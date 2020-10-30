VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1

Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb





Surgeons of the General Hospital were successful in removing a 4-kilogram tumor from a woman’s womb, said Director of the hospital in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho Dr. Nguyen Huu Du yesterday.

The woman was hospitalized when she was suffering pain in the lower abdomen. An ultrasound scan revealed that she had a large tumor in the womb pressing on urethra, bladder , and rectum; therefore, doctors decided to cut off the tumor.

Head of the Maternity Ward Dr. Vu Dang Khoa and his colleagues yesterday performed a surgery to remove the tumor. After 2 hours, they cut off the 200 x 150mm tumor weighing around 4 kilograms.

Presently, the woman is in stable condition.

Dr. Khoa advised people to have periodic medical check-ups to discover tumors.

Australian PM extends sympathy over disaster tragedy in Vietnam

Hearing that the storms and floods lasted unusually long, causing damage to people and property in Central Vietnam.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent a letter extending sympathy to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc over huge human and property losses caused by recent severe flooding in central Vietnam.

In the letter, Prime Minister Scott Morrison sent his deep condolences to the Government and people of Vietnam.

Morrison emphasized the special and strong relationship between Vietnam and Australia and affirmed that Australia is ready to increase emergency aid and long-term recovery assistance to Vietnam.

He also announced the first emergency humanitarian assistance worth AUD100,000 to flood-ravaged areas in Vietnam.

Preliminary reports show as many as 230 people, inclluding military officers, soldiers and policemen, have lost their lives during the past month. Flashfloods and landslides have caused an estimated loss of more than VND2 trillion.

Some letting their guard down regarding COVID-19 prevention

Though the risk of a new COVID-19 outbreak remains, some people have begun to let their guard down by not wearing face masks while outdoors.

The weekend pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter in Hanoi has been welcoming large crowds of city-dwellers since the second COVID-19 outbreak was largely contained. Excited to breathe in fresh air with their fellow Hanoians, many people forgot to wear face masks.

People even forget to wear face masks when visiting hospitals, where the risk of infection is always high.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the risk of COVID-19 transmission still remains from people arriving in Vietnam from overseas, while some people who have it don’t show any symptoms.

According to experts, wearing a face mask in public is effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Underestimating this has made many countries pay a high price. It’s therefore necessary for people to be more responsible about wearing face masks, not only to protect their own health but also the health of others./.

RoK offers 300,000 USD worth of cash relief to flood-hit central Vietnam

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-Wan on October 29 handed over 300,000 USD in cash from the RoK government to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep to help flood-hit provinces in central Vietnam.

Deputy Minister Hiep thanked the RoK for its kind gesture to Vietnamese people who are suffering hardships caused by natural disasters.

The financial assistance will be properly used to help affected people, he pledged, adding that several options are being considered, including cash relief, financial support for house repairing and development of local-level storm and flood warning systems.

Since October 6, downpours brought by storms Linfa and Nangka caused record flooding and serious landslides on a wide scale in the central region of Vietnam. As of October 25, the death toll during the disaster reached 130, with 18 still missing.

Some 150,000 flood survivors in the region will be in urgent need of food aid over the next five to six months, while 110,000 vulnerable people will require support to recover their livelihoods and agricultural production, according to a report of the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP).

The report shows that around 7 million people in affected areas are living in temporary shelters or in vulnerable structures or houses. Those whose homes were submerged in floodwater are not likely to return to normality for three or five weeks./.

13th Congress of Party Organisation of Central Agencies’ Bloc closes

The 13th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc for the 2020-2025 tenure wrapped up in Hanoi on October 19 after three days of sitting.

A resolution of the Congress was also adopted.

During the new tenure, it aims to promote solidarity, democracy, renovation, and creativity as well as the responsibility of Party members in maintaining a pure and strong Party Organisation.

Apart from agreeing on six major targets, the Congress reached consensus on three breakthroughs regarding Party organisation, personnel work and Party member management, and leadership coordination to fulfil political tasks.

Participants also adopted a report reviewing the leadership of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc for the 12nd tenure, and a report on collecting feedback on draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. They also discussed an action programme on the implementation of the resolution adopted by the 13th Congress.

The Congress elected a 51-strong Party Committee led by Secretary Huynh Tan Viet, who was Vice Secretary of the Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure.

Lai Xuan Lam, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure, and Do Viet Ha, head of the committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, were elected as vice secretaries.

Nguyen Thanh Nam was re-elected as head of the committee’s Inspection Commission for the 2020-2025 tenure./.

Symposium spotlights Vietnam-Russia cooperation

An online international symposium was held recently to discuss cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in science and education, the achievements and challenges in people-to-people exchange, and Vietnam’s road to development.

It was arranged by the Centre for the Study of Vietnam and ASEAN (CIVAS) under the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IFES RAS), together with the Institute for European Studies at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

Dr Aleksey Maslov, head of IFES RAS, and Associate Professor Nguyen Chien Thang, Director of the IES, underlined the significance of meetings and exchanges of viewpoints between the countries’ scholars, affirming that they cannot be hampered by COVID-19.

