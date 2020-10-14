VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15

New facilities at public hospitals provide better healthcare services

The Oncology Hospital in District 9 is equipped with modern machines used in the treatment of cancer. VNS Photo Gia Lộc

Many public hospitals in HCM City have added spacious facilities with modern equipment that have resulted in improved healthcare for patients.

On Monday, the HCM City Oncology Hospital opened a new facility in District 9 to help reduce overcrowding at its facility in Bình Thạnh District. Investment in the new 1,000-bed facility was more than VNĐ5.8 trillion (US$250 million).

The Oncology Hospital’s new facility is equipped with many modern machines used by hospitals in other countries in the Asian region.

Dr Diệp Bảo Tuấn, the hospital’s deputy director, said: “In the beginning, the new facility will only admit outpatients, and people needing hospitalisation will be sent to the facility in Bình Thạnh District by ambulance."

Later, the Bình Thạnh facility will be developed as a centre for screening and outpatient treatment.

The new facility has recruited 500 doctors, nurses and other personnel.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held on Monday, Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, head of the city Department of Health, said that many of the city's 123 hospitals had been overcrowded for many years.

The Oncology Hospital each year treats nearly 1 million outpatients and 10,000 inpatients. Although the facility in Bình Thạnh District has been upgraded, it cannot meet demand.

According to Bỉnh, besides modern machines, high-quality healthcare officials will provide better healthcare services to cancer patients.

Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city had had only one oncology hospital since 1966.

In the 2020-2025 period, the city plans to turn many hospitals into professional medical centres in the southern region and set up health examination and screening centres with advanced technologies to reduce the number of Vietnamese people going abroad for treatment, he said.

On June 8, Hùng Vương Hospital launched a new building for departments of disease examination, obstetrics, gynaecology, diagnostic imaging, infertility, and others.

For the building, the hospital invested in testing department with an automatic system and high-quality operating theatres, as well as in a department of medical genetics with modern genetic testing machines.

The facility will help reduce patient overcrowding at its existing facility and shorten waiting times.

The 11-floor building covering 28.327 square metres cost VNĐ345 billion, with 58 per cent from the city’s budget.

The building will also be used for training and research.

The hospital will continue to upgrade its existing facility to become a modern centre for care of newborns, especially very early preterm babies and those with disease.

It will also set up a centre to treat diseases of pregnant women.

The hospital aims to become a public hospital meeting international standards in reproductive health services for women in the southern region.

The HCM City Children's Hospital 1 is building a cardiology centre, neonatology centre and a building for health examinations and surgery to meet patient demand.

The total capital for facilities and equipment for the three structures is estimated to be VNĐ2 trillion (US$86 million). The buildings of 13-15 storeys each are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The hospital, which is following the city's move to offer more facilities for medical specialties, said the new facilities would improve treatment quality.

In July last year, the hospital opened a new five-storey building for inpatient treatment after eight months of construction. The building replaced another built in 1956 which was in disrepair.

According to the city Department of Health, the city has 96 ongoing projects that include new facilities, upgrade of existing facilities, and purchases of new machines for hospitals in the 2015-2020 period. Of these, 54 projects are finished. The rest are under construction.

The beautiful City Children’s Hospital meeting international standards is becoming a popular choice for people in the city’s western region for the examination and treatment of disease, after three years of operation. It has helped reduce overcrowding at Children’s Hospitals 1 and 2.

In July, the City Children's Hospital reached a milestone by successfully performing major surgery on 16-month-old conjoined twins.

The private sector has contributed to upgrading and building new facilities for public hospitals as the city’s budget is limited, according to the Department of Health.

Last year, the city People’s Committee approved a public-private partnership for eight projects in the health sector.

Official financial autonomy policies have also created favourable conditions for public hospitals to invest in modern facilities and machines.

Thủ Đức District Hospital, for instance, has developed its facilities and machines as well as human resources thanks to autonomy policies. The hospital ranks as a city-level hospital because of its quality. It uses many advanced techniques in treatment.

As of September, the city had 45 out of 55 public hospitals carrying out full autonomy in regular expenditures, saving more than VNĐ1.1 trillion for the city’s budget.

Vietnam enters 43rd day without COVID-19 cases in community

No new COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam from 6pm on October 14 to 6am on October 15, marking the 43rd day without any infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The committee reported that as of 6am of October 15, the country had seen 691 domestically-transmitted cases, with 551 reported since July 25 when the new outbreak began.

There are now 13,658 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine, including 155 in hospitals, 12,320 in other quarantine sites, and 1,183 at home or accommodation facilities.

So far, the number of recoveries is 1,029. Among the patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, four twice and 13 thrice.

According to the committee, the prevention of the virus from entering the country from the outside is of significant importance. The Ministry of Health has coordinated with other relevant agencies to continue to manage and give health supervision to people entering the country from abroad, avoiding the spreading of the virus from quarantine areas to the community.

The World Health Organisation predicted that COVID-19 pandemic may persist throughout 2021 until a vaccine is found.

The Ministry of Health advised people to continue to apply preventive measures, including wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

Tremors hit mountainous area in Quang Ngai

Tay Tra District in the central province of Quang Ngai was struck by two consecutive tremors this morning, October 14, according to the Institute of Geophysics.

