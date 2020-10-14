VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

The 49th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on October 15.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked agencies to promptly complete draft laws and resolutions to submit to the legislature at its 10th session.

The meeting took place at a time when continual flooding has caused severe loss of life and property, with many officials, soldiers and residents remaining unaccounted for.

As downpours are forecast to continue, the top legislator suggested the Government, authorities at all levels, and people continue to keep a close watch on weather forecasts and offer support where possible.

Prior to the closing ceremony, the NA Standing Committee offered opinions on preparations for the 14th NA’s 10th session.

NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said the 10th session of the NA will approve the appointments of the Minister of Science and Technology and the Minister of Health and replace the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Lawmakers will consider and decide upon policies on changing forestry use purposes for the building of Than River and Ban Mong reservoirs in south-central Ninh Thuan and north-central Nghe An provinces, adopt two NA resolutions on the organisation of urban administrations in HCM City, and the settlement of issues relating to land for defence and security.

The outcomes of State policies on supporting residents and businesses hit by COVID-19 will also be tabled for assessment.

The legislature’s 10th session will last 19 days, with the first stage from October 20-27 and the second from November 2-17.

NA Chairwoman Ngan proposed incorporating socio-economic issues and national target programmes into three-day discussions that will be broadcast live.

The NA Standing Committee agreed to postpone the submission of a draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Trade Unions for further adjustment, and to approve the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control./.

Deputy PM asks for vigilance against COVID-19 relapse

Ministries and localities must remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and maintain achievements already made, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed.

In a document directing the strengthening of pandemic prevention and control efforts, the Deputy PM noted that the number of COVID-19 cases around the world has yet to decline while the risk of a relapse in the winter months is high in places with poor prevention measures.

Though largely brought under control in Vietnam, another outbreak could well happen if activities to prevent its spread are not sufficiently strong, he said.

He underlined the need for localities, ministries, and sectors to strictly follow directions on pandemic prevention and control. Foreigners entering the country must complete health declarations and be quarantined, and undergo post-quarantine health supervision in line with regulations, he stressed.

He asked the Ministry of Health to quickly complete a health management system for people entering the country from abroad, while requesting local administrations at all levels to direct local healthcare sectors to maintain a close watch on health conditions.

It is necessary to ensure that all healthcare facilities and nursing homes apply pandemic prevention measures. Those failing to follow regulations must be shut down, he said.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Health to coordinate with other ministries and sectors to update guidelines on pandemic prevention and control for schools, accommodation facilities, public transport service providers, factories, and offices.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to complete the COVID-19 Tracker Map and keep it regularly updated.

He also requested the ministry and People’s Committees in provinces and centrally-run cities to promptly finalise the formation of electronic health records for all citizens, support the identification of groups vulnerable to COVID-19, and speed up the application of remote health examinations and online examinations.

Bear in captivity for 15 years sent to rescue centre

The bear provided with a medical check-up before being sent to the rescue centre.

A bear which was illegally held in captivity for up to 15 years has been sent to a rescue centre in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

On Tuesday, the Asian black bear kept by a family in Ninh Giang District, Hai Duong Province was taken to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh.

The bear was discovered following an inspection by local authorities. No microchip was found on the bear. After several attempts to work with the authorities, the bear owner agreed to transfer the animal to the Bear Sanctuary in Ninh Binh.

This was the third bear brought to the centre in the first half of October.

On October 2, an owner of a bear farm in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong handed over two bears to the centre.

According to wildlife organization, Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV), around 384 bears are being illegally held in Vietnam. Over recent years, thanks to authorities’ drastic measures on bear preservation, bears have been handed over to rescue centres.

ENV expected more activities for protecting bears to be carried out so that Vietnam can early end the bear bile farming.

Two imported cases of COVID-19 reported on October 15

Two cases of COVID-19, all imported, were recorded during the past 12 hours, raising the total count to 1124 as of 6 pm on October 15, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Both patients returned from the US on flight VN0001 which landed in Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 11. They were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 while staying in quarantine in Hung Yen province.

One patient was given the all clear on October 15, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,030. The death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, five twice and 12 thrice.

A total 13,658 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected regions are being quarantined across the country, with 155 at hospitals, 12,320 at concentrated facilities and 1,183 at home or accommodations.

PM opens ancient stake conservation site

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday attended the opening ceremony of a new road leading to a 13th-century stake site in Thủy Nguyên District, Hải Phòng.