About 30 scientific reports were delivered during the symposium, focusing on the three major themes of Vietnam’s August Revolution, the socio-economic situation in Vietnam and the world, and the country’s culture and art.

Participants also touched on the country's accomplishments in international integration and its relations with the US, China, Russia, France, and ASEAN.

Some presented reports on intensive agricultural production and maritime ecosystem safety in Vietnam, its participation in the Greater Mekong Subregion development programme, educational development, the traditions of local ethnic minority groups, and the conservation of folk arts.

A new yearbook will be published by CIVAS by early 2021 based on the reports, which is expected to help Russian scientists and practitioners better understand Vietnam as a trusted strategic partner and friend./.

Vietnam welcomes over 3.8 million foreign tourists in 10 months

Vietnam welcomed more than 3.8 million foreign travellers in the first 10 months of 2020, down 73.8 percent against the same period last year, the General Statistics Office revealed on October 29.

Tourist arrivals in October rose 7.6 percent against September but were down 99.1 percent year-on-year.

The sector is rolling out promotions to help it recover post-pandemic, with the focus on safe and attractive domestic tourism.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has launched an app on safe travel in the country, aiming to facilitate the new tourism campaign over the remaining months of the year and provide information on safe destinations.

VNAT and the Market Surveillance Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade are due to ink an agreement on bolstering the application of digital technology in receiving and handling tourist feedback.

A national conference on tourism is slated for November in Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam, according to the tourism authority. It will review the sector’s development over the recent past and put forth solutions for its recovery./.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens in Japan were brought home on October 29 on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

The flight was arranged by relevant agencies of Vietnam and Japan. Passengers on the flight were those in difficult circumstances, including under-18 children, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illnesses, workers with expired labour contracts and students without accommodations.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against COVID-19 were rigorously enforced to protect passengers’ health and prevent the spread of diseases.

All passengers and crew members received medical checkups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Da Nang International Airport.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in the country./.

Hanoi’s public school recognised as Cambridge school

Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan Junior High School has been recognised as a registered Cambridge school by the UK’s Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), the school announced at a ceremony on October 28.

The school is among seven junior high schools in Hanoi selected by the municipal Department of Education and Training for a pilot dual degree programme that offers students a Vietnamese junior high school graduation diploma and Cambridge’s International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

It was recognised as one of more than 10,000 Cambridge schools worldwide, with the code VN252, on October 16. It is the first public school in Hanoi to join the network./.

Quang Tri: Flooding unearths unexploded ordnance

The recent severe flooding in the central province of Quang Tri has revealed many types of unexploded ordnance (UXO) that requires quick actions. (Photo: nld.com.vn)

Bomb squads from PeaceTrees Việt Nam (PTVN) have successfully removed four large devices that were exposed during the recent landslides and flooding in the districts of Hướng Hóa and Đắk Rông in Quảng Trị Province. Three others remain in situ due to poor traffic conditions and the threat of more landslides in mountainous areas.

Phạm Thị Hoàng Hà from PTVN said three of the bombs had been identified as MK82 models.

She said four of the seven bombs had been moved to PTVN’s unexploded ordnance (UXO) store before demolition.

“Despite the difficult conditions and the challenges we faced accessing the districts of Hướng Hóa and Đắk Rong after the terrifying floods and landslides, PTVN’s teams still deployed to check, identify and then safely move the bombs,” Hà said.

“Teams will continue their work of figuring out a safe plan to deal with the remaining bombs after the flooding recedes.”

Hà said the UXO demolition site in Quảng Trị Province was submerged at present, so the bombs would be destroyed later.

According to PTVN, an NGO from the US that has been working on UXO mission in the province since 1995, about 48,000 hectares had been decontaminated from landmines and UXOs. PTVN has handled nearly 118,000 explosives, as well as planted 44,000 trees on safe land.

It has granted 2,300 scholarships for UXO survivors, and support programmes for their families have helped minimise the disruption caused to local socio-economic development, as well as building 16 schools and 12 libraries for children and families to access education. These schools were being built on land which had been cleared of UXOs, according to PTVN.

The PTVN’s Danaan Parry Landmines Education Centre in Đông Hà City has provided landmine awareness courses for more than 138,000 people in the province, 17,500 of them children.

Donations of food, water and logistics from PTVN and other donors have also been sent to flood affected areas in the province's mountainous region.

Runners to be tested by Mũi Né dunes course

More than 500 professional and amateur runners will take part in the Mũi Né Dunes Marathon in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province on December 6.

The one-day race will see athletes competing over 21km,10km and 5km courses from Victoria Phan Thiết Resort&Spa.

According to the organisers, the runners will wind their way through 450m of pristine white sand dunes and 7ha of tropical gardens before accelerating along Võ Nguyên Giáp Street.

The finish line will be set at the famous Pink Dune.