The first tremor measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale took place at 8:56 a.m., with a focal depth of some 8.1 kilometers. A few minutes later, the second tremor measuring 3.2 occurred in the district at 9:01 a.m., with a similar focal depth.

The institute’s Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center is monitoring these tremors.

North-South railway resumed after being suspended due to flooding

The North-South railway route has been reopened after being suspended for one week due to flooding in the central region of Vietnam.

According to the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the flood water in central localities has gone down and the flooding and landslides on railway sections in the central region have been dealt with.

Today, October 14, the route has been put into operation again normally. However, trains have to travel at a slower speed at the sections which have just been repaired. So the trains may be some hours later than scheduled.

Earlier, on October 8, many rail sections from Quang Tri to Thua Thien-Hue provinces were suspended due to the severe inundation in the central region. Because of this, trains from Hanoi had to stop at Dong Ha Station in Quang Tri and those from HCM City had to stop at Hue Station in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

By the end of Monday, the flooding left at least 40 dead and missing in the central region of Vietnam.

Hue and Danang universities to extend admission period due to severe flooding

Hue University and Danang University have been given permission to extend the confirmation of new student admissions by due to the on-going flood.

Director of Hue University Nguyen Quang Linh visits and gives necessities to students who are taking shelter at the University of Agriculture and Forestry, and Hue University.

The management boards at Hue University and Danang University will take responsibilities to publicise the information on their websites to ensure potential students are kept informed.

Since the admission process has been badly affected because of heavy rains and severe flooding, Hue University and Danang University have submitted requests to extend the process.

Danang University quickly carried out preventive measures and asked employees to monitor the weather to ensure lecturers and students' safety. The university also checked to prevent fallen trees and to protect the university's facilities.

According to Hue University, many areas in Thua Thien-Hue Province have been isolated so many students can't go to the university to complete the admission procedures.

On October 12, after gaining permission from the Ministry of Education and Training, Director of Hue University Nguyen Quang Linh announced that the admission period will be extended to October 20 to ensure safety for everyone involved. The university will contact the students to announce the news.

The university's dormitory and guest house will receive new students and prepare accommodation for their parents.

Other students will continue to stay home until further notice.

Linh also visited and given necessities to students who are taking shelter at the University of Agriculture and Forestry, Hue University.

Online training on diabetes for healthcare workers set up

The Vietnam Association of Diabetes & Endocrinology has collaborated with Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Co., Ltd. to establish an online training programme on diabetes.

The programme marks the third phase of academic intensive training on Diabetes – iSTEP-D Plus, which was launched last year and is expected to reach more than 4,000 general practitioners across the country.

iSTEP-D Plus Online includes three courses with 15 lively lectures delivered by leading endocrinologists that offer the latest specialized knowledge for Vietnamese general practitioners at grassroots hospitals.

Course 1’s academic content is fully delivered to registered healthcare experts, while Course 2’s lectures are expected to be released in October 2020.

After completing required courses and examination, healthcare workers will receive a certificate issued by the Vietnam Medical Association & Vietnam Association of Diabetes & Endocrinology.

As a constant effort to support convenient in-depth training for medical workers and improve healthcare quality for diabetic patients, the integration of online training course on mobile app MDCom is a breakthrough innovation from on-the-job training, in the 3rd phase of iSTEP-D Plus Vietnam roadmap (2019 – 2021).

MDCom contains information on seminars and updates for medical staff.

Prof. Trần Hữu Dàng, president of Vietnam Association of Diabetes & Endocrinology, said: “Following the success of iSTEP-D and iSTEP-D Plus program, iSTEP-D Plus Online marks a renovation in training in adaptation to the current digital trend, especially beneficial during Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The project is expected to improve the healthcare worker’s professional capacity and contribute to the ultimate goal of optimizing diabetes disease control and enhance Vietnamese diabetes patient’s quality of life.”

Emin Turan, CEO of Sanofi Indochina, said: “Technology is rapidly developing and dominating many areas, including medicine. Being one of the pioneering pharmaceutical corporations to implement digital innovation in Science and Training activities, Sanofi hopes iSTEP-D Plus Online will contribute to the effort of improving healthcare worker’s professional capacity.”

In recent decades, the incidence of diabetes in Asia has increased significantly with the onset of illness in relatively young patients having a low BMI.

Diabetes prevention and management is one of the top priorities of Asian countries’ public health care.

According to statistics from the International Diabetes Federation, Việt Nam has 3.53 million people living with diabetes, and 80 deaths due to diabetes complications per day.

Sixteenth Congress of Hai Phong Party Organisation opens

The 16th Party Congress of the northern port city of Hai Phong for the 2020-2025 tenure kicked off on October 14 with the participation of 350 official delegates.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the municipal Party Committee for well organising the Party congress at all levels and strictly implementing regulations on preparing for the 16th Party Congress of the city.

While applauding the comprehensive and crucial achievements of the municipal Party Organisation, people, and army, PM Phuc said he agrees with the three development pillars that will be implemented during the new tenure: hi-tech industry; the marine economy and seaport logistics; and tourism.

He stressed that Hai Phong needs an innovative way to attract more resources for development, including investment from major domestic and foreign enterprises in hi-tech sectors.