The event is part of a series of activities to celebrate the city’s 16th Party Congress and the 13th National Central Party Congress.

PM Phúc and his delegation plant a tree at the site. Photo nhandan.com.vn

Archaeologists in 2019 unearthed dozens of pieces of wooden stakes believed to be used as a trap for enemy ships by the navy of Đại Việt (then Việt Nam) in a fight against Youn-Mongol invaders in 1288.

At the end of 2019, city authorities started building a road to the site which covers a total of 3ha.

An entrance gate has been built at the site, with four cement pillars representing Bạch Đằng stakes; as well as surrounding walls, a reception area and exhibition centre covering a total area of 360sq.m. A roof of over 2,000sq.m has been constructed over the site.

The road leading to Cao Quỳ site spans nearly 3.5km, linking National Highway No 10 with the site of the stakes in the communes of Lưu Kỳ and Liên Khê.

The road is properly lit at night and flanked by trees.

In the covered preservation area, 18 wooden stakes are bordered with pebble stones to avoid flooding.

The other stakes are kept intact under the soil and replaced with new ones to help visitors imagine the original shape of the stakes.

The area is decorated with bonsai and fruit trees.

The historic victory on Bạch Đằng River reported in historical books has been proved by traces of wooden stakes on the river bed found in Yên Giang, Đồng Vạn Muối and Đồng Má Ngựa in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

Traces of the same wooden stakes have been unearthed in Cao Quỳ, Liên Khê Commune, Thủy Nguyên District, Hải Phòng City in 2019.

The wooden samples were tested by radio carbon [carbon-14] dating and proved to be made between 1270 and 1430 AD.

Documents also said in 1288, Hưng Đạo Vương Trần Quốc Tuấn (1228-1300) visited to examine the battle site, train the army to prepare for the fight against the Yuan-Mongol troop.

“The Yuan-Mongol empire was extremely strong. They expanded their territory from the Pacific Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. They won every battle,” said researcher Vũ Minh Giang, deputy chairman of the Culture Heritage Council.

“In the hope to invade Southeast Asia, they fought Đại Việt three times [in 1257-58; 1284-85 and 1287-88], and lost three times.

"After their loss against Đại Việt in 1288, the empire gradually got weaker and collapsed. The Bạch Đằng victory by the Trần army and people somewhat prevented the empire invading Japan and Southeast Asia,” he said.

Bạch Đằng River, which runs through Quảng Yên Town (northern province of Quảng Ninh) to Thủy Nguyên District (Hải Phòng Province), is a historic river associated with three victories of Vietnamese people against northern invaders, namely the naval battle by Ngô Quyền (897-944) in 938, battle by Lê Hoàn (941-1005) in 981; and battle by Trần Quốc Tuấn in 1288.

During the battles, wooden stakes were widely used as traps for enemy ships.

Indonesia surpasses Philippines in COVID-19 cases

With 4,411 new COVID-19 cases reported on October 15, Indonesia has surpassed the Philippines to have the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia at 349,160.

The country also had 112 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities to 12,268.

The same day, the Philippines recorded 2,261 more cases and 50 additional deaths, raising the total count to 348,698 and fatalities to 6,497.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Malaysia reached 18,129 with 589 new infections, and fatalities now stood at 170 with three more deaths on October 15./.

Fine arts exhibition “Coal and Stone” opens in Quang Ninh

A fine arts exhibition themed “Coal and Stone”, featuring works by painters Le Quang Cuong and Nguyen Viet Quang, is taking place in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province from October 14 to 31.

The event, organised by the Quang Ninh Association of Literature and Arts, is among the activities celebrating the success of the 15th Congress of the Provincial Party Committee, 2020-2025 tenure, towards the 57th anniversary of Quang Ninh’s establishment (October 30, 1963-2020).

The exhibition introduces 88 paintings and statues depicting the province’s rivers, mountains and people. Many of these have won prizes and have been put on display at the fine arts contests and festivals in the Red River Delta region and across the country.

All the exhibits are varied in terms of their topics of expression, content and material, notably those related to rural areas, family and ethnic groups in the province. Among them, 44 statues are made of coal, making a very strong impression on the visitors.

Quang Ninh encourages women to wear Ao Dai at office

Quang Ninh Province’s Ha Long City is encouraging female cadres, civil servants and employees to wear Ao Dai (traditional long dress) every Monday, and female teachers to wear Ao Dai when working and teaching.

