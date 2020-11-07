VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 8 (updated hourly)

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

Aid is presented to residents in the flooded Hung Trung commune of Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)

The Government on November 5 issued Resolution No 165/NQ-CP on providing aid to address housing damage caused by natural disasters in central and Central Highlands localities in October.

Beneficiary provinces include Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, and Kon Tum.

Families with destroyed houses will receive a maximum of 40 million VND (1,730 USD) each, while those with houses simply in need of repair will receive 10 million VND each.

Chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees must review and classify the level of damage to housing in their localities and report to the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister before November 20.

Provinces not submitting a report before this date must use their own funds.

The Finance Ministry must work closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control to report to the Government on the use of the aid from the central budget in each locality.

The support must be provided in a timely, open and transparent manner, the resolution stated./.

Painting exhibition highlights beauty of Hanoi autumn, ASEAN heritage

As many as 26 paintings featuring Hanoi Autumn as well as cultural and religious heritage of ASEAN countries are being displayed at an exhibition in the Vietnamese capital city.

The event is part of the activities held on the occasion of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related events that are slated for Hanoi from November 12-15.

According to Vu Ho, head of the ASEAN Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition introduces the cultures of regional countries, aiming to highlight the unique cultural beauty of each country in the ASEAN Community.

Vietnam and other countries are experiencing a world full of challenges, especially those from COVID-19 pandemic, the official said, adding that the exhibition is expected to bring about stronger confidence and hope for a better life of the ASEAN Community, including Vietnam.

The paintings creat an insight of Hanoi in autumn – the most beautiful season in the year for the capital – with gentle sunshine, yellow leaves and small but charming alleys.

With diverse materials and viewpoints, the artists also introduce heritage of different ASEAN countries such as Trang An Tourism Complex in Vietnam and Baiturrahman mosque in Indonesia.

Opened on November 6, the exhibition will run until November 15.

Gathering celebrates 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Association's merit certificates are presented to representatives of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association at the gathering on November 6 (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – A gathering was held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 6 to mark 70 years of Vietnam-Poland diplomatic ties (February 4) and the 30th founding anniversary of the city’s Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association (June 26).

Chairman of the association Nguyen Dang Cuong said Poland was one of the first countries to recognise and set up diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. It continually supported Vietnam during the two resistance wars and the following national construction.

In recent years, bilateral connections have been increasingly enhanced via mutual visits by their leaders and cooperation programmes in economy, culture, education, and people-to-people diplomacy, according to him.

Cuong also took this occasion to thank former leaders of the friendship association and the Polish Embassy in Vietnam for helping the organisation fulfil its role as a bridge linking people of HCM City and Poland so as to contribute to the two countries’ ties.

Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel expressed his delight at the strides in the nations’ traditional friendship, noting that they have developed their friendship and cooperation on the basis of government-to-government links, the Vietnamese people who used to study and work in Poland, and the Vietnamese community in his homeland.

Congratulating the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association of HCM City on its founding anniversary, he voiced his hope that those who used to study and work in Poland will continue helping with bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Poland is currently the largest trade partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe with bilateral trade topping 3 billion USD in 2019. Vietnam mainly exports electronic products, leather footwear, apparel, and farm produce to Poland.

In addition, the two sides hold potential for cooperation in the areas Poland has strength in like software development, information technology, heavy industry, and agricultural equipment./.

Event aims to enhance solidarity between Vietnamese and Cuban youths

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association held an event in Hanoi on November 6 to popularise information about Cuba and exchange activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the committee Nguyen Ngoc Luong informed exchange programmes between the two countries’ youth unions, including their 2018-2022 cooperation agreement with important contents such as political education for youths during global integration process, support for them in socio-economic development, exchange of high-level delegations and bilateral meetings within the framework of the World Federation of Democratic Youth.

Luong said the event is one of the important activities reflecting solidarity and traditional friendship between the two countries' people, especially youths.

Participants had a chance to learn about the history of socialism revolution in Cuba, its fight against COVID-19 and socio-economic model update associated with socialism development.

Youths also discussed bilateral special friendship and invaluable support by the Vietnamese and Cuban people since wars in the past.

On the occasion, a book on the update of Cuba’s socialism model was also introduced./.