The race, which will be hosted by Thiên Minh Group and Victoria Phan Thiết Resort&Spa for the first time, will be a chance to explore the pristine beauty of Phan Thiết.

Organisers will offer packages for the race and accommodation at the resort from VNĐ1.85 million (US$80.4) for two people and VNĐ4.95 million ($215) for a family.

HCM City to upgrade pre-hospital emergency care system for stroke treatment

The HCM City Department of Health will give priority to upgrading its pre-hospital emergency care system, especially for the treatment of strokes, Tăng Chí Thượng, head of the department, said at a conference held in the city on October 28.

The 115 Emergency Aid Centre will work with the department’s medical affairs division to update information about the pre-hospital emergency care system for treatment of strokes and improve the skills of staff in the system.

The emergency system of Military Hospital 175 will co-operate with the department’s pre-hospital emergency care system to provide medical air ambulance services.

The service is expected to provide emergency aid to patients on islands or in remote areas in a timely manner.

According to Dr Nguyễn Duy Long, head of the 115 Emergency Aid Centre, besides the centre, the city has 34 satellite emergency stations. As stroke incidences have risen, the satellite emergency stations’ staff should be trained in measures to provide proper first aid for stroke patients, Long said.

Dr Nguyễn Huy Thắng, chairman of the HCM City Stroke Association, said that strokes are the third leading cause of death in the world, following heart disease and cancer.

In Việt Nam, strokes are also the leading cause of death. The Ministry of Health’s statistics show that mortality due to stroke among men accounts for 18 per cent and 23 per cent for females.

The country has nearly 200,000 stroke incidences each year. Last year, the Stroke Treatment Centre at People’s Hospital 115 admitted 15,000 stroke patients.

According to Thắng, the burden from disabilities caused by strokes is worse than from other diseases, so the treatment’s goal is to help stroke patients return to their normal life and job.

There are 80 stroke treatment centres in the country.

Community educational programmes launched in Mekong Delta and Central Highlands

More than 600 parents, teachers and children exchanged experience in helping children grow to their full potential in the love of the family at workshops in the Cần Thơ City and Buôn Ma Thuột City of Đắk Lắk Province.

The workshops, entitled Sinh Con, Sinh Cha (Born Children, Born Parents), is part of the Human Safety Net, a community educational programme which is jointly implemented by the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) and Generali Vietnam Life Insurance LLC (Generali Vietnam) since June 23.

At the workshop, participants focused discussions on topics such as how to develop children’s positive emotional intelligence through regular encouragement and motivation; handling children’s tantrum behaviours; and ensuring a safe home for children. These topics fall under the programme’s three main content groups of intelligence, behaviours and health of children aged 0 to 6 years.

“We are very happy when “Sinh Con, Sinh Cha” is warmly welcomed by many local parents, children and receives great support from the local government wherever it arrives. This is testament to the programme’s practical and positive values for society and provides motivation for us to pursue our ambition of becoming a “Lifetime Partner” to millions of families across Việt Nam,” said Tina Nguyễn, Generali Vietnam CEO.

From now until year end, at least 2,000 parents and children aged 0 – 6 years, and about 400 kindergarten teachers and officers from cities and provinces across Việt Nam are expected to benefit from the “Sinh Con, Sinh Cha” programme.

The Sinh Con, Sinh Cha programme is part of “The Human Safety Net”, a Generali Group’s global movement initiated in 2017. The Human Safety Net’s families programme supports parents in the first six years of their children’s life to lay the strongest possible foundations for their future, contributing to early childhood development in disadvantaged communities around the world.

Locals in the South send cakes to Central region

Long Quang Pagoda in Vĩnh Long City has prepared 10,000 Tét cakes, 4,000 of which have been sent. Photo courtesy of thanhnien.vn

Many locals in southern provinces of Vĩnh Long and Kiên Giang have prepared different kinds of cakes to support people affected by floods in the Central region.

Venerable Thích Minh Thái from Ngọc Giang Monastery and locals in the southern province of Kiên Giang have packed 5,000 coconut-leaf cakes and sent them to the disaster area.

“This is how Rạch Giá City responds to the call from the Provincial Fatherland Front Committee,” Venerable Thích Minh Thái said, adding that all related tasks and relief items have been approved by authorities.

Nguyen Thị Thơm, 70, who lives in Tiền Giang Province, decided to visit Long Quang and take part in a charity event. Photo courtesy of thanhnien.vn

The official number of gifts transferred in phase 1 was 500. Each package included 10 kilos of rice, one box of noodles, different types of cakes, medicines, blankets, sweaters, and an envelope with VNĐ300,000.

Rạch Giá City hopes that its contribution can help locals in the Central provinces recover from the disaster.

“We cried when seeing images of people in the Central provinces submerged in floodwaters. We wanted to do something to share their difficulties. Even though the preparation process was hard, it is nothing compared to their suffering,” a member from a charity group in Rạch Giá City said.

Other groups and individuals have collected clothing and necessities such as noodles, drinking water, cold medicine, hand sanitisers, skin ointment, blankets and condensed milk in an effort to help people in need.