This is the main highlight in Document No. 9860/UBND-VP of the Ha Long People’s Committee regarding the implementation of regulations on office clothes among civil servants, public employees and workers in the city’s state agencies and units, contributing to creating a civilised working environment, preserving national cultural identity, and maintaining cultural beauty in agencies and units.

According to the document, Ha Long City is encouraging women to wear Ao Dai and men to be dressed in white shirts and pants while participating in flag salute ceremonies, political affairs sessions and work on Mondays.

Educational institutions under the management of the municipal People’s Committee are encouraging female teachers and lecturers to wear Ao Dai when working and teaching.

For the rest of the week, cadres, civil servants, public employees and workers should comply with regulations on office clothes and culture, ensuring the criteria of being neat, polite and consistent with the nature of both the work and the national norms.

Earlier, on October 10, the Ha Long People’s Committee organised an Ao Dai show themed “Charming Ha Long”, with the participation of more than 2,000 female cadres, trade unions, public servants and workers from the city.

The programme brought viewers attractive performances, with colourful Ao Dai and Non la (the palm-leaf conical hat) exalting the beauty of the women.

Celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union, the Committee for the Advancement of Women in Ha Long has launched an Ao Dai week (October 12-20) honouring the traditional beauty of Vietnamese women. During the week, female cadres, public servants and workers are being encouraged to wear Ao Dai at work.

HCMC approves 14 more hotels as quarantine facilities

Health workers check the temperature of a guest at a lodging facility requisitioned as a quarantine center in HCMC. The HCMC government has given the go-ahead to 14 more hotels with a total of 1,000 rooms to serve as paid quarantine centers – PHOTO: NLDO





The HCMC government has given the go-ahead to 14 more hotels with a total of 1,000 guest rooms to serve as paid quarantine centers in preparation for Vietnam's reopening of more international air routes.

The decision was made by HCMC vice chairman Le Thanh Liem, following a proposal by the municipal Department of Health after the department and the HCMC Department of Tourism surveyed and made a selection from a list of hotels registering to function as paid quarantine centers.

The 14 hotels are two- to five-star ones, offering various options to guests and the prices of hotel rooms range from VND1.2 million to VND5 million per night.

Earlier, the city had allowed 10 hotels to operate as quarantine facilities, with over 1,000 rooms, for air crew members, foreign experts, investors and high-skilled workers, local media reported.

In line with HCMC’s regulations, paid quarantine facilities are directly monitored by the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, meet the necessary quarantine requirements and ensure adequate facilities.

The hotels will work with the relevant units to unanimously make a list and receive those who register for quarantine so that people of the same nationality or part of the same family will be quarantined in the same area.

Those undergoing quarantine at these hotels must have their body temperature checked twice a day and their samples taken for Covid-19 testing four times during their 14-day quarantine period.

The 14 hotels used for quarantine are:Huong Sen 3, Alagon City, AEM Signature, Two branches of Kim Cuong Xanh, Riverside, Sky Gem Central, Sen Viet Boutique, AEM, Cititel Parkview Saigon, Saigon Hanoi, Sunshine, Sabuna, Muong Thanh Luxury Saigon

HCMC Party Standing Committee expresses gratitude to citizens

The HCMC Party Standing Committee issued a letter on October 13 to thank the citizenry for providing comments for the draft political report for the 11th congress of the HCMC Party Committee in the 2020-2025 tenure.

Together with suggestions from press agencies and local and overseas experts and researchers, comments from the citizens show their care for the multifaceted development of the city. Some of the suggestions are very valuable for the city to meet its socioeconomic targets, according to the letter.

Many of the citizens appreciated the contents of the draft political report, with the special attention given to the results of the implementation of the resolution of the HCMC Party Committee’s 10th congress.

They acknowledged the achievements of the HCMC Party Standing Committee and government in all fields. They also pointed out shortcomings that they want the committee to resolve.

The citizens also gave suggestions for the city to resolve major problems such as flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution and food safety.

They expected that the HCMC Party Standing Committee of the next tenure will continue to ensure the city’s social order and safety, public security and political stability.

The HCMC Party Standing Committee thanked the citizens for their contribution with many precious and practical suggestions.

The 11th congress of the HCMC Party Committee will focus on helping the city become a smart city, remain the country’s economic hub and develop into one of Southeast Asia’s major centers for finance, trade, science and technology.