Indonesia’s capital city wins 2021 Sustainable Transport Award

Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta has come out as the winner of the global 2021 Sustainable Transport Award (STA) for its ambitious integrated public transportation programs.

According to local media, Indonesia is the first-ever Southeast Asian country to have received the prestigious award.

Every year, global nonprofit Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the STA committee acknowledge a city that has implemented strategies to improve citizens' mobility, reduce air pollution, and improve safety and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Jakarta was awarded an “honorable mention” for the 2019 STA last year for its efforts to develop the city-owned Transjakarta bus network.

For the award, Jakarta competed with other cities, including Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Bogota, Colombia; Auckland, New Zealand; Braga, Portugal; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Frankfurt, Germany; and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The winner announcement was made during the Mobilize 2020 international sustainable transportation conference held virtually. The city will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in January 2021./.

7th Vietnam – Brazil political consultation held

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Brazilian counterpart Marcia Donner Abreu on November 6 held the 7th Vietnam – Brazil political consultation at the deputy FM level, in the form of a teleconference.

The two compared notes on the situation of their respective country, especially the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to restore the economy and ensure social security. They reviewed and assessed bilateral cooperation and discussed measures to bring bilateral comprehensive partnership to depth in the time to come.

The officials noted with joy the strong development of the bilateral economic relations and trade, and agreed to continue the close coordination so as to maintain the development momentum in the relations and promote trade and investment, especially in the trade of farm produce, among others.

At the event, the Foreign Ministries of the two countries agreed to push up the signing of agreements aimed at perfecting the legal framewor for bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, technology, investment, and national defence.

The two sides exchanged ideas on international and regional issues of common interest, and agreed to continue their mutual coordination and support at international organisations and multilateral forums to which both are members./.

HCM City among cheapest places for US expats: Business Insider

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City

Business Insider, an American financial and business news website, has published an article on the 10 cheapest places for US expats living abroad, with Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City topping the list.

The article wrote: “In southern Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City offers the bustle of a vibrant city without the high price tag you might find in the US.”

A total of 77 percent of surveyed expats in the city said they were satisfied with their finances. The rate for Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Bangkok, which came second and third on the list, were 73 and 63 percent, respectively.

The article said typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment and monthly costs (other than rent) for one person in the city were 560.86 and 462.62 USD, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, an average one-bedroom apartment rents for about 1,600 USD per month./.

Vietnamese citizens brought home from Germany, Netherlands

More than 320 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and the Netherlands were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 6 and 7 thanks to the collaboration between authorities of Vietnam and the two European countries.

The passengers include children under 18, the elderly, people with underlying conditions and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

Amidst difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese officials at representative agencies in the two countries worked with local authorities to give guidelines and assist the citizens to process necessary procedures for the flight at Frankfurt Airport in Germany and Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Can Tho Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.

Dien Bien protecting forests associated with economic development

The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien now has promoted the development of production forests and protected forests together with the development of models such as planting medicinal plants under the forest canopy. It has not only created livelihoods and improved household incomes but is also a solution to help keep forestry sustainable throughout the province.



Planting cardamom trees under the forest canopy is a model successfully applied in Tenh Phong commune in Dien Bien’s Tuan Giao district. It was previously planted in a spontaneous manner, but over the last 15 years the cardamom area in the commune has been constantly expanding. It now has more than 80 ha of cardamom, bringing in incomes of 10 to 60 million VND a year depending on the growing area.

In 2015 the border district of Nam Po implemented a pilot planting model of 2 ha of green safflower under the forest canopy, to improve economic efficiency from the forest. The safflower growing area in the district has now increased to 30 ha, helping households earn more income, from thousands to hundreds of millions of VND a year.

Along with the development of the model of growing medicinal plants under the forest canopy, Dien Bien province also focuses on afforestation and the sustainable development of the forestry economy. In the 2016-2020 period, it has planted more than 4,300 ha of forest. The planting of production forests has also changed people’s perception of economic development, encouraging them to invest and bolster efforts to expand the afforestation area.