Attracting FDI should be selective, while it is necessary to ensure harmony between industry, services, and environmental protection in developing the hi-tech industry, he noted.

The city must seek ways to maximise domestic and foreign investment potential to develop a modern marine economy, together with developing tech-based logistics services.

He urged local authorities to work towards developing Hai Phong into a green tourism centre with diversified, high-quality services, a centre for education, training, health, culture, and science and technology in the northern coastal region, and an important traffic hub of the country.

He asked for efforts to enhance the municipal Party Organisation’s leadership and fighting strength, building a clean, strong, and streamlined political system with effective operations.

PM Phuc also underlined the importance of improving the effectiveness of inspection work in Party organisations and strictly handling cadres and Party members who violate the Party’s discipline and State laws.

According to the political report of the municipal Party Committee, over the last five years the main socio-economic targets set out in the Resolution of the 15th Party Congress of the city have been completed, of which 12 of 20 targets were exceeded both in terms of timeline and growth quality.

The city’s economy has recorded strong growth and its size has increased 2.1-fold since 2015. Its technical infrastructure has been modernised, while the fields of industry, trade, tourism, seaports, and transport infrastructure have witnessed significant breakthroughs.

Hai Phong is striving to become a modern industrialised city, a key maritime economic hub, and an international tourist centre by 2025.

PM Phuc also presented the Ho Chi Minh Order - a noble award from the Party and the State - to the Party Organisation, authorities, and people of Hai Phong city.

Book about national flags released

A book that reveals the origins of the national flags of countries around the world and the associated historical stories has been released.

Entitled Khám Phá Quốc Kỳ Trên Thế Giới (Exploring National Flags Around the World), the book was published by the Kim Đồng Publishing House to commemorate the United Nations Day on October 24, under a copyright agreement with French Hachette Livre Publishing House.

The launching ceremony of the book, which took place at L'Espace, the French culture institute in Hà Nội, gathered many renowned Vietnamese culturists and researchers.

“Each book is a treasure of many secrets hidden in it, which can be an unexpected joy, an unusual situation, an extraordinary life, an amazing journey, a mind-bending stories, an exploration of nostalgia. Life doesn’t change but only the way we view life. The change of perspective might lead to the new joy of life," said Nguyễn Đình Thành, a specialist in culture and communication.

“A book on national flags might sound dull but it actually could provide much understanding as well as evoke many emotions and thoughts among young readers about their past journeys".

Exploring National Flags Around the World consists of seven themes. Besides the first part introducing the origin and history of each national flags and a chapter exploring France, the book focuses on five continents with layers of knowledge intermingled and diverse in various fields, ranging from culture, history, geography to religion of hundreds of countries, all of which originated from the flags.

The stories of flags date back to prehistoric times, even from the beginning of mankind. There are currently 194 flags of 194 independent countries with stable borders and existence recognised worldwide.

“The flags tell readers stories of the past, legends, beliefs, prosperity, and sometimes even rivers and mountains. Each flag contains in its the pride, belief, love and solidarity of all peoples living together in a country or in an organisation,” writes the introduction of the book.

Vietnamese photography contributes to development

Vietnamese photography has made many significant contributions to the development of Việt Nam as well as the cause of constructing and defending the nation, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam at the congress of the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

The VAPA congress, 9th term (2020-2025), took place in Hà Nội on Monday, gathering nearly 500 delegates who are photographers from the associations of photography nationwide.

Addressing the event, the Deputy Prime Mimister acknowledged and praised the important achievements and contributions of the association throughout the development of the country.

“From around 30 members since President Hồ Chí Minh’s decision to establish the national enterprise of cinema and photography in March 15, 1953, the number has increased to tens of thousands working in almost all fields across the country,” he said.

According to the Deputy PM, Việt Nam’s revolutionary photography has created an extremely valuable history of the country and people of Việt Nam in combat and at work that helps to spread the good values ​​of Vietnamese people both within the nation and to the world.

“Every period and every milestone of the country is accompanied by photographers. In particular, generations of photographers during the resistance wars, who were also historical witnesses, took cameras to the battlefield like soldiers holding guns to capture the solemn images of our army and people who were fighting for independence, freedom and unification of the country. Many artists died on the battlefields and left behind valuable photographic works that live forever with time,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Đam expressed his belief that VAPA would continue to strongly innovate and perfect the organisational model and improve its high-quality operation in the years to come.

The deputies at the congress proposed the directions for the association, which focused on further innovation of photography, improvement of professional skills and intensive consultancy for members in creating high quality works.

Deputy director of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the culture ministry, Trần Thị Thu Đông, was elected as the President of VAPA (2020-2025).

Casting for first Vietnamese superhero movie, Vinaman

Candidates auditioning for the Vietnamese superhero had to pass several rounds of fitness tests. Photo courtesy of Studio 88





Producer Ngô Thanh Vân and her team from Studio 88 held an audition for the first Vietnamese superhero movie, Vinaman, in HCM City on Sunday (October 11).

More than 500 famous and aspiring actors turned up and went through three rounds of tough fitness tests to qualify for the acting test.

Vân said: “Finding suitable faces not only for the main actor but also other roles in the movie is really difficult. Our team wants fresh faces to bring a completely new feeling to audiences.”