HCMC’s first metro line to operate on trial basis in early 2021

The first metro line in HCMC, which connects Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Park in District 9, is 77% complete and will be operated on a trial basis early next year and be put into service in late 2021.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) of HCMC today, October 13, organized a ceremony to welcome the first train of the first metro line, which will have a total of 17 trains, after the first three Japanese-made train carriages arrived in the city on October 8. Each three-carriage train, with a length of 61.5 meters, is capable of carrying 930 passengers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bui Xuan Cuong, head of MAUR, said that the construction of the elevated track of Metro Line No. 1 had been completed, while the underground sections were completed on February 17. The three underground stations and 11 elevated stations will soon be completed.

Work on the project has been shifted from the construction phase to the assembly and operation one, Cuong said, adding that the trial operation of the train will be carried out in several phases.

In the first quarter of 2021, the test run of the train will be done in Long Binh Depot in District 9, while operational testing of the train will continue in the third quarter, running from the depot to Binh Thai Station in Thu Duc District.

Before a test run on the entire line, coupled with the trial operation of electricity, light and signal systems, the train will continue running on a trial operational basis from the depot to the Tan Cang Station in Binh Thanh District in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the progress of the first metro line project so MAUR has mobilized a number of workers to focus on the project. Some 2,600 employees are at work at the construction site of the 19.7-kilometer metro line project each day.

HCMC has no households below poverty line

Vietnam’s prosperous Ho Chi Minh City sees no poor households for the period 2016-2020 achieving the resolution of the tenth Party Congress.

Early in 2016, HCMC has more than 67,000 poor households accounting for 3.36 percent of the country’s population and over 48,100 near-poor households accounting for 2.4 percent.

At the end of 2018, the number of poverty-stricken households was approximately 3,800 and nearly 23,000 near-poor households.

From 2019, the city continued to implement sustainable poverty alleviation program of the tenure 2016-2020 to have no poor households by raising income line of 27,500 poor households and 32,000 near-poor households.

At the end of 2019, the number of poor and near-poor households was nearly 9,700 and 23,000 respectively or under 1 percent.

Therefore, the city basically finish its national targeted program on sustainable poverty reduction 2019-2020 (residents’ annual average income of at least VND 28 million (US$1,200) per capita annually by the end of 2020.

Director of the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan said that 5 districts and 85 wards have no more underprivileged households with annual average income below VND28 28 million (US$1,200) per capita a year.

Moreover, district 5 and 22 wards have no near-poor families, he revealed. The city can accomplish its targeted program on sustainable poverty reduction thanks to the efforts’ of the entire machinery of state, the community and the poor.

As the country’s most prosperous city, the nature of poverty in the city has changed over the past decade. From 1992 to 2015, city authorities opted to utilize an alternative tool: the multi-dimensional poverty approach to measure poverty based on annual income and underprivileged people’s access to healthcare, education, employment, good living conditions and information.

The city began using multi-dimensional poverty measures in 2016 in an aim to achieve sustainable poverty reduction and access to basic social services by the poor.

Director Tan said that poverty reduction policies and measures gradually cut allowances for poor and near-poor households but support them to do business in a bid to escape their poverty thoroughly.

District administrations have adopted poverty reduction programs effectively by connecting enterprises and poor laborers, giving scholarships to children of low-income families, gratis supply of seedlings and such.

Additionally, for the period 2016-2020, HCMC has mobilized more than VND7 trillion for the sustainable poverty reduction program to provide to poor and near-poor households; of which, VND5,200 billion for preferential loans and small credit. Destitute and near-poor households borrowing the preferential loans escaped their poverty.

Last but not least, the city issued 928, 000 medical insurance cards to moneyless households and families living in near poverty lines as well as built 1,765 charitable houses and 2,470 houses in poor repair. More than 150,000 good students of poor and near-poor families were exempted from tuition fees.

More workers in HCMC receive training

Students of a vocational training facility (Photo: SGGP)

More workers in HCMC receive training. In the period of 2015-2020, the rate of qualified workers achieved 85.2 percent.

The dual vocational training program has helped to improve the quality of human resources and to narrow the gap between training and work experience in Ho Chi Minh City.

Cao Van Minh, the former student at Hung Vuong vocational school, said that after he dropped out of HCMC University of Transport and Communications, he enrolled in the vocational school because he felt uninterested in training program in the university in spite of family and social prejudices.

His decision was correct as he earned a gold medal in the tenth national skills competition in 2018 with the field of Computer Numerical Control Machine Operator.

