also looked at draft documents to be presented to the 13th National Party Congress.

To complete targets and orientations, Hue urged the 17th-tenure Party Committee and each delegate to promptly and effectively materialise the resolution adopted at the Congress.

Specific plans and projects are needed to soon bring the resolution to life, he emphasised./

Hanoians urged to support flood-hit residents in central region

The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) issued a communiqué during the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi on October 13 calling on the city’s people to support their compatriots in the central region which has been hit hard by flooding in recent days.

Prolonged heavy rains triggered by Storm Linfa and tropical depressions have resulted in severe floods in some provinces and cities in the central and Central Highlands regions, killing 18 and injured many others while 14 people had gone missing as of 8pm of October 11. More than 150,000 houses had been inundated or damaged.

The regions have also suffered heavy losses in terms of crops, aquaculture, and livestock and poultry farming.

Chairwoman of the VFF’s Hanoi chapter Nguyen Lan Huong urged officials, cadres, collectives, individuals, workers, armed forces, people from walks of life, businesses, and philanthropists to offer a helping hand to disaster-hit residents, contributing to restoring production and stabilising lives.

Donations can be sent to Hanoi’s relief fund run by the VFF’s Hanoi chapter or the headquarters of the chapter at 29 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue directed the provision of 7 billion VND (305,000 USD) from Hanoi’s relief fund to five hardest hit localities, including 2 billion VND each to Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri and 1 billion VND each to Quang Nam, Quang Binh, and Ha Tinh.

On the same day, permanent deputy chief of the Hanoi Coordination Office on New Rural Development, Nguyen Van Chi, said valuable agricultural products will be put up for auction at an event to popularise “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products and the proceeds will be used to help flood victims in the central region.

The event will be held on the Trinh Cong Son pedestrian street in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district from October 29 to November 2. The auction is scheduled for October 30.

Floods wreak havoc in Cambodia

Floods have continued to wreak havoc in Cambodia, with the death toll already reaching 16.

Spokesman of the Cambodian Interior Ministry Khieu Sopheak said on October 12 that five more people died from drowning in Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Banteay Meanchey, Kandal, and Kampong Thom provinces.

The country’s National Committee for Disaster Management confirmed 16 deaths as a result of floods in more than one week.

Meanwhile, 10 provinces are hard-hit by the floods, including Pailin, Preah Vihear, Kampong Chhnang, Stung Treng, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Siem Reap, Pursat, Kampong Thom and Kampong Speu.

Battambang and Pursat authorities said their provinces have suffered from the most damage. Local authorities are cooperating with police to evacuate all affected residents to a safe place.

The Interior Ministry noted that an additional 80 tonnes of rice have been delivered to people affected by the floods in Battambang.

Authorities at all levels in Cambodia were advised to monitor the situation, facilitate announcements about flooded roads, suspend travel, and install warning signs to prevent possible accidents.

As many as 24,666 houses and over 70,000ha of rice fields and subsidiary crops have been destroyed, without inundated school buildings, roads and bridges counted, according to Spokesperson for the National Committee for Disaster Management Khun Sokha./.

Central Public Security Party Organisation’s 7th Congress wraps up

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure concluded on October 13, with representatives elected to the 13th National Party Congress.

The congress discussed and agreed to approve several important documents, including a political report from the Central Public Security Party Organisation, one reviewing the leadership of the Central Public Security Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, and another collecting ideas from officers and Party members on the Party Central Committee’s draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

Documents approved at the congress affirm that, in any circumstances, the Public Security force has absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, the State, and the people, and promotes its core role in maintaining political stability, safeguarding national security, ensuring social order and safety, and effectively preventing social conflict risks to create a peaceful, stable, and safe environment for national development.

The congress adopted tasks for the Party Organisation in the next tenure, with determination to further enhance its leadership and fighting capacity and build a pure and strong force towards an elite and modern one by 2030.

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, said that to fulfil its tasks, the force’s most important and decisive mission is to maintain and intensify the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, and build a pure and strong Central Public Security Party Organisation and local Public Security Party Organisations./.

Thailand forms new police agency to tackle cybercrimes

The Royal Thai Police has formed the CyberCrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), a new unit that aims to deal specifically with cybercrimes.

At a press briefing on October 12 to introduce the new agency, CCIB first commissionerLieut. Gen. Kornchai Klaiklueng pledged to work closely with his international counterparts to crack down on types of computer crimes.

He said that there are currently 333 officers at the bureau, adding that the bureau needs to recruit more officers as it is facing a shortage of staff.

Kornchai said that first, the bureau will focus on familiarising its staff with the latest technology and various forms of cybercrimes, so it will likely take on more general cases in its first month of operations.

The next three months will be spent focusing on sharpening cybercrime investigative skills, he added.