She and her company have been preparing for the project for the last four years, she said.

“The world has Superman, Iron Man and Spider Man. How about us? It’s about time Việt Nam has its own superhero with Vietnamese spirit and character.”

The movie would be based on real stories in Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed.

She had written on her Facebook fanpage: “I saw many doctors and volunteers in the fight against the virus. I don’t think a superman needs to be the strongest. I believe he should be a person who makes the biggest sacrifice.”

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas next year.

Cải lương play on Vietnamese legends to be staged after festival

Truyền Tích Cổ Loa Thành (Story of the Cổ Loa Citadel), a cải lương play on Vietnamese legends staged by actors of the HCM City Theatre Association, will be staged in HCM City after winning top prizes at the 4th Hà Nội Theatre Festival.

The play is about Vietnamese history and culture in the period ruled by King An Dương Vương, founder of the Âu Lạc Kingdom in the third century BC.

It won a silver medal for the Best Play and two silver medals for Best Artists at the four-day festival organised by Việt Nam Theatre’s Association in co-operation with Hà Nội’s Department of Culture & Sports last weekend.

Actors Bảo Trí and Quốc Thanh of the HCM City Theatre Association were honoured.

They offered Vietnamese drama in the style of the South, leaving a fresh impression on the jury and audiences in Hà Nội.

Truyền Tích Cổ Loa Thành depicts patriotism and honesty, as well as love and betrayal.

The 2,300-year-old Cổ Loa Citadel, Hà Nội’s oldest citadel, was built near Phong Khê, about 20 kilometres north of today's Hà Nội, during the Hồng Bàng Dynasty (about 275 BC).

Covering nearly 5,000 hectares, it was a place of worship for King An Dương Vương and his daughter, Princess Mỵ Châu, who are mentioned in the magical legend that has been woven into the history of Vietnamese people.

“Our play features a very old story, but its messages about life and love are still fresh today,” the festival’s silver medal winner and comedian Trí, said.

“I spent several days to read books and documents about the history of Cổ Loa Citadel, its culture and people. This helped to breathe life into my role.”

Trí played a royal palace guard who serves King Vương.

Truyền Tích Cổ Loa Thành, directed by Meritorious Artist Lê Nguyên Đạt, is a work by artists from HCM City Theatre Association to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thăng Long-Hà Nội and 66 years since the liberation of Hà Nội from the French.

The play is expected to make its debut in HCM City’s Bến Thành Theatre in District 1 on October 25. It later will to be restaged for students at art schools in the city and southern provinces.

Statue of famous songwriter inaugurated on Quy Nhon beach

The statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on An Duong Vuong Street.

Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have inaugurated the statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on a beach in Quy Nhon City.

The granite statue which is 2.4 metres is located at a park on An Duong Vuong Street. The work features the musician holding a guitar besides the score of a song about beach feelings entitled Sea of Remembrance.

The statue has been completed after the three-month construction.

Trinh Cong Son studied at Quy Nhon University in Quy Nhon City between 1962 and 1964 and during that time he composed many popular songs.

At the launching ceremony, Trinh Vinh Trinh, Trinh Cong Son’s sister, said the musician had lots of nice memories of Quy Nhon City.

ASEAN-India strengthen cooperation, security on cyberspace

The second ASEAN-India Track 1.5 Dialogue on Cyber Issues was held virtually in New Delhi, India on October 13, focusing on cooperation and security in the digital and cyber domain in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was attended by Indonesian Ambassador to India Dato Suryodipuro, Director of the Observer Research Foundation Akshay Mathur, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh, and eminent cyber experts representing governments, think-tanks, academia, and industry from the ASEAN member states and India.

Participants at the event agreed that due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has become a new norm.

There is a greater dependence on digital payment platforms due to reduced cash handling, while presence on social media has also increased, they said.

They held that that with increased interconnectedness, the dangers related to cybercrime is also on the rise. COVID-19 related frauds, phishing campaigns, and online sale of fake medical supplies and PPEs are on the rise too.

Vijay Thakur Singh highlighted the dangers involved with cybercrimes.

She said that the increased dependence on digital technologies has created both pressures and opportunities for creative policy solutions and regional collaboration to foster a secure, resilient and equitable cyberspace.

In view of the lurking dangers involved with it, Singh laid stress on the enhanced need to formulate and implement measures for securing cyber domain from the malicious actors.

The official introduced Indian initiatives to tackle the situation, including the National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 for the next five years.

The ASEAN too has come up with its own sets of solutions to curb cyber crimes, such as the e-ASEAN Framework Agreement, ASEAN Economic Community 2025, and Master Plan of ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC 2025).

Meanwhile, India launched India's Centres of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDTs) in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to enhance digital cooperation./.

Fourth meeting of ACC Working Group on Public Health Emergencies

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN SOM of Vietnam, the ASEAN Chair 2020, chaired the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) on October 14 via a video conference.

At the meeting, ASEAN officials hailed closer cooperation among ASEAN specialised agencies in the fight against COVID-19. They also expressed concern over the impact of the pandemic on residents and corporate community.

They reviewed regional cooperation in response to the pandemic, especially realising the grouping’s major initiatives.