In the forest development plan for the 2021-2025 period, Dien Bien province aims to plant some 1,500 ha of new forests each year, in which production forest will account for two-thirds of the area, with the remainder being protected forest. The province also promotes forest zoning and regeneration, and at the same time creates favourable mechanisms and policies to attract all economic sectors to participate in forest development to protect and develop the economy based on sustainable forests.

PM highlights big opportunities for Russian investors in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov and Chairman of the Russian gas group Novatek Leonid Mikhelson in Hanoi on November 6.

The host leader emphasised that Vietnam and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of each other, and cooperating with Russia is a long-term priority of Vietnam.

He held that bilateral cooperation has yet to match its potential, asking the Russian ambassador and Novatek to promote their role as a bridge for leading more Russian investors to Vietnam, not only in the energy industry but also many other sectors.

Many prestigious organisations in the world have forecast high economic growth and great energy demand in Vietnam, which will open up considerable opportunities for investors from Russia and other countries, the PM noted.

He highly valued Novatek’s capacity and experience in the energy sector, saying that if they are determined, the company and its partners will reap success in Vietnam.

At the meeting, Ambassador Vnukov offered condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people on the heavy losses caused by recent storms and flooding in the central region.

He said he will coordinate with his country’s leading enterprises to act as a bridge for Russian firms to come to do business and invest in the Southeast Asian nation.

Meanwhile, Novatek Chairman Mikhelson said Russian companies admire Vietnam for successfully containing COVID-19, which will consolidate their confidence in investing more in the country.

Russian enterprises boast strength in various areas, including energy, and wish to invest in Vietnam, he said, adding that as Vietnam has a dynamic and fast growing economy and has joined many new-generation free trade agreements, there is much investment room for them here.

Welcoming the ambassador and the chairman’s willingness to foster investment and business ties with Vietnam, PM Phuc stressed that the Government and relevant agencies of Vietnam always create optimal conditions for foreign investors, including those from Russia.

Workshop talks ASEAN wildlife protection

The People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 6 to discuss promoting cooperation among social organisations in the fight against wildlife and timber smuggling in ASEAN.

Held by PanNature – a non-profitable organisation operating in wildlife protection in Vietnam, the event was within the framework of the ASEAN Peoples’ Forum 2020.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of PanNature Trinh Le Nguyen said regional biodiversity is being seriously threatened due to excessive exploitation, illegal hunting and trading. The event is expected to offer initiatives to enhance cooperation among stakeholders in social organisations towards dealing with threats from wildlife trade crime in the bloc.

Dr To Xuan Phuc from Forest Trends organisation said the Chiang Mai Statement of ASEAN Ministers responsible for Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and Wildlife Enforcement on Illegal Wildlife Trade in March 2019 also reaffirmed that crime related to wildlife is a threat and strong cooperation and action in the region is needed.

He said in order to deal with illegal timber exploitation and trade, ASEAN member states need to encourage bilateral talks to share data and approaches to trans-border issues taken by social organisations.

Dwi Adhiasto, an expert on illegal wildlife trade from Indonesia, said many have been found to use social media to sell wildlife products due to high profit and low risk since 2019.

He proposed that in the near future, many countries should strive to build a network of information on ASEAN illegal wildlife trade, improve the capacity of social organisations and stakeholders in terms of approaches, cyber security, inter-national connectivity and inter-continental cooperation.

Participants at the event highlighted a need to forge stronger coordination not only between ASEAN governments, social organisations but also other organisations specialised in wildlife preservation and prevention of wildlife-related crimes via different activities./.

Foreign leaders extend sympathies over floods in central region

Leaders of Egypt and Germany have extended their sympathies to Vietnamese leaders over the heavy property and human losses caused by recent floods and landslides in the central region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi sent a message of sympathies to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

German Chancellor Angela Markel delivered a message of sympathies to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

In the message, she expressed her deepest condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Vietnam, and wished the injured a healthy recovery.

A similar message of sympathies from Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov was also delivered to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Vietnam’s centre region was left devastated after bearing the brunt of six storms and tropical depressions in October. Since late September, 235 local people have been listed as dead and missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND (735.25 million USD), according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.

Australia, Switzerland offer humanitarian assistance to central region

The Australian and Swiss governments have announced urgent humanitarian assistance to residents hit by the recent floods in Vietnam’s central region.