Two benefactors have supported Rạch Giá City with a 16-tonne truck to transport goods and a car for the relief team heading to the Central area.

The vice chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hướng Hoá District in Quảng Trị Province, Phan Minh Vinh, told Lao Động (Labour) newspaper that authorities are arranging schedules for the charity group led by Venerable Thích Minh Thái to visit locals and hand over the gifts.

“We are very thankful for Kiên Giang Province’s support during this difficult time,” Vinh said.

Long Quang Pagoda in Vĩnh Long Province has made 10,000 Tét cakes (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) for locals in central provinces.

Though Nguyễn Thị Thơm, 70, lives in Tiền Giang Province, she decided to visit Long Quang and take part in the event.

“I cannot contribute much. I hope that my Tét cakes can help as many people as possible,” Thơm said.

Meanwhile, Huỳnh Thanh Tâm, 58, a resident of Vĩnh Long City, handed over his business to his wife and left for the pagoda to donate his time.

“I just told my wife that I would leave work early today to pack Tét cakes, and she immediately agreed,” he said, adding that he had packed a dozen cakes since the afternoon.

Similar to Tâm, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Linh, 26, applied for a three-day leave at her company to go to the pagoda.

Venerable Thích Minh Tịnh from Long Quang Pagoda initially thought of donating rice and noodles. However, considering that the region is flooded and probably out of electricity, it was more convenient to make Tét cakes.

Since the pagoda is relatively small in size, Venerable Thích Minh Tịnh contacted another location to pack 10,000 cakes. Coconut milk was not added to the mix so that the Tét cakes would last longer.

On the morning of October 23, the first batch of Tét cakes, consisting of 4,000 cakes, was sent.

Raw materials for the Tét cakes cost over VNĐ100 million. Between October 23 and 25, the pagoda, together with locals, continued to make more cakes for people in need.

US outlet praises Vietnam safety thanks to efforts by Government and locals

BORGEN Magazine, one of the leading NGOs detailing the fight against poverty in the United States and part of the Borgen Project, has recently run an article assessing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Vietnam and its impact on the nation.



The article notes that in contrast to other countries such as Italy and the US, COVID-19 was swiftly repelled by Vietnam. The country employed a unique approach to testing, with mass-testing procedures allowing Vietnamese doctors to practice thorough contact tracing and therefore effectively controlling the spread of cases.

Despite the lingering impact of COVID-19 globally, the Vietnamese government remains optimistic regarding the prospects of the country’s economy. The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) predicts that Vietnamese GDP will record growth of at least 5% growth by the end of the year, largely due to citizens already resuming normal economic activities.

The past few decades has witnessed the nation’s poverty rate fall dramatically with services such as healthcare becoming more widely available to citizens. Indeed, in 1990 the country’s extreme poverty rate was 50%, with that figure falling to 2% today. Elsewhere, last year saw 90% of Vietnamese citizens have access to health insurance, compared to the figure of 59% in 2011.

The article published by BORGEN Magazine outlines that the Vietnamese policy against COVID-19 reflects the nation’s measures taken against poverty.

Even with COVID-19 in the country receding, economic projects are underway as countermeasures to combat poverty and building towards the nation’s development. Resolution 84, a policy recently issued by the Government, outlines incentives and fee reductions for small, private-owned businesses as they attempt to operate during the pandemic period. In line with this resolution, there will be a 15% reduction in the cost of renting Government-owned land. In addition, the resolution includes a 2% interest reduction for Government loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. These fee reductions can be viewed as potentially conducive to increasing employment and boosting business.

Furthermore, the nation recently came to an agreement with the EU the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The deal will eliminate 99% of tariffs on traded goods between both sides and global organisations such as the World Bank view this deal in a positive light. As such, the World Bank estimates that Vietnamese GDP and exports may be boosted by 12% by 2030, with these optimistic projections also set to benefit the local citizens, many of whom are farmers or producers of exported goods.

The article concludes by noting that the country has recorded major achievements in poverty alleviation and economic growth. Moving forward, even though Vietnam has successfully dealt with COVID-19, it must continue to fight poverty on all fronts.

HCM City to host annual Fun Run for the disadvantaged

The 20th annual Fun Run for Charity is scheduled to take place on November 15 in District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to raise funds for people nationwide who are suffering financial difficulties.



The event, which is organised by the British Business Group Vietnam (BBGV), has so far attracted 120,000 participants, raising over VND12 billion for charitable activities across the country.

The purpose of the Fun Run is to encourage a fair-play spirit in sports while strengthening bonds between runners. In addition, the occasion aims to raise funds for charity projects throughout the country in numerous fields such as education, health care, and natural disaster prevention.