The ACCWG-PHE agreed to adopt the amended concept document on the ASEAN COVID-19 response fund. The concept document on regional reserve of medical supplies was also adopted at the meeting. The two documents will be submitted to the ASEAN Coordinating Council before being tabled for discussion at the 37th ASEAN Summit scheduled for November.

Countries will consider and opine on the ASEAN standard operating procedure (SOP) for public health emergencies, the draft comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN, and the Implementation plan.

Participants were urged to enhance collaboration to complete those documents on schedule, prior to the 37th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN agreed to form its regional reserve of medical supplies and continue to discuss the extension of the reserve to the ASEAN+3 mechanism.

Regarding a proposal to set up ASEAN Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Network for Public Health and new communicable diseases, ASEAN nations urged the Senior Officials' Meeting on Health Development (SOMHD) to further work with relevant agencies to officially announce the launch of the centre at the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit slated for November.

The ASEAN consented to issue ASEAN leaders’ statement on the regional travel corridor framework at the upcoming Summit.

Speaking at the meeting as ACCWG-PHE Chair, Deputy Minister Dung spoke highly the working group’s role in coordinating joint efforts of ASEAN in tackling COVID-19 over the recent past.

As the 37th ASEAN Summit draws near, he called on relevant units of the grouping to continue close and effective cooperation in an attempt to complete ASEAN’s main initiatives on COVID-19 on schedule./.

Photo contest on good deeds for children kicks off

A photo contest honouring good deeds for children was launched by the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation’s Council, UNICEF Vietnam, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s Central Committee on October 14.

The event is in response to the World Children’s Day (November 20).

Vietnamese nationals of all ages are eligible for the contest.

Activities captured in the entries must be carried out from June to November 8, according to the organising board. Children must be featured in each work.

Contestants may submit their works from October 19 to November 9. Entries are to be posted on the Facebook page of the HCYU’s Central Committee to vie for weekly votes.

Thirty winners of the weekly events will qualify for the final round. An awards ceremony is set to be held in Hanoi on November 19./.

Bac Ninh exhibition spotlights values of Ly Dynasty

At the exhibition (Photo: nhandan)





An exhibition themed “Bac Ninh with Ly Dynasty” officially opened at the Bac Ninh provincial Museum on October 14, as part of activities marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi (1010-2020) and towards the 13th National Party Congress.

On display are nearly 500 valuable documents, artefacts and images dating back to the Ly Dynasty (1009-1225), excavated in Bac Ninh province.

The exhibits are divided into three parts, the first featuring the land and people of Bac Ninh, the native land of King Ly Cong Uan (974-1028) who founded the Ly Dynasty and established the country’s capital in Thang Long (modern-day Hanoi).

The second phase consists of artefacts, documents and photos arranged scientifically, contributing to affirming how the Ly Dynasty built a brilliant civilisation with many great achievements.

Besides, the national construction of Dai Viet (now Vietnam), the army and people had a resounding victory in the resistance war against the Song invaders from China.

In the third part, photos on archaeological, research, restoration and embellishment activities related to the relic sites and artefacts from Ly Dynasty demonstrate the Bac Ninh provincial authorities’ efforts to preserve and promote the value of the dynasty.

The exhibition aims to inspire patriotism and pride in the nation’s history and education on the culture of the country in general and Bac Ninh province in particular.

The event will last until the end of December./.

Parliament leaders congratulate Vietnam on AIPA-41

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (middle)

Leaders of parliaments sent congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on the Vietnamese NA’s successful hosting of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) from September 8-10.

Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai, President of the Storting of Norway Tone Wilhelmsen Troen, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco Habib El Malki thanked the Vietnamese legislature for its efforts to assist parliaments in attending the historic event.

President Troen said the Vietnamese legislature leader’s close directions and professional preparations of the Vietnamese lawmakers contributed to the success of the important event.

They affirmed that the theme “Parliamentary Diplomacy for Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” of AIPA Year 2020 holds significance to the region.

The AIPA-41 provides a platform for straightforward and effective discussions among lawmakers, reflects AIPA member parliaments’ strong will to help ASEAN member governments overcome difficulties, prevent COVID-19 pandemic, and promote cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community, they said.

They strongly believed that the outcomes of the AIPA-41 will contribute to further strengthening existing ties among AIPA member parliaments as well as ties between AIPA member parliaments and ASEAN.

Leekpai held that such connectivity will contribute to lifting ASEAN Community to a greater height.

On the occasion, the Norwegian and Moroccan parliament leaders thanked the Vietnamese NA for admitting House of Representatives of Morocco and Storting of Norway as AIPA’s observers.

They expressed their belief that the new position will create a driving force for collaboration between parliaments and AIPA members.

Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leadership Meeting opens

The 17th annual Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leadership Meeting kicked off in Hanoi on October 14 via video conference.

The meeting was chaired by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) in its role as the Chair of the mechanism of leaders of the Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said the event holds great significance at a time when the world and Southeast Asia are facing non-traditional security threats, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic.

World governments, including Vietnam’s, are fighting the pandemic and also providing relief to victims, and humanitarian activities are increasingly urgent, he said.

The official expressed his hope that via the meeting, the VRCS and its counterparts would offer various initiatives to improve the efficiency of humanitarian activities.