Minh shared that he got a decent job with a handsome salary of nearly VND20 million (US$861.8) per month at DENSO Vietnam company after graduation; therefore, his delighted parents have changed their wrong opinions about vocational training.

Moreover, when the school has started the dual training program, Minh has taken a role a bridge to help his junior peers in the school in the internship period. This program includes 30 percent of theoretical courses and 70 percent of practical courses in the business.

According to school principal, Pham Quang Trang Thuy, the school has linked with about 500 businesses to support their students’ tuition fees and offer job opportunities.

Meantime, Thu Duc College of Technology yearly admits over 3,000 students. Furthermore, around 7,000 students who pursue elementary and regular vocational training program I the school. The school currently has training 7 key majors listed in the top industries.

In particular, the school has exchange programs linked with their partners in Germany and Japan; therefore, students have the opportunity to receive dual Vietnamese and German degrees and work in the branches of Freesia Group in Vietnam, Japan, and Germany after graduation.

Around 20 percent of students have part-time jobs while over 80 percent of graduates have been employed, said Mr. Pham Quang Tuan, Vice-principal of the school.

Ho Chi Minh City has four key industries and needs a large number of workers in the field of Mechanical; Electronics - Information technology; Processing refined food - food; Chemical - plastic - Rubber.

To provide a number of qualified workers with international abilities in the four key industries, the schools has developed training strategies. Post-graduates will have stable jobs with starting salaries from VND7 million to VND10 million per month, Pham Quang Tuan said.

According to Le Minh Tan, Directors of the Department of Labors, War Invalids, and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, the rate of trained workers is 85.2 percent while that of key industry and service industry reaches 87 percent.

So far, Ho Chi Minh City has built 14 high-quality schools associating with the city’s key fields. These days, the dual training program have gradually innovated and enhanced with up-to-the-minute programs resulting high rate of graduates with above 85 percent.

In order to narrow the gap between training and demand of the labor market, Ho Chi Minh City orients towards opening more training programs with focus on hands-on experience and work skills including group work and team work.

The education sector in the city has also cultivated students’ startup ideas and paid attention to teaching foreign language to help students to work in multi-national companies.

In five recent years, around 671,200 new jobs have been created offering more than 312,600 employment, an average increase of 8.4 percent compared to the last tenure 2010-2015. City authorities have organized online and offline employment fair especially in outlying districts to offer jobs to rural employees.

Vietnam imposes hefty fines on violators of face mask rules

People flouting face mask rules will be fined US$43.2-129.4. Illustrative photo

The Vietnamese government has required that people wear face masks at crowded public places like airports, bus stations, and supermarkets, since March 14.

The Vietnamese government has issued an official directive on penalizing people for defying measures to prevent and control Covid-19, with hefty fines for not wearing face masks in public, Phap Luat newspaper reported.

The directive will take effect from November 15.

According to the directive, which has been adopted on the basis of a 2013 government decree stipulating administrative sanctions for violations of prevention measures in times of epidemic, people flouting face mask rules will be fined VND1-3 million (US$43.2-129.4), 10 times higher than the existing ones (US$4.3-12.9).

The Vietnamese government has required that people wear face masks at crowded public places like airports, bus stations, and supermarkets, since March 14.

Besides, the government directive stipulates fines for a number of other violations related to Covid-19 prevention and control.

Specifically, people who are subject to mandatory home quarantine but fail to do so will be forced into isolation at centralized facilities. If the persons in question resist the quarantine order, they shall be fined between VND15 million and VND20 million (US$647.2 – 862.9). Dodging quarantine may be subject to criminal proceedings.

People who spread false information or fake news that causes public confusion, commit commercial frauds, hoard essential items such as face masks and hand sanitizer, or irrationally raise prices of goods during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be punished as per regulations with fines of up to VND20-30 million (US$862.9 -1,294).

As of October 14, Vietnam has recorded 1,113 Covid-19 cases, according to Ministry of Health statistics. Among them, 1,026 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The death toll remains at 35.

A total of 13,845 people who had close contacts with Covid-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, with 143 at hospitals, 12,451 at concentrated facilities and 1,251 at home or in accommodation establishments.

Hanoi Party Committee to focus on personnel issues in next 5 years

Personnel is considered one of major issues for Hanoi in the next five years.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has said personnel arrangement will be one of the major issues in the next five-year term beginning from 2020.