On November 6, the Australian Embassy to Vietnam said the Australian Government has committed additional 2 million AUD (1.45 million USD) to help Vietnam respond to the impacts of prolonged floods and landslides in the region, apart from the initial 100,000 AUD.

The sum will be used to address urgent needs for affected communities such as clean water and sanitation, and emergency kits. It will also help restore clean water supply system for schools.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said the effort will be carried out via partners operating in humanitarian assistance field, including the United Nations Children’s Fund and non-governmental organisations within the framework of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership Group.

She affirmed that Australia reorients resources of the Aus4Innovation programme between Vietnam and Australia to contribute to relief effort, in which the UTS Rapido Vietnam will be supported in providing drinking water for disadvantaged communities in the central region.

The same day, the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam also announced that the Swiss Government will grant an urgent aid worth 300,000 CHF (333,000 USD) to help affected residents in the region via the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

The sum will address immediate needs of 160,000 people within 12 months, focusing on housing, livelihoods, health care, water resources and environmental hygiene.

The Swiss Embassy conveyed the most profound sympathy to residents in the central region and affirmed that the Swiss Government and people will stand side by side with the Vietnamese Government to overcome the losses./.

Hanoi to play host to Korean book exhibition

Korean book “Bố con cá gai” has been well-known among Vietnamese readers.

An exhibition introducing a wide range of books from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnamese audiences is set to run at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from November 6 to December 5.



On display throughout the event will be 20 Korean books published in Vietnam, with versions in both Vietnamese and Korean, in addition to 60 books from the RoK which have previously received global literature prizes, including the Bologna RaGaZzi Award, The Golden Apple of the BIB, and Astrid Lindgren.

During the occasion audiences will have given the chance to meet Cho Chang-in, the author of famous book “Bố con cá gai”, through an online format on November 6. The book is about the love a father has towards his child and has been well-known among Vietnamese readers for many years.

Visitors will also be able to participate in activities during the exhibition, such as creating their own book covers and taking photographs alongside the Korean books.

The organisers will also give prizes to the winners of a contest aimed at discussing thoughts and feelings on Korean literature, with the competition to take place between October 12 and November 1.

In addition, Korean literature clubs will also take place, with Vietnamese readers able to learn about new Korean books from each other and also express their feelings on various pieces of literature from the RoK.

Webinar strengthens post-COVID-19 Mekong-Ganga Cooperation

An international webinar on "20 Years of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation" took place in New Delhi, India on November 5-6 to review the achievements of the MCG Cooperation in the past two decades and build a strategy to strengthen this initiative in the next 10 years, especially the post-COVID-19 period.

The event was jointly held by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) and the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

The webinar brought together many prestigious experts, scholars, policy makers, representatives of trade promotion organisations and associations, and businesses from India and ASEAN countries. It included six discussions on general topics such as international relations and more specific issues like connectivity and trade.

The MCG Cooperation was launched in 2000 in Vientiane, Laos during the first MGC ministerial meeting, focusing on cooperation in the areas of tourism, culture, education, and transport. carriage. Since its inception, India's trade with the countries in the Mekong sub-region has increased 25 fold in two decades, from 1 billion USD in 2000 to 25 billion USD last year.

Now, their areas of cooperation have been expanded to include health care and traditional medicine, agriculture and related industries, irrigation, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and science and technology, skills development and capacity building.

According to speakers at the event, the MCG initiative is witnessing adjustments and adaptations as well as new factors in the relationship between the two sides. The current dynamics in the region and the rapidly changing international environment are bringing in new ideas and various challenges. Therefore, the MCG countries need to actively work together to address pressing transnational issues.

Secretary (East) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Ganguly Das said the COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the world, causing an unprecedented crisis. Forums like this webinar can play a big role in making radical decisions and recommendations to counter the negative effects of the pandemic and build next steps.

She also announced that a series of cooperation initiatives between the two sides are now running well, such as the Quick Impact Projects (QIP), scholarships for MGC students at Indian facilities, and establishment of high quality software development and training centres in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. She affirmed that the centre in Vietnam will be completed soon.