Dam thanked the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and its Southeast Asian members for their help to Vietnam’s development in general and in the activities of the VRCS in particular.

The Vietnamese Government has vowed to partner with the VRCS and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to build a region and world of peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

VRCS Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu affirmed the society’s role, position, and responsibility in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Southeast Asia and the world that contribute to the common success of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

She called upon partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Southeast Asia, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to support residents in localities hit by flooding in early October and any future disasters in Vietnam.

Over the course of two days, participants will review the outcomes of the delivery of commitments reached at the 16th meeting, including the implementation of the Manila Call for Action.

They are expected to reach consensus on measures to realise resolutions adopted in December 2019 in Geneva, discuss contents related to a cooperation agreement with the ASEAN Secretariat, look into the fight against COVID-19 at the national and regional levels, and update several effective cooperation mechanisms and models to mitigate disaster risks.

They are also scheduled to approve a conclusion of the meeting and transfer the chairmanship of the mechanism of leaders of the Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to the Thai Red Cross Society.

Exhibition on COVID-19 to open in Da Nang next week

A collection of 120 paintings and photos on the fights against COVID-19 will be displayed at an exhibition at the Fine Arts Museum in the central city of Da Nang on October 19-25.

The museum said the exhibition includes works from 106 painters and photographers from 11 cities and provinces, featuring activities and efforts by local people and doctors in the fight against COVID-19.

The exhibition, entitled: Da Nang – on the frontline against COVID-19, will also include 25 paintings by 16 children, according to the event’s organising board.

In August, a collection of sketches of doctors and nurses in Da Nang was created by college students.

According to the organising board, two first prizes, four runner-up awards with six third prizes will be presented for artists at the exhibition. Selected paintings and photos will also receive 10 encouragement prizes from the exhibition.

Norwegian FM delivers presentation on multilateralism

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide on October 14 delivered a presentation on multilateralism amid rising global geo-political tension and pressure on multilateral system

Co-organised by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam, the event was held both online and offline in Hanoi and Oslo.

In her opening speech, DAV Deputy Director Pham Lan Dung said it contributes to strengthening bilateral ties and reflects the two countries’ strong commitment to multilateralism to effectively cope with challenges amid changes in the region and the world.

Assistant to Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu affirmed that multilateral diplomacy is an important strategic orientation in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

With a long-standing relationship as well as shared interests and concern, the two countries’ commitment to supporting multilateralism will lay a solid foundation for them to boost collaboration not only via bilateral channel but also international forums, especially at the United Nations when Norway will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-2022 tenure.

He wished that Norway would continue bolstering cooperation with ASEAN and supporting its central role in the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Søreide, in her speech, said Vietnam’s commitments to ASEAN are of significance to strengthening internal solidarity and the bloc’s role in the world.

She affirmed that both Norway and Vietnam strongly believe in multilateralism and rules-based international cooperation.

As challenges become increasingly serious when the world is experiencing unprecedented medical and socio-economic crises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said only international solidarity and cooperation could bring about recovery and development.

According to her, during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Norway will focus on peace-building diplomacy, strengthening women’s role in building sustainable peace, protecting people amid conflicts, and coping with security risks related to climate.

In order to effectively address challenges in the near future, the UN needs to develop partnership with regional mechanisms such as ASEAN and the EU, she said.

Her presentation concluded with a strong affirmation about the value of multilateralism spirit that countries need to develop amid current and upcoming challenges.

Participants also discussed promising cooperation fields between the two nations and highlighted determination to reinforce multilateral system for the benefit of the two countries, regions and the world./.

Winners of art photo contest celebrated

A photo collection of Nong Viet Linh from Hanoi wins gold at the contest

An awards ceremony for the Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 was held in Hanoi on October 14.Organised by the Department of Art, Photography, and Exhibitions at the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the biennial contest aims to introduce outstanding works to Vietnamese and international audience and review activities in Vietnam’s photography scene in the past previous years.

Open for four months, 12,480 entries from 1,516 photographers around the country were submitted to the contest and 238 are now on display at the capital’s Temple of Literature.

Le Tue from HCM City triumphed in the first category of the contest, while Nguyen Van Dung, also from the southern city, clinched the silver medal.

Huynh Pham Anh Dung from HCM City and Nong Viet Linh from Hanoi won gold in other categories.

The exhibition will remain open until October 23./.

Thailand, Indonesia see new COVID-19 developments

Thailand has deployed three mobile testing vehicles to Mae Sot district (Tak province) on the border with Myanmar on October 12 to conduct testing for COVID-19 on both Thai and Myanmar nationals considered at risk.

Thailand’s expanded COVID-19 examination targets about 4,000 people who might have been in contact with three Myanmar lorry drivers who were earlier tested positive for the virus at the Thai border.

Eleven local schools, which were ordered to close on October 12 for cleaning and disinfecting, are scheduled to open again on October 14.

On October 13, the country posted two new cases of COVID-19, all imported, keeping the national tally at 3,643 with 59 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, a building within Indonesia’s House of Representatives compound in Central Jakarta has been on lockdown after at least 41 people working there, 19 of whom were House members, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Nusantara 1 building, which houses both personal offices and meeting rooms of House members from all party factions, will be closed until November 8 for sterilization work.