New regulations for Vietnamese migrant workers in RoK

A seminar was held on October 29 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), to disseminate new regulations relating to Vietnamese guest workers employed in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

Pham Minh Duc, head of the EPS Office, said the annual event provides a platform in which to discuss new regulations and policies, along with emerging issues relating to Vietnamese migrant workers in the RoK, especially amid the challenges brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Addressing the seminar, Kim Sung-jae, director of the Human Resource Development Service of Korea (HRDK), highlighted the diligence of Vietnamese guest workers, adding that since the beginning of the year the RoK has not admitted any new guest workers from Vietnam as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

He advised Vietnamese workers whose labour contracts have expired to visit the RoK’s immigration offices in order to apply for a temporary suspension of their exit permit. The HRDK will continue to organise additional activities in an effort to support foreign workers as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control in the RoK.

According to the HRDK representative, plenty of Vietnamese workers have yet to receive their insurance money payouts.

Duc noted that up to 5,000 insurance premiums totaling over VND50 billion has yet to be taken back by Vietnamese workers, while the EPS Office has sent a list of more than 4,000 workers who have yet to receive insurance from the Labour Department in 63 provinces nationwide.

Currently, there are approximately 1,200 Vietnamese guest workers under the EPS programme who have returned to the country on repatriation flights from the RoK

As of June 30, roughly 34,600 Vietnamese migrant workers were still working in the RoK under the EPS scheme.

Woman home 19 years after being trafficked to China

Representatives of Blue Dragon's Children Foundation, Nghe An Police Department transferred trafficked woman back home

Blue Dragon's Children Foundation has helped rescued a Vietnamese woman who was sold to China 19 years ago.

The 33-year-old woman is from a mountainous commune in Tan Ky District, Nghe An Province. Due to difficulties, she dropped out of school at 14 years old and went to Dien Chau District to find jobs. In Dien Chau, she became an acquaintance with a woman named Thuy. Thuy then persuaded her to go to China with a promise of an easy job with a high salary.

However, she was sold to be the wife of a Chinese man at the price of nearly USD3,000.

She has had four children in the following years. She said the life in China was harsh and she never stopped hoping to return home.

In early September, a Vietnamese man came to China for work and knew about her situation. After returning, he posted the story on the internet. As the story spread, her brother recognised her from the photos. Her story was also brought to Blue Dragon's Children Foundation.

The foundation then collaborated with the police in Nghe An Province and Tan Ky District to verify the information.

On October 11, the woman was rescued successfully. She and her youngest son were quarantined for 14 days per regulations and transferred to her family on October 28.

Office of National Election Council convenes first meeting

The Office of the National Election Council (NSC) convened its first meeting in Hanoi on October 29.

The session was chaired by National Assembly (NA) Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc along with Chief of the NSC Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

At the meeting, delegates heard the announcement of the decision to establish the Assisting Group for the NSC Office, and the working regulations of the Office; as well as discussed the tasks assigned to the Permanent Division, the Assisting Group, and other related issues.

The Assisting Group includes teams in charge of legal documents, information and communications; security, order and health; complaints and denunciations settlement; finance and administration; website; and personnel.

Chief of the NSC Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc asked each member of the Office and relevant bodies to promote their sense of responsibility and role in order to perform well in their assigned tasks.

Vietnam Journalists’ Association holds patriotic emulation congress

The patriotic emulation congress for the 2020-2025 tenure of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) was held in Hanoi on October 29.

The event was attended by Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education Vo Van Thuong.

Speaking at the congress, member of the PCC, Editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Deputy Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education and Chairman of the VJA Thuan Huu emphasised that the congress affirmedthe development of patriotic emulation movements and rewards during the 2015-2020 period as well as provided an opportunity to honour outstanding examples in the patriotic emulation movement of the VJA during the past tenure.

He noted that the patriotic emulation and reward movements among member organisations of the VJA recorded positive changes, creating a driving force for press workers around thecountry to strive to fulfil their missions.

At the congress, the delegates donated money in support for people in central provinces that were heavily affected by storms and flooding.

On the occasion, 22 collectives and 17 individuals received the VJA’s certificates of merit for their outstanding achievements in the patriotic emulation movement during the 2015-2020 period.

Work on Terminal T3 at TSN airport set to begin in Q2 next year

Work on a project to build the T3 passenger terminal at the HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport is set to start in the second quarter of 2021 after its feasibility study is completed in late 2020.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) as the project investor was asked to use its own capital to execute the project and is speeding up the process.

ACV General Director Vu The Phiet said that ACV had held a tender to select a technical consulting unit to complete the feasibility study. The project’s technical design is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The terminal will be completed in 24 months, but the progress of construction will depend on site clearance.

To complete the project on schedule, ACV has proposed that the Ministry of National Defense and the HCMC authorities convert the land for the T3 passenger terminal from military to traffic land.

Earlier in May, the prime minister had signed a decision appointing ACV as the investor for the T3 passenger terminal project at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport at a total cost of some VND11 trillion and with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year.

Once in place, the T3 terminal will serve domestic flights at the airport, helping ease the burden on the T1 terminal and improve the quality of services at the airport.