Until the CCIB is prepared to take up more responsibilities, technology-related cases will be handled by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Central Investigation Bureau.

After that, CCIB's staff will be ready to handle complaints from all around the country, he said.

In serious cases - such as data hacking and/or online fraud - local police can initiate an investigation without having to wait for the CCIB. In cases where local authorities lack the means to investigate an incident of cybercrime, the CCIB can take over the investigation and ideally, finish them within 15 days, he said.

In one year, the CCIB will be ready to handle all sort of complaints, including defamation, threat, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.

In the future, the CCIB plans to set up branches and offices all across the country, including in Chon Buri, KhonKaen, Chiang Mai and SuratThani, the commissioner said.

Realisation of “twin targets” shows Party, State’s clear-sighted leadership: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets Hai Phong voters at the meeting on October 13 (Photo: VNA)

COVID-19 control, economic performance, and the safeguarding of Vietnam’s sovereignty were among the issues Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted during a meeting with voters in the northern port city of Hai Phong on October 13.

Responding to local voters’ opinions at the meeting, held ahead of the National Assembly (NA)’s 10th session, PM Phuc, who is also an NA deputy for Hai Phong, said that COVID-19 was brought under control nationwide thanks to the adoption of many concerted and drastic solutions.

Repeating his request for continued vigilance in the face of the pandemic, he emphasised the “twin targets” of fighting COVID-19 and promoting economic growth, adding that the Government would press on with strong and synchronous measures to keep the disease under control and increase integration into the global economy.

Despites the difficulties facing the global economy, agriculture remains a pillar of support for Vietnam’s economy, with bumper crops seen nationwide and agricultural products sold at good prices. Meanwhile, trade revenue is still on the rise, and the country is likely to post a trade surplus of 17 billion USD this year for the first time, a remarkable achievement, the PM said.

New industries and processing and manufacturing are still developing strongly, the Government leader went on, noting guaranteed energy security and national defence and security, facilitated innovation and application of science and technology, as well as achievements in poverty reduction.

He said that realising the “twin targets” is a difficult task, but recent achievements have confirmed the Party and State’s clear-sighted leadership, the political system’s strong engagement, and the entire people’s support for the endeavour.

The PM also underlined that Vietnam’s prestige and stature in the international arena has been improving. Amid an array of difficulties, the country managed to assist other nations to overcome the pandemic by offering medical supplies.

Regarding voters’ concern about the East Sea issue, PM Phuc reiterated that Vietnam has been proactively and resolutely defending its maritime sovereignty and maintaining a peaceful environment for national development. The country’s consistent viewpoint is ensuring an East Sea of peace and freedom of navigation and overflight where relevant parties seriously comply with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In terms of fighting corruption, the Party and State have strictly dealt with violators in a spirit of “nothing being off-limits”, while stepping up asset recovery, he affirmed, adding that the fight will be further strengthened in the time to come.

Meetings between legislators and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the parliament.

The NA is scheduled to open its 10th session later this month./.

Khanh Hoa called on to become driver of south-central and highlands growth

Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on October 13 asked Khanh Hoa province to strive to become a driving force for growth in the south-central and Central Highlands regions.

Addressing the 18th congress of the provincial Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure, Ngan recalled that, in 2012, the Politburo issued Conclusion No 53 on building and developing Khanh Hoa province to 2020 with a vision to 2030, which directed the province towards becoming an economic, tourism, science and technology, and human resources training centre for the sea-based and tourism economies.

To that end, the locality now needs to speed up provincial planning in accordance with regional- and national-level planning, she said, stressing the importance of its role and position in boosting connectivity in the south-central and Central Highlands regions and the East-West Economic Corridor, while at the same time focusing on developing industry, high-quality tourism, and the sea-based economy.

The Politburo member also requested Khanh Hoa promptly take measures to improve its business and investment environment and increase the quality of its infrastructure, services, and human resources to welcome new FDI flows, and to prioritise projects that use high, new, and environmentally-friendly technologies.

It is necessary to bring into full play investment incentives in the revised Investment Law to attract more major projects, and to take advantage of the opportunities brought about by bilateral and multilateral agreements, especially new-generation free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), so as to effectively participate in global value chains.

The leader also highlighted the importance of prioritising investment in developing education, training, health, and socio-culture, stepping up the application of science and technology and fully implementing social welfare policies.

To increase the quality of the healthcare sector, the province should intensify links with major hospitals in Hanoi and HCM City to bolster check-up and treatment quality, and focus on developing medical tourism, Ngan suggested.

Khanh Hoa holds an extremely important strategic location in defence and security, as it is a gateway to the Central Highlands and home to Cam Ranh Military Port and Truong Sa (Spratly) island district, Ngan noted, meaning the province must mainstream socio-economic development with consolidating defence and security and building an all-people defence posture.