The Indonesian Health Ministry announced 3,906 new COVID-19 cases on October 13, bringing the country’s total to 340,622, with the death toll adding by 92 to reach 12,027.

The same day, the Philippines recorded 1,990 cases, the lowest daily number for the past three weeks. The country has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 344,713.

Indonesia: Jakarta eases large-scale social restrictions

Jakarta capital of Indonesia has begun easing large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) over two weeks since October 12, following a slowdown in the growth of new COVID-19 infections after a partial lockdown was re-imposed in the city on September 14.

Local authorities announced that offices in essential business sectors are permitted to operate with a capacity “that is in line with their needs”, and those in non-essential ones are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity.

Restaurants and cafes may serve dine-in guests but can only operate at 50-percent capacity while recreational parks and tourist destinations can open at a quarter of their capacity. Gyms are also limited to 25-percent capacity, and other indoor and outdoor sports facilities can operate at half of their capacity.

Indoor activities such as seminars, cinemas and marriage ceremonies can be held at a quarter of capacity.

Jakarta re-imposed PSBB after new positive cases increased by 37.09 percent between August 29 and September 11 compared to the previous two-week period.

The growth in the number of new cases slowed down to 22.39 percent between September 25 and October 9.

As of October 12, Jakarta, with a population of about 11 million, had recorded 87,006 cases of COVID-19, including 1,901 deaths. The respective figures across Indonesia were 336,716 and 11,935.

Indonesian minister honoured as Finance Minister of the Year for East Asia-Pacific

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Source: Antara News)

Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has been named the Finance Minister of the Year for East Asia-Pacific by Global Markets magazine one more time for her accomplishments throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The minister previously received the title in 2018.

She said that this title is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the entire Finance Ministry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She went on to say that such a distinction is expected to boost the government’s confidence in keeping the country’s finances in check.

According to Global Markets, the minister’s decision to provide fiscal stimulus packages – in the form of social security, tax incentives and subsidies for businesses bearing the brunt of the pandemic – was worthy of recognition.

Furthermore, the publication also praised Sri’s decision to widen the state budget deficit, which passed 3 percent of GDP in August after the government relaxed the legal limit through Law No. 2/2020 to help fund the fight against the pandemic.

35th ASEAN-Japan Forum held online

The 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum was held online on October 14 under the chair of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori.

Attended by senior ASEAN officials and a Deputy Secretary-General of the bloc, the forum reviewed ASEAN-Japan cooperation, including in implementing the outcomes of the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting and preparing for the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit. Participants also discussed international and regional issues of shared concern.

Mori said the new administration in Japan, led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, will maintain a policy of upholding peace, stability, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

To realise this policy, Japan will strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asia and attach importance to ASEAN’s centrality, he noted, affirming that his country supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and wishes to join the bloc in its implementation.

Regarding the COVID-19 response, Japan highly values ASEAN’s efforts to cope with the pandemic and pledges continued assistance for the bloc to fight the disease, minimise the socio-economic impact, and promote sustainable recovery.

He said Japan will assist ASEAN in setting up a regional centre for public health emergencies and emerging diseases, thereby helping to improve the region’s healthcare capacity and responsiveness to emerging epidemics.

Talking about international and regional issues, Mori emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region while voicing concern over the East Sea situation.

He called for dialogue, an increase in trust building, restraint from activities that may escalate tensions or complicate the situation, non-militarisation, no use or threat to use force, and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Japan also hopes that relevant parties will fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea and soon finalise an efficient and effective Code of Conduct that is in line with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS, he said.

The Japanese side also repeated its expectation for a peaceful Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons, and that nuclear disarmament processes on the peninsula will be carried out in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner.

For their part, ASEAN officials spoke highly of Japan’s role in regional cooperation for common peace, stability, and prosperity.

They also expressed their delight at the implementation of the outcomes of the Vision Statement on ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation 2018-2022.

They applauded Japan’s support for the grouping in COVID-19 response and the country’s commitment to donating 1 million USD to the COVID-19 response fund and providing 50 million USD for ASEAN to set up a centre for public health emergencies and emerging diseases.

ASEAN countries also reiterated the bloc’s viewpoints and stances on some global and regional issues, such as the Korean Peninsula and the East Sea.

They underlined that in the current context, which is full of difficulties and complexities, enhancing cooperation to ensure peace, stability, and security in the region is in the common interest of the region as a whole.

Representing Vietnam as the coordinator of ASEAN-Japan dialogue relations, Dung spoke highly of the progress made in bilateral cooperation despite the difficulties and challenges caused by COVID-19.

He asked that both sides maintain close coordination to deal with the pandemic, quickly set up an ASEAN centre for disease control, mitigate any negative effects, and promote overall recovery.

He shared the view of other countries on the importance of ensuring regional peace, security, and stability in the current context, repeating ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea, which was affirmed at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June and the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in September, aiming to turn the East Sea into an area of peace, security, and stability.

Dung also announced the organisation plan for the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit and pledged to work closely with other countries to hold it successfully.

US pledges to help Vietnam overcome aftermath of floods in central region

The US Mission in Vietnam has pledged to continue supporting the nation’s disaster relief efforts in line with the USAID’s leadership, while plans are being devised in an effort to provide additional assistance to help local people overcome this challenging time.