“The designation should aim at helping the appointee bring into full play his/her competences,” the municipal party chief said at a press conference Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of party building in the next term, saying that there must be one who takes the post of standing deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee and one deputy secretary who oversees the party building.

Mr. Hue said that the Executive Board of the municipal Party Committee has emphasized inspection and supervision of Party members.

This is followed by the operations of disciplinary control commissions at all levels and the responsibility of the party bodies’ heads. In addition, the supervising role of the public and socio-politic organizations will be enhanced.

“The Hanoi Party Committee will make this term impressive with significant changes in Party building and settlement of matters of major concern namely environmental pollution, traffic congestion, water resource security, infrastructure, construction among others,” Mr. Hue noted.

Among the key issues, meritocracy will be listed one of the most important criteria for promotion, he noted.

In addition, the municipal government will further focus on building the startup ecosystem, creative city, and the initiative network to promote the city’s intellectuals.

Social welfare is another issue that the city will put emphasis on. Accordingly, it targets to ensure medical checkup once every year to all locals. As such, the city’s life expectancy would be at 76-76.5 years by 2025, two years above the national average.

“Vietnam - Go there to experience” to kick off for domestic travelers

The tourism authority will implement stimulus programs for domestic tourism in 2020 which are expected to help the industry recover.

A new stimulus program titled ‘Vietnam – Go there to experience’ will be launched soon, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) told a recent event in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the "Meet the Experts" event last week, Khanh said that since March, inbound tourism has come to a standstill and only foreign professionals and investors have been allowed to enter for business purposes and to seek cooperation opportunities in the country.

Thanks to the launching of series of campaigns such as "Vietnamese People Travel in Vietnam" and “Vietnam tourism - a Safe and Attractive Destination”, the sector achieved impressive results from May to July, with the number of domestic tourists growing by about 20% over the same period in 2019, Mr. Khanh added.

Currently, the VNAT is continuing to roll out stimulus programs for domestic tourism in the last months of 2020 which are expected to help the local industry to recover soon.

He also underlined that tourism has always been identified as an important economic sector in Vietnam. In 2019, the sector catered to more than 18 million international and 85 million domestic visitors. Tourism created about 4 million jobs and contributed US$32.8 billion to the national economy, equivalent to 9.2% of GDP.

Hanoi 17th Party Congress targets 3 breakthroughs for development till 2025

The culture and value of Hanoians should be a decisive factor to help develop Hanoi in the future.

At the closing ceremony of Hanoi’s 17th Party Congress for the 2020 – 2025 tenure, 100% of the delegates approved the resolution outlining three breakthroughs for the city’s stronger development in the next five years, as well as the vision until 2045.

Firstly, Hanoi would focus on the modernization and rapid development, focusing on improving socio-economic infrastructure to ensure greater connectivity among the metropolitan, suburban and satellite urban areas.

The resolution also referred to the necessity of stronger development in digital infrastructure and building up core databases, aiming to lay the foundation for the establishment of the digital economy and society.

Secondly, Hanoi is set to step up efforts in perfecting existing legal framework and ensuring greater efficiency in law enforcement, social and urban management.

During the next five years, Hanoi would complete the application of e-government as a key step towards digital government.

Thirdly, the city would give priority to developing high quality human resources and creating an ecosystem for innovative studies and startups. Hanoi aims to attract talents across the country and abroad to meet demand for sustainable development and global integration.

The culture and value of Hanoians should be a decisive factor to help develop Hanoi in the future, the resolution stated.

Additionally, the resolution suggested Hanoi’s economy has achieved positive results after the restructuring process in the last five years, translating into an average economic growth rate of 7.39% in the 2016 – 2020 period, in line with the target set by the city’s leaders of 7.3 – 7.8% and higher than the average growth rate of 6.93% for the 2011 – 2015 period.

Hanoi’s economic size in 2020 is set to reach VND1,060 trillion (US$45 billion), resulting in GRDP per capita of VND127.6 million (US$5,420), a 1.5-fold increase against 2015 and 1.8 times as high as the national average.

There have also been improvements in various aspects, including science, culture, education, and social development.

The resolution, however, also noted that the city’s economy has not created any breakthroughs to realize its potential and advantages as the country’s political – economic center, not to mention issues related to the rapid urbanization, environmental pollution and lack of investment in science – technology, among others, having not properly addressed.

For the 2021 – 2025 period, Hanoi sets a GRDP growth target of 7.5–8%, in which the services sector would make up 65 – 65.5%, industry and services 22.5 – 23%, and agro-forestry-fishery 1.4 – 1.6%.