HCMC proposes resolving slow disbursement issues for metro lines

A section of the Metro Line No. 1 project in HCMC. HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan told a teleconference on October 29 the first and second metro line projects were facing difficulties in the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) loans and proposed removing the obstacles as soon as possible – PHOTO: VNA





Speaking to the Government during a teleconference on October 29, HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said that the first and second metro line projects are facing difficulties in the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) loans and proposed removing the obstacles as soon as possible.

Some VND2.5 trillion of ODA capital allocated for the two projects by the State budget has yet to be disbursed due to the volatile exchange rate between the Vietnamese dong and the Japanese yen, Hoan said.

To eliminate the obstacle, HCMC proposed the Government ask the Ministry of Planning and Investment to quickly calculate the value of the ODA capital in the Vietnamese dong to ensure the progress of the two metro line projects and fulfill the city’s disbursement target.

The city also proposed the Government allow the disbursement to be made in early 2021 if the ODA capital is not disbursed this year, the local media reported.

Besides, the HCMC government proposed the Ministry of Finance weigh in on extending Loan Agreement VN11-P7 of the first metro line to October 31, 2021, to ensure sufficient capital for the implementation of the project.

Hoan told the teleconference that the city is executing nine ODA projects with a total investment of VND123 trillion.

As of October 23, the city had allocated over VND5 trillion from the ODA capital to six projects, resulting in the disbursement rate of the ODA capital reaching a mere 30% of the plan.

If the ODA disbursement for the city’s first and second metro line projects is completed, the disbursement rate of the capital allocated by the State budget will be 80%-90%.

Photo exhibition raises funds for poor children

One of Linh’s photos that will be displayed at the “Empathy – the Untold Stories” exhibition – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER



An exhibition, “Empathy – the Untold Stories”, featuring 50 photos by renowned photographer Le Hong Linh will be held at the HCMC Youth Cultural House on November 14 to raise funds for poor children.

All proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the Dream Library, a community-based project whose main goal is to build a free, innovative library chain for disadvantaged children. Up to now, the project has built 36 libraries in nine southern cities and provinces.

Fifty photos taken by Linh, some of which have won international awards, while others have never been published, will be put up for auction at the exhibition. The organizers will also offer 1,000 photo books at VND500,000 each.

The photos and books are also available for purchase on the website https://empathy.vn/

Le Hong Linh began his artistic photography career in 1990. He is a member of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, the International Federation of Photographic Art, the Photographic Society of America and the Asia Photographers Union.

His works have been showcased at exhibitions and photography museums in many countries around the world such as the United States, Spain, Singapore, Austria, Japan and India.

Binh Duong proposes bus line linking Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong

The Department of Transport in the Southern Province of Binh Duong has just proposed to a bus line linking Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province.

According to the proposal, bus fleets from Binh Duong Province will stop at new Mien Dong bus station in HCMC. More routes such as Thu Dau Mot ( in Binh Duong) – Suoi Tien ( in HCMC’s District 9) , Thu Dau Mot – Tan Van – Bic C Dong Nai and Tan Dong Hiep – Thu Duc were also proposed.

Moreover, Binh Duong petitioned to giving transportation firms preferential bank loans to buy new bus fleets to replace old ones. The tenure for the project will be to 2023 in a bid to improve transportation quality and protect environment.

Additionally, Binh Duong authority proposed the HCMC Department of Transportation a plan of new bus route from coach station in Binh Duong Province to Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to reduce traffic congestion in the national highway 13.

Medical clinic fined US$ 7,067 for falling foul of regulations

A medical clinic at 221 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 received a fine of VND164.4 million (US$7,067) for failing foul of the regulation.

Inspectors from the Department of Health in yesterday decided to impose the fine on the Quoc Te (International ) General Medical Center in District 1 because it has posted advertisement that the health authority has not confirmed.

The center has provided medical services which have not been allowed as well as it has been short of human resources during operation. Moreover, patients’ medical records have not been written full as per the regulations.

Simultaneously, health inspectors also issued fine of VND35 million on Leo Thi Dung, representative of Thang Long Medical Center at 575 Su Van Hanh Street in District 10 and revoked the work permit in 9 months because the clinic has provided more medical services than allowed.

Health inspectors imposed fines of VND71 million on Hong Cuong Medical Clinic at 87 - 89 Thanh Thai Street in District 10; of VND52 million on Thang Long Medicine Company at 575 Su Van Hanh Street; of VND35 million on Thao Vy Beauty Spa.

These above-mentioned medical centers were fined because they didn’t write patients’ record fully according to the regulations, collect higher fee than listed ones and advertised more services than it is permitted.

Drugged driving in expressway on rise

The Division of Police under the Ministry of Public Security today announced drugged driving in expressway is on the rise.



While patrolling highway, traffic wardens discovered drugged drivers. From August 1 to October 27, police officers have detected 13 drivers who drove while under the influence tested positive for some type of opioid.

A leader of the division said drugged driving in expressway tended to increase even two cases a day.

Traffic wardens and staffs of the Institute of Criminal Sciences of the Ministry of Public Security yesterday discovered a 28-year-old driver was positive for drug while driving along Hanoi-Lao Cai Highway.