According to her, infrastructure development and connectivity are key areas of cooperation between India and the Mekong countries. India has provided credit packages totaling 580 million USD for the Mekong countries to implement a series of projects in such fields as hydropower, digital connectivity, rural electrification, irrigation, electricity transmission networks, and construction of educational institutions.

India is making efforts to soon put the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral road into operation, and is also considering a Lao proposal to extend this route./.

Women-led enterprises make great contributions to economic recovery: expert

Domestic enterprises, especially those led by women, have contributed greatly to the completion of the twin targets set by the Government amidst the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) Pham Khanh Linh has said.

Addressing a workshop in Hanoi on November 6 on business transforming and the empowerment of women in engaging in business activities for economic recovery and development, Linh noted that there are about 200,000 women-led companies among the about 800,000 businesses in Vietnam, or 25 percent.

Besides, about 30 percent of the total small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in the country also have their leaders being women, Linh added.

Regarding the rights of children in business principle, Ines Kaempfer, Executive Director of the Center for Child Rights and Corporate Social Responsibility (CCR CSR) in Asia, said that pregnant and nursing women have high demand for nutrition and resting, therefore businesses should give them optimal conditions in the period.

Meanwhile, Ted Lopez, Executive Director of Alter Trade Foundation, said that the empowerment of women in business activities and ensuring the rights of women in working places are vital in the successful implementation of the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development Goals and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women that Vietnam has committed to implement.

In order to speed up the national target on gender equality in labour and employment, it is necessary to review policies and programmes related to the economic power and ownership rights of women as well as equality in work place in both official and unofficial sectors, he said.

He also stressed the need to define the role of the government as well as international organisations and the private sector in shaping and impacting the employment market and the women empowerment process.

At the conference, participants discussed and sought solutions to enhance the role and power of women in economic sector, promoting women’s access and equal opportunities to enjoy benefits in employment, enhancing their capacity and promotion chances as well as involvement in the supply chain, thus contributing to prosperity and sustainable growth of enterprises and countries./.

ASEAN People’s Forum wraps up

The ASEAN People’s Forum (APF) 2020 concluded on November 7 after three days of sitting with two plenary sessions and 24 workshops covering 11 different topics.

With the theme “Southeast Asian People’s Solidarity for an Inclusive, Cohesive and Responsive Community”, it offered an opportunity for participants to exchange information and experience and strengthen solidarity.

It also helped improve connectivity between social movements and people’s organisations in ASEAN to respond to global challenges for the purpose of building a people-centred ASEAN Community.

The outcomes of the plenary sessions and themed workshops are included in reports of theme groups, which will be added to the APF Joint Statement 2020.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Phan Anh Son, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), said that the forum was a success, manifesting the inclusive, cohesive and responsive spirit of Southeast Asian peoples.

Son, who is head of the national committee for APF 2020 organisation board, affirmed that Vietnamese people’s organisations will continue contributing to the forum as well as the strengthening of solidarity among the peoples of Southeast Asian nations.

APF is an annual event held on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit, which was initiated by Malaysia in 2005.

The forum creates an open space for the engagement of people’s organisations in the ASEAN, raising the voice of the people to leaders of ASEAN countries, thus building an ASEAN Community for the common interest of the people and for peace, development and equal and sustainable development in the region./.

Malaysia needs 2.4 billion USD to overcome pandemic next year

Malaysia is in need of 10 billion RM (over 2.4 billion USD) to safely ride out the COVID-19 pandemic next year, the New Straits Times has reported.

According to Dr Maznah Dahlui, a lead researcher in the COVID-19 Epidemiological Analysis and Strategies Taskforce (CEASE) under the country’s Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, the sum will cover treatment, contact tracing, surveillance and testing, and the cost for delivering and administering vaccines when they are available.

The ministry has so far spent an estimated 2 billion RM on Covid-19, she reportedly said, adding that 820 million RM was channeled into treatment charges for 35,425 patients up to November 4.

Malaysia reported 1,755 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, the Health Ministry said on November 6, bringing the national total to 38,189.

Of the total cases, 279 were dead and 26,380 recovered. Of the remaining 11,530 active cases, 83 were held in intensive care./.