It must take the initiative in maintaining political-security stability and social order and safety, and safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity over Vietnamese sea and islands, she emphasised.

The leader also stressed the need to elect competent members to the Executive Board of the provincial Party organisation in the 2020-2025 tenure.

The 18th Congress of the provincial Party organisation will close on October 14.

Indonesia in top 5 countries successful in handling COVID-19: Minister

Indonesia is among the top five countries that have successfully mitigated the COVID-19 pandemic and optimally boosted the national economic recovery, the country’s Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said on October 12.

At the press conference at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Office, he stated the rate of COVID-19 patients is much lower than the previous time, while the recovery rate as of October 11 was 76.48 percent as compared to the global averaged rate of 75 percent.

Although the fatality rate was still higher than the global average, the pandemic response in eight cities classified as red zones showed a positive trend.

At present, the government is focusing on micro-management in several cities, including South Jakarta, East Jakarta, Pekanbaru, Depok, Bekasi and Ambon, as well as continued to provide aids for the public and the business sector.

According to Airlangga, the Indonesian economy will grow between minus 1 percent to 0.6 percent in 2020./.

Soldiers missing amid attempt to rescue workers trapped by landslide

Authorities have lost contact with 13 members of a team of military officers and soldiers sent to rescue missing and stranded workers after a landslide hit a hydropower plant in central Việt Nam.

The team of more than 20 members set off for the under-construction Rào Trăng 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thừa Thiên Huế on Monday night to rescue 17 workers trapped at the plant, but were unable to reach the plant due to the landslide and continuing extreme weather, so stopped for the night at Forest Ranger Station No 7.

Authorities lost contact with 13 members of the rescue team late on Monday night, while some members have returned safely to the rescue base.

In addition, 40 workers of Rào Trăng 3 Hydropower Plant, including three Indian experts, who managed to escape the landslide made it safely to Rào Trăng 4 Hydropower Plant, which is also under construction, and are isolated and only have enough food for one more day, according to provincial authorities.

Rescue efforts to reach these 40 workers are also underway, but the road from Rào Trăng 3 to Rào Trăng 4 is severely eroded and the only way to reach them is via the fast-flowing waterways.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc sent a message on Tuesday morning to order agencies to focus on rescuing the team and the workers.

The PM told the Minister of Defence Ngô Xuân Lịch, head of the National Committee for Search and Rescue Doãn Thái Đức, head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Trịnh Đình Dũng and head of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngọc Thọ to mobilise all necessary forces for rescue efforts.

He also ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the provincial People’s Committee to re-check reservoirs of local hydropower plants and reservoirs for irrigation and take measures to ensure safety for local residents living near the areas.

In a related move, a team led by Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng, head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, arrived in the province on Tuesday afternoon to direct agencies to fix the situation.

Dũng offered deepest sympathies to the families of those missing and asked to get access to the incident site by "all means and resources available."

At noon on Tuesday, officials of Military Zone 4 and vice-chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thanh Binh directed local agencies to deploy plans to access the landslide scene at the hydropower plant, located in Phong Điền District.

The first plan is to follow provincial road No 71 with a military vehicle, carrying army engineer forces to open the way to the scene and have another team travel from Hương Điền Hydropower Plant using high-speed boats.

Another plan, which involves using military helicopters to survey the area and rescue the victims, was also considered.

Seven excavators, two bulldozers, three ambulances and hundreds of soldiers have been mobilised to participate in the rescue.

The local administration has proposed the Government and the National Committee for Search and Rescue dispatch a multi-purpose rescuing vehicle, a high-speed boat with a capacity of 4,500 CV, 10 generators with headlights, 30 rescue boats, 10 hydraulic breakers and 20 handsaws to serve rescue efforts.

Previously, at noon on Monday, local people informed the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention about the landslide at Rào Trăng 3 Hydropower Plant and asked for help.

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding have killed 20 people in central provinces, including Thừa Thiên Huế Province, in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Outstanding farmers honoured for contributions to agricultural growth

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on October 13 to honour 63 farmers from localities across the nation, who have made outstanding contributions to the country’s agricultural development.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) Thao Xuan Sung said that the annual ceremony aims to recognise farmers’ creativity and devotion to agricultural production, new-style rural building and national defence.

It is expected to help spread the model of new-generation farmers in the period of building a prosperous agricultural sector, rich farmers and civilized and modern rural areas, he said.

Sung said that in 2020, despite complicated world and domestic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the union and farmers across the country have actively engaged in emulation movements of the VNFU, through which many role models have been discovered.

According to the organisation board, the honoured farmers were introduced by localities nationwide and carefully chosen through many rounds.

At the ceremony, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh, VNFU Chairman Thao Xuan Sung and leaders of ministries and sectors presented the certificates of merit to the honoured farmers./.

VNA/VNN/VNS/VOV/Dtinews/SGT