Later, police officers in the highway discovered a 45-year-old driver was positive while conducting roadside tests.

Rise in hospital admissions because of bad weather

A rise in admissions for respiratory diseases was noted when weather in Ho Chi Minh City particularly and southern provinces generally broke.

The number of children and elderly people in many localities being hospitalized has kept increasing over recent days due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based Children Hospital No.1 were yesterday crowded with children suffering respiratory diseases. Head of Treatment Ward Dr. Pham Van Hoang said that the ward averagely received 4,000-6,000 children; 15 percent-20 percent of them having respiratory diseases.“

When outdoor temperatures are unusually low or it rains, there is a rise in hospital admissions periodically, said Dr. Hoang.

Rise in hospital admissions resulted in overcrowding. According to Head of the Respiratory Ward Dr. Tran Anh Tuan, cases of respiratory diseases usually spike from August to November, doctors and nurses are run off their feet to provide treatment.

The number of children patients with respiratory diseases in October tripled that in September.

Children in the hospital’s Respiratory Ward have to share their beds due to hospital overcrowding while others are forced to sleep on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

After self-medicating a few days, 72 -year -old Hoang Kim Thanh in Tan Binh District still suffered breathing problem; therefore, she was taken to thong Nhat Hospital for emergency treatment. She revealed she has suffered asthma for years; hence, when weather breaks, she has to be hospitalized.

In next room, 75 -year-old man Truogn Thuan in Binh Thanh District breathed difficultly because of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Head of Respiratory Ward in Thong Nhat Infirmary Dr. Ngo The Hoang said after during one month, the hospital admitted more senior citizens who have pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , and asthma.

These diseases have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening problems; consequently, relatives of elder people should take them to hospital for emergency treatment.

Dr. Hoang said that statistically, the figure of elderly people visiting the infirmary these days surged by 30 percent – 50 percent.

When weather breaks or in season transition, old people especially those with weak resistance or certain underlying medical conditions will fall ill. Accordingly, elderly people should not go out, keep warm at nights. They’d rather have vaccine to increase their own resistance and have period medical check-ups, said Dr. Hoang .

Waste hotspots converted into flower roads in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City authorities and residents have put efforts into converting waste hotspots into flower roads.

Blooming flowers in a road in Binh Chanh District which used to be garbage dump (Photo: SGGP)

An urban renewal campaign with the title “HCMC dwellers do not litter on streets and canals for a clean city” has been launched as per the city Party Committee’s Direction 19.

Authorities in districts across the city simultaneously carried out urban renewal, dredging canals and rivers with focus on eliminating hotspots and polluted waste.

Thanks to local governments and residents’ efforts, flowers are also blooming on roads which used to be sites for the disposal of waste materials.

Specifically, administration in Binh Chanh District launched activities in response to the direction to erase waste hotspots. Many roads in the district were places where people throw garbage and weeds on both sides; yet now, blooming flowers beautify the whole area.

Flowers have been grown along paths into houses and rice fields. Flowers in bloom blending with green field make the area beautiful. This attracts more passer-by’s attention.

Resident Le Thi Thanh in Quy Duc Commune in Binh Chanh District shared that she planted the flowers to create beautiful scenery around her house and to prevent passers-by from littering on the road. When the flowers bloomed, some people dropped by to take photos in her flower garden and even asked for seedlings to grow the flowers.

Flowers are grown in roads which used to be garbage sites in Hoc Mon outlying district, locals are so happy with the change that they pledged to join hands in preserving the beautiful green flower streets.

Similarly, during the two months of conducting the campaign, veterans of Binh Tan District turned the landfill on the riverbank along Bo Song Street in Tan Tao A ward into flower beds, yellow bellflowers, and green ornamental plants with an area of about 1,500 square meters. Binh Tan installed hundreds of trash bins in parks as well as public places.

According to the assessment of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City, models of community-based environmental protection have achieved great results. Many single community-based models carried out with assistance of unions have so far been successes; therefore, these community-based models have been expanded.

Environmental protection pilot projects contribute significantly to raising people’s awareness and changing people’s behaviors in a positive way. Meantime, it will increase the leadership responsibilities of local authorities in residential areas.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh My, Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City, the models of the community-based environmental protection will encourage people to voluntarily participate in environmental protection activities and thereby enhance the standard of living.

Foreign leaders extend sympathies over flood-caused losses

Leaders of countries and political parties continue sending sympathies to Vietnamese Party and State leaders and people over great human and asset losses caused by the recent record floods in the central region.

On behalf of the Cuban Party, Government and people, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent letters of sympathies to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and the bereaved families.

In his message to Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Affairs Hoang Binh Quan, Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Song Tao expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will be sure to win over natural disasters.

Also in his letter to Quan, Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo showed his admiration to the efforts of the Vietnamese Party, Government and people to overcome consequences and restore normal life.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also extended sympathies to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and affirmed that Australia is willing to intensify emergency and long-term recovery assistance for Vietnam, firstly a 100,000 AUD relief aid./.