The statement comes following the US Mission in Vietnam sending a message expressing their deepest condolences to Vietnamese people for the sad loss of life, the widespread destruction of property, and the displacement of people caused by flooding in the centre of the country.

The statement made by the US Mission states that, “We stand together with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones, address the damage caused by this terrible flood, and move forward, as the people of Vietnam have always done. We pledge to assist you in your work to rebuild.”

The Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that severe flooding and a series of landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain in the central region has claimed a total of 36 lives, with a further 22 injured and 12 others missing by the end of October 13. However, this figure excludes the missing victims of the landslide which has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Thua Thien Hue province.

The hardest hit locality has been Quang Tri, with 10 dead and five missing, followed by Quang Nam, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Binh, Kon Tum, and Gia Lai.

Red Cross and Red Crescent societies discuss humanitarian cooperation in Southeast Asia

Leaders of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Southeast Asia have shared experience and promoted regional cooperation in the field of humanitarian assistance and the Red Cross movement at an online meeting on October 14.

The online event, entitled the 17th SEA Red Cross and Red Crescent Leadership Meeting, was chaired by the Việt Nam Red Cross Society with 70 participants from 11 national red cross societies in ASEAN and the Asia Pacific Red Cross and Red Crescent committees.

Speaking at the event, Việt Nam Red Cross Society president Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted socio-economies of countries in the region, so the financial resources available for humanitarian activities have been reduced significantly while demand has increased dramatically.

"The recovery and response to disasters and epidemics are not only the internal work of a country, but also international concerns, so it is necessary to have links and cooperation between countries in the region," said president Thu.

"Therefore, VNRC as well as National Societies in Southeast Asia recognise that it is important to maintain the Southeast Asia Red Cross Red Crescent Meeting as a forum to discuss and build strategy and facilitate action plans in the field of humanitarianism," added Thu.

During the first day of the meeting, delegates spent most of the time assessing and sharing experience in the prevention and response to COVID-19 and impacts of the pandemic on socio-economic factors of countries in the region and national associations. They also discussed the promotion of activities to support pandemic prevention among associations, as well as initiatives and directions for regional cooperation to respond more effectively to pandemics and other disasters.

Also at the meeting, leaders of national red cross societies will discuss and agree on directions for regional cooperation in the future, including cooperation on capacity building of national red cross societies, as well as the cooperation with ASEAN in the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates will also discuss and map out the way forward to realise the Resolutions of the IFRC General Council, the Council of Delegates of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and International Red Cross Red Crescent Conference in December 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. They will also review cooperation agreements with the ASEAN Secretariat, update the COVID-19 response on regional and national scales as well as to inform several effective models and cooperation mechanisms in disaster risk reduction, healthcare and community safety.

At the event, the Việt Nam Red Cross introduced an initiative on the establishment of "a network of epidemic prevention and emergency situations, with youth as the key factor of change" and strengthening the resource advocacy building network in Southeast Asia as well as sharing experiences in Warning-Based Investment (FbF), Cash Relief Programme and some lessons learnt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hải Phòng to get a new Rào Bridge

Work on a new Rào Bridge to replace the old degraded one was started on Tuesday in the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former president Trần Đức Lương and other officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Rào Bridge crossing Lạch Tray River has been a key bridge in the city since it was opened in 1980. It links the city centre to the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng expressway and is considered an important commercial gateway between Hải Phòng and other localities.

The bridge is now struggling to deal with the increasing number of vehicles that travel on daily, resulting in frequent traffic jams.

A new bridge is expected to solve the traffic problems by being considerably wider.

The new bridge with a total investment of nearly VNĐ 2.3 trillion ($99.2 million) is expected to open in 2022.

The project is one of 10 key projects worth a total in excess of VNĐ20.6 trillion that were planned to start or finish in the city at this time to mark the city’s 16th Party Congress which takes place on Wednesday.

VN named among world’s top 10 favorite countries to visit

Viet Nam ranks ninth in travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler's favorite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

Viet Nam finishes third in the Southeast Asian region and ninth in the world rankings with a total of 92.12 points.

"The best time to visit Viet Nam is between April and June when the north emerges from its chilly winter season," the magazine said.

In central Viet Nam, Hoi An and Hue are at their best between March and August when the skies are blue and the lukewarm seawater makes the nearby shores great for beach holidays.

A little further south, the beaches of Nha Trang and Quy Nhon can be visited almost every month, but encounter the occasional downpour between October and December, Condé Nast Traveler added.

In the category of hotels, the survey shows that four Vietnamese hotels were among top 20 in Asia based on the votes of 715,000 readers around the world.

Azerai La Residence in the central town of Hue came in ninth while Sofitel Legend Metropole in Ha Noi ranked 11th. JW Marriott Hotel, also in Ha Noi, was at 13th while InterContinental Ha Noi Landmark 72 came in 15th.

The final results were ultimately based on the choices of more than 600,000 readers from across the globe who submitted their responses and ratings of their recent travel experiences of the world’s countries, cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports.

For 33 years, Condé Nast Traveler has published an annual Readers’ Choice Awards feature, recognizing its audience’s favorite hotels and resorts across the globe.

VNN/VNA/VNS/VOV/Dtinews