Laos posts over 7,600 dengue fever infections

Laos has so far recorded a total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever across the country since January, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The disease caused 12 deaths in the period, Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun, Deputy Director General of the ministry's Department of Communicable Diseases Control, told a press conference in Vientiane on November 6.

The 12 deaths included four in the Lao capital, which had the highest number of dengue patients reported at 1,740.

Meanwhile, the numbers of cases in Bolikhamxay and Bokeo provinces were 893 and 709, respectively.

Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease./.

Thailand extends border checkpoint closure with Myanmar over pandemic complications

Thai authorities said a Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in western Thailand will remain closed until November 16 due to the complicated COVID-19 developments in Myanmar.

Due to the extended shutdown of the Three Pagodas Pass, which links Sangkhla Buri district of Thailand’s Kanchanaburi with Payathonzu township in Karen state of Myanmar, cross-border travels for trucks, carrying consumer goods and other merchandise bound for Myanmar, and local villagers between the two locations are completely banned.

Those who might possibly manage to slip into Thai territory via natural paths along the Thai-Myanmar border will be subject to a maximum of one year imprisonment or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht (about 3,223 USD), or both./.

Thailand proposes shorter quarantine for foreigners from COVID-19 low-risk countries, territories

Thailand's Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa (STV), including those from Vietnam, from 14 to 10 days.

Local media quoted permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit as saying that it was agreed the reduction should apply to visitors from countries and territories with low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

If visitors are from countries assessed to have higher risk than Thailand, they will still be subject to the 14-day quarantine period, Kiattiphum said.

He explained that testing of Covid-19 is carried out on the first, second, third, seventh, eighth, ninth and eleventh days after arrival, and any infection is usually detected during the first 10 days.

However, chances of detecting infections after 10 days of quarantine are slim. Of 1 million people tested, only 1.5 persons were found to be infected, Mr Kiattiphum said. He added that the chances of finding infections after 14 days of quarantine are 0.3 out of 1 million.

He said the proposal will be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for endorsement.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry are planning to propose to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) to offer foreigners from some Asian countries and territories such as China, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) to spend their quarantine time in golf resorts.

According to the CCSA, Thailand has so far reported 3,830 COVID-19 infections with 60 deaths./.

“Young ambassador” project launched

A project to train 50 students at higher education institutions nationwide to become environmental ambassadors was launched at a ceremony at the Hanoi National University (HNU) on November 6.

Jointly organised by the Sunwah foundation of the Sunwah Group from Hong Kong (China) and HNU, the five-day programme aims to encourage young people to actively take part in environmental protection efforts and raising public awareness.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Sunwah Group and its foundation Jonathan KS Choi said he hopes the project can be expanded to organisations of Vietnamese students nationwide.

He affirmed the foundation’s commitment to maintaining its support for projects relating to the environment in Vietnam in the time to come.

Deputy Director of HNU Pham Bao Son expressed his confidence in the project’s success, and hope that Sunwah will conduct similar programmes around Vietnam.

An international workshop on green growth and sustainable development was held after the launch, attended by experts from Kyushu University in Japan, Alberta University in Canada, the University of Michigan in the US, and HNU.

Participants focused discussions on contemporary issues relating to the environment in Vietnam, including sustainable construction, the role played by national parks, and technologies cutting CO2 emissions./.

Vietnam presents face masks to Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (sixth from right) presents face masks to Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations (Source: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, on behalf of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, handed over 30,000 face masks to Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, on November 6.

Ambassador Hung said that although Vietnam and Laos have both basically brought COVID-19 under control, they need to remain vigilant and continue supporting each other in carrying out preventive measures effectively.

Sayachak thanked Vietnam for its support in the context of the country facing a host of difficulties itself, in particular recent storms and flooding.

This is a clear demonstration of the special Laos-Vietnam relations, she said, adding that the gift will help her country continue to curb the pandemic./.

More condolences sent to Vietnam over flooding in central region

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has extended his sympathies to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong over the heavy property and human losses caused by recent storms and floods in Vietnam’s centre region.

In the message, he expressed his deepest condolences and lauded the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to tackle the aftermaths of natural disasters.

The UN is willing to offer humanitarian aid to help Vietnam overcome the difficulties, he stressed.