Int’l workshop seeks to enhance women’s role in peace, security

The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung), organised an international workshop on enhancing the role of women in peace and security on October 30.

The Hanoi event attracted the participation of over 70 delegates from Vietnam’s ministries, sectors, research institutes, and universities, as well as foreign embassies in Hanoi and renowned experts on women, peace and security in the region and the world.

It aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of women in peace processes, towards the promotion of their role in peace and security, and contributing to Vietnam’s participation in agendas in these fields at multilateral forums, particularly the UN Security Council and ASEAN.

The online and in-person workshop focused discussions on opportunities and challenges for women, peace and security under impact of post-pandemic new trends, and recommendations to enhance the role of women.

In his remarks, DAV Vice President Nguyen Hung Son said the workshop demonstrated a strong commitment of Vietnam and participating countries to enhancing the role of women in the complicatedly developing regional and international context.

The agenda on women, peace and security is a pillar in Vietnam’s multilateral foreign policy, especially within the framework of the UN and ASEAN.

Regional Director of UN Women for Asia and the Pacific Mohammad Naciri stressed the role of women, especially those in Southeast Asia, and affirmed that Vietnam is an outstanding example in promoting the role and engagement of women in US peacekeeping missions./.

13th National Party Congress: Sub-committee for organisation meets

The sub-committee for the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress convened its fourth meeting in Hanoi on October 30.

Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the sub-committee, chaired the meeting.

The sub-committee mulled over reports on the implementation of activities relating to the organisation of the National Party Congress since the third meeting, and communications work in service of the congress.

Participants also discussed the interior décor for the congress and the design of badges for delegates and invitees, among other matters.

In his closing remarks, Vuong emphasised the significance of the organisation work in general, and the communications and decoration work in particular, to the success of the important event.

He urged the sub-committee to realise the set detailed plan and instruct agencies and units to coordinate in order to ensure the progress and safety of the congress./.

V.League 1 title race going down to the wire

Despite his team's failure to win a crucial three points on Thursday night against Viettel, Hà Nội FC coach Chu Đình Nghiêm has said this season's dramatic V.League 1 title race will come down to the wire.

After the goalless draw against Viettel at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Thursday, Hà Nội stand third with 33 points after 18 matches, while Viettel stay top on 35 points, Sài Gòn FC are in second with 34 points and Quảng Ninh Coal are fourth with 31 points.

Despite the favourable result against defending champions Hà Nội, Viettel's path to the championship is not smooth as they have matches against two top-four reams, namely Quảng Ninh and Sài Gòn.

“This draw was an unfortunate result for us, although both teams had the opportunities but we didn’t take advantage of them. In the collision situation between Rimario Gordon of Hà Nội and captain of Viettel, Bùi Tiến Dũng, Dũng deserved to get a second yellow card, but it was the referee's decision. Viettel slowed the speed of the match to seek a point. Our player Nguyễn Quang Hải didn’t always shine,” said Nghiêm.

“Defender Đoàn Văn Hậu couldn’t play in this match because he hasn’t recovered well from his injury. If Hậu was in good form then I would have used him in a deadlocked match to make use of his height,” Nghiêm added.

"At the moment, no one can guess which team will take the title. Viettel still have to play Quảng Ninh and Sài Gòn. The goal difference of Hà Nội is the best if the teams have the same points as each other. If Hà Nội can defeat Sài Gòn in the next match, then the race is still dramatic and unpredictable. The championship race is now a matter of four teams. If a team has a bad result in the upcoming match, their position will be pushed down,” said Nghiêm.

"We studied Hà Nội a lot. They hold the ball well. I asked my players not to leave space for our opponent. When Hà Nội had the ball, there was no space for them to finish,” said coach Trương Việt Hoàng of Viettel.

“The defenders played hard and followed the tactics of the coaching staff well. Our goal was to win at least one point. Now it's too much to talk about the championship race, just one match can change many things. We set the highest goal in the match against Quảng Ninh. I feel normal with the draw against Hà Nội, it isn’t a win to celebrate,” Hoàng added.

Meanwhile, coach Vũ Tiến Thành of Sài Gòn is confident that Hà Nội will be going all out to defend their championship.

"Now I can't say anything about the championship race. Hà Nội have a great chance, but if they want to win, they have to beat Sài Gòn. In the first leg, we beat Hà Nội 1-0. Everyone said Hà Nội were better, but we beat them so there is no reason not to win again," said Thành following the 2-1 victory of Sài Gòn over Quảng Ninh on Thursday.

Thành said the win over Quảng Ninh helped his team have a chance to earn a ticket to the AFC Cup 2021 if they finish second in the league.

"I am concerned about this opportunity and want to put pressure on my players. We must have a ticket to the AFC Cup so that every week the Thống Nhất Stadium can light up," said Thành.

Sài Gòn will meet Hà Nội on November 3 and with only one point separating them.