The city targets to reach GRDP per capita of VND190 million (US$8,300) by 2025 and VND830 million (US$36,000) by 2045.

By 2030, Hanoi would become a modern, green and smart city with high competitiveness and achieve GRDP per capita of around US$12,000 – 13,000.

Hanoi would be a global city by 2045 with international competitiveness, high living standards and comprehensive and sustainable economic and socio-cultural development.

Vietnam urges for respect for peace agreements on Western Sahara

Vietnam has called on concerned parties to respect reached peace agreements in Western Sahara and expressed support for the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO)’s efforts to advance peace process during an UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on October 14.

The debate on the Western Sahara situation was briefed by Special Representative for Western Sahara and Head of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara Colin Stewart and Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Bintou Keita.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, showed sympathy for struggling people in Western Sahara in the face of COVID-19. Humanitarian aid to these people should not be disrupted in such crisis, he said.

He urged the concerned parties to foster peaceful dialogues based on related international rules and UNSC’s resolutions to seek fair and satisfactory solutions for the benefit of people in the region.

Other UNSC members also called on the parties to cooperate with the Special Representative for Western Sahara to resume peace talks and backed long-term and acceptable solutions for all parties./.

ASEAN appreciates Japan's role in regional co-operation

High-ranking officials from ASEAN member countries spoke highly of Japan’s role in regional co-operation, contributing to common peace, stability and prosperity at the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum on Wednesday.

The virtual forum was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori.

Speaking on behalf of Việt Nam, which acts as the co-ordinating country for ASEAN-Japan relations in the 2018-21 term, Deputy Foreign Minister Dũng, who is also head of Việt Nam's ASEAN SOM, appreciated progress made in ASEAN-Japan partnership despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He proposed the two sides continue to work closely to soon establish ASEAN’s Centre for Disease Control, reduce negative impacts of the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts.

Deputy Minister Dũng highlighted the importance of regional peace, security and stability in the current context and reiterated ASEAN’s stance on the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam) reached at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June 2020 and the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in September 2020, aiming to build the sea into a region of peace, security and stability.

Representatives from ASEAN countries expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the ASEAN-Japan Vision Statement in the 2018-22 period and appreciated Japan’s support for ASEAN in responding to COVID-19 with a number of initiatives and effective practical co-operation.

ASEAN expressed gratitude for Japan’s support including a donation of US$1 million to the COVID-19 Response Fund and $50 million to establish the ASEAN centre for emerging diseases and public health emergencies.

ASEAN member states emphasised the significance of strengthening co-operation to ensure regional peace, stability and security for common regional interests as means to address issues on the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea.

Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori affirmed that the new government led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would maintain Japan's policy which upholds peace, stability, dialogue and co-operation in the region.

Japan will promote co-operation with Southeast Asia and attach importance to ASEAN's central role, he said.

Japan supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and wishes to put the viewpoint into practice together with ASEAN, he said.

The Japanese diplomat spoke highly of ASEAN’s efforts in responding to the pandemic and committed further assistance for the bloc to reduce adverse impacts on the socio-economy and strive for sustainable recovery.

He expressed concerns over the current developments in the South China Sea, calling for dialogue, upholding trust and refraining from activities that intensify tensions and complicate the situation.

He highlighted the importance of demilitarisation, not using and threatening to use force and called for peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Japan expects parties to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties on the South China Sea (DOC) and soon adopt the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international laws and UNCLOS 1982.

Takeo Mori reiterated Japan’s willingness to have a peaceful and nuclear-weapon free Korean Peninsula. The disarmament process on the peninsula should be conducted on comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible principles.

Also at the meeting, Vietnamese Deputy Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng informed delegates of the plan for the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit and pledged to work closely with countries for the success of the important event.

World Food Day 2020 observed in Hanoi

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Vietnam held a ceremony on October 15 to mark World Food Day 2020 (October 16) and the 75th anniversary of the FAO.

Themed “Growth, Nourish, Sustain. Together,” World Food Day 2020 is being marked during a very exceptional time as many countries are dealing with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, FAO said.

World Food Day should as a result be considered as an opportunity to call for global cooperation and solidarity to make sure the threats COVID-19 is posing to food security and agricultural livelihoods are confronted and the most vulnerable are able to get back on their feet.