A similar message of sympathies from Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has also been delivered to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Vietnam’s centre region was left devastated after bearing the brunt of six storms and tropical depressions in October. Since late September, 235 local people have been listed as dead and missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND (735.25 million USD), according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./

USAID helps Vietnam improve its social health insurance implementation

The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and on signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on supporting health insurance implementation on November 6.

The USAID local system sustainability project will provide technical assistance to the VSS to improve its Social Health Insurance (SHI) implementation for the next four years.

The project will also support Vietnam’s transition to full financial ownership of its HIV and tuberculosis responses.

The assistance will focus on three key areas, namely SHI policy implementation, management of SHI drugs and medical supplies, and exchange of information on health insurance policies, application of health technology and social health information systems.

Speaking at the signing ceremony VSS Deputy General Director Pham Luong Son said the MoU between the VSS and USAID is the first document officially signed between the two agencies.

It was also a significant event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the VSS (1995-2020).

The signing of the MoU opened a new phase of cooperation between the VSS and USAID, deepening the partnership through a series of technical assistance activities.

He expressed his belief that with the continuous efforts of the VSS and the valuable and effective assistance from international organisations such as USAID, the VSS will soon build a modern, sustainable and effective health insurance system, meeting people's satisfaction.

The VSS strives to realise the target of having 95 percent of the population covered by health insurance by 2025 and satisfaction rate of people will be up to 80 percent as required by the Government, he said.

USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock highly valued the close partnership between USAIDS and the VSS, and said USAIDS will continue to work together to strengthen the governance and financial management capacity of the VSS to manage SHI funds effectively, efficiently, equitably, and with accountability.

She said the MoU signing reinforced USAID’s commitment to support Vietnam’s efforts in its journey to self-reliance towards achieving strong, sustainable health systems as a means to support access to universal health coverage.

Over the past five years, USAID has worked closely with Vietnamese Government agencies, including the VSS, to include coverage of HIV treatment services and antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in the SHI scheme.

This considerable effort included updating over 20 policies to allow expansion of SHI to cover HIV treatment and ARVs, and transitioning 440 stand-alone HIV clinics into the national public health system so they can get reimbursed for providing HIV services.

As a result, over 90 percent of persons living with HIV nationwide are now enrolled and use SHI-covered HIV services. This year, SHI is set to procure ARVs for more than two-thirds of all HIV patients nationwide./.

Workers’ Party of Brazil hopes for closer ties with Vietnamese Party, people

Romenio Pereira, Secretary for International Relations of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil, paid a courtesy call on Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa at the embassy in Brasilia on November 4.

Pereira is one of the founding members of the PT, an organisation fighting for democracy, solidarity, and the development of society, institutions, the economy, law, and culture.

The PT’s goal is eradicating oppression, inequality, and injustice to build democratic socialism. The party is also the first in Brazil to reach gender equality in its leadership.

At the meeting, Pereira noted the PT’s strategic targets, party building efforts, foreign and coalition policy, and fundamental strategies to promote more strongly the struggle for socialism, national independence, democracy, and the interests of working people.

He also spoke highly of the enormous achievements the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people have recorded during the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period.

Pereira also expressed a readiness to further enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two parties and peoples.

For her part, Ambassador Hoa voiced her hope that the Vietnam-Brazil friendship will become even stronger in the time ahead./.

Singapore helps Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines overcome disaster consequences

The Singapore Government will contribute 200,000 USD as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)'s public appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on November 5 that the contribution supplements the SRC’s earlier donations of 50,000 SGD (36, 849 USD) to the Philippine Red Cross, and about 33,000 SGD (U24,321 USD) each to the Red Cross Societies in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

"As a close friend and fellow ASEAN member state, Singapore stands by Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines at this difficult time," the ministry said.

The four countries have been hit by typhoons, severe storms and floods in recent time. Especially, four subsequent storms, including typhoon Molave, the strongest in 20 years, and a prolonged low-pressure system together triggered historic rainfall in central Vietnam, with Quang Nam province recording in excess of 500 mm a day and other areas 2,000-4,000 mm in a short period of time.

Since late September, 235 people in Vietnam's central region have been listed as dead or missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about VND 17 trillion (USD 730 million), according to a Vietnamese Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.

2020 action month for gender equality underway

The 2020 national action month for gender equality and the prevention and control of violence against women and girls was launched in the northern city of Hai Phong on November 6.

The month will last until December 15 nationwide.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said Vietnam ranks 68th out of 166 countries in the gender development index. It is also one of 10 countries to fulfil the goal of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

However, gender-based violence remains a challenge in Vietnam. Ha proposed issuing relevant laws and policies, pooling the engagement of authorities, and raising public awareness.

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Chiem called on units to end violence and abuse against women and girls, continue to promptly prevent and uncover such cases, and honour collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in the field.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Defence honoured the efforts of 20 outstanding families in this field./.

Six Vietnamese killed in traffic accident in Cambodia

Six Vietnamese citizens were killed and five others injured at a serious traffic accident in Chikreng district of Cambodia’s Siem Reap province on November 5 evening, according to the Vietnamese General Consulate in Battambang.

After receiving the news, the office contacted with local authorities to verify the information and ask for attention to treating the injured.

It also sent staff to the scene to conduct citizen protection measures.

On November 6, the Foreign Ministry contacted with the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi to ask for assistance for the victims. It also requested Vietnamese representative offices in Cambodia to complete the identification and soon report to relevant localities and families of the victims.

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens are advised to contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia via 85977020561, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang at 855713116789, and the Citizen Protection Hotline at 84981848484.

Over 270 citizens brought home from UK

More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were safely brought home on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 6.

It was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, and the airline, together with relevant agencies of the UK.

The passengers include children under 18, the elderly, people with underlying conditions and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy had sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.

Southern localities share experience in people-to-people diplomacy

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) organised a workshop in Can Tho city on November 5 to share experience in people-to-people diplomacy among southern localities in 2020.

VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said that the workshop is of great significance, as it contributes ideas to draft documents which will be submitted to the 13th national Party Congress so as to set forth people-to-people diplomacy development orientations.

The event also offered a chance for localities to review their people-to-people diplomacy and make recommendations to improving the quality and efficiency of VUFO activities.

Vietnam is facing new challenges, so the mission of people-to-people diplomacy is to continue mobilising more international resources, she stated, suggesting each locality have its own way of doing in this work.

Participants proposed the VUFO issue more policies on people-to-people diplomacy which stick closely to reality, so that local friendship organisations can make changes in their operation to gain better efficiency./.

Vietnam, Thailand pledge to solidify co-operation ties

The country has joined with Thailand to reaffirm both sides’ determination to deepen bilateral co-operation whilst working more closely within ASEAN, according to Anucha Burapachaisri, a spokesman of the Thai Government.



The local media quoted Burapachaisri as saying that these commitments were made by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during phone talks which were held on November 6.

During the course of the conversation, both sides agreed to consider holding the fourth version of the Thailand-Vietnam Joint Cabinet meeting next year once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is successfully brought under control. This occasion would be held for the purpose of celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, management of the Mekong river within the framework of Mekong-Lancang co-operation, along with stronger co-operation among ASEAN member states to slow the spread of COVID-19, were also mentioned.

The phone call took place ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which is set to be hosted by the country next week, with Thailand to participate in meetings from November 12 to November 15 via an online format.

According to Anucha, during the 37th ASEAN Summit, both nations are expected to compare notes on a range of issues, such as proposals to establish an ASEAN Center for public health emergencies and newly-emerging diseases, as well as the establishment of a stockpile of medical supplies for the region.

14 houses in Tra Leng swept away due to river erosion

River erosion triggered by heavy downpours over the past two days has led to 14 houses in Tra Leng Commune, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province, being swept away and caused damage to a primary school, confirmed a local official.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Goni, the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, heavy rains struck the district and resulted in the erosion along the banks of the River Xoan and left some local roads inundated with floodwaters, the official said.

Fortunately, no local people were hurt, as the authorities had earlier evacuated them. They were inspecting the site of the incident and assessing the damages caused by the flood.

Earlier, on October 28, a tremendous mountain landslide had buried 11 houses and left 22 local people missing in Tra Leng. To date, more than 500 rescuers have recovered nine bodies and are stepping up efforts to search for the rest.