It is also an occasion to sensitise the public on how everybody has a role to play in transforming food systems by changing the way they produce, transform, consume and waste food.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh said Vietnam’s agriculture plays an important role in ensuring food security, social order and livelihoods for about 65 million people in rural areas, contributing 14 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite natural disasters and epidemics in 2020, Vietnam’s agricultural production has remained stable, he said, adding that apart from ensuring food security for nearly 100 million residents, Vietnam earned over 30 billion USD from farm produce exports in the first nine months of this year, with trade surplus reaching 7.3 billion USD.

Notably, rice export stood at 2.48 billion USD, up 12.5 percent as compared to the same period last year.

On this occasion, the MARD called on relevant agencies to respond to the International Year of Health Plant.

Rana Flowers, FAO Representative in Vietnam, said her organisation pledged to further support Vietnam in completing goals of the 2030 Agenda and sustainable development goals.

She handed over the FAO’s letter of commitment to the MARD, under which the orgnisation will fund the technical support project on building the strategy and action plan for plant health management.

Nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Australia

Relevant agencies of Vietnam and Australia joined hands to bring nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens home on October 15.

Passengers on the flight, operated by Bamboo Airways, included children under 18, elderly people, workers whose contracts expired, and others with difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese representative agencies in Australia sent staff to the airport to help the citizens with check-in procedures.

Strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were implemented during the flight to ensure passengers’ health and prevent the spread of diseases.

After landing in the Can Tho International Airport, passengers and crew members had their health checked and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in the country.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to Myanmar amidst COVID-19

The Vietnamese government has presented medical supplies, including 325,000 medical masks worth 20,000 USD, to Myanmar amidst COVID-19.

The medical supplies were handed over to the Myanmar side by Vietnamese Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan at Yangon international airport on October 15.

The Myanmar side thanked the Vietnamese government for its timely support as Myanmar is facing a shortage of medical supplies.

On October 14, Ambassador Chu Cong Phung, President of the Vietnam-Myanmar Friendship Association, handed over 540.75 million VND and 42 boxes of medical supplies to the Myanmar Embassy in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City that set up a twinning relationship with Myanmar’s Yangon region has also presented more than 13,000 masks to the Myanmar side./.

Donations made to provide flood relief in central region

Donations are being made by businesses and localities nationwide to assist residents in the central region, which has been hit hard by floods over the last few days.

A delegation of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), led by Deputy General Director Do Chi Thanh, visited the region on October 15, offering condolences and presenting 4 billion VND (173,000 USD) in aid to flood-hit Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Nam provinces.

The company’s trade union also earmarked 500 million VND for addressing the consequences of the flooding in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri.

PetroVietnam, meanwhile, launched a programme on the same day calling upon staff to donate to those affected.

On October 14, at the opening session of the 17th Party Congress of Vinh Phuc province, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the northern locality also called for donations to the central region.

Vinh Phuc decided to provide 5 billion VND to affected provinces.

Prolonged floods caused by incessant downpours have wreaked havoc in Vietnam’s central region, resulting in heavy loss of life and property.

Hundreds of communes and wards have been inundated, leaving 130,000 households without a roof over their heads. Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Quang Nam have been hardest hit.

More than 40 people have died or are listed as missing./.

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 kicks off

The Hanoi Gift Show 2020 opened in the capital on October 15, featuring up to 400 pavilions showcasing items from domestic and foreign handicraft businesses and producers.

This ninth holding again creates a playground for handicraft businesses and producers and promotes links between domestic and foreign players.

The eight shows have attracted more than 1,950 enterprises and production establishments from Hanoi and 40 other cities and provinces, along with 5,200 importers and visitors from 45 countries and territories worldwide.

Notably, over 600 contracts, memoranda of understanding, and cooperation agreements worth some 50 million USD have been reached over the years.

The Hanoi Gift Show 2020, to run until October 18, is expected to welcome more than 10,000 visitors./.

Digital skills for teachers, students must be prioritised: Education minister

Teachers and students should have access to information technology (IT) to take full advantage of humanity’s knowledge, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha said on October 15.

He made the comments while attending the ASEAN-UNICEF Conference on “Digital Transformation of the Education System Throughout ASEAN” held by the Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat and UNICEF Vietnam.

The conference was organised as part of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 and in the context of the bloc’s education sector working to ensure students are safe and their studies are not interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nha called on education ministers in the bloc to work towards adopting effective policies and a legal framework on digital transformation in the education sector, emphasising that these would help improve management and teaching quality.

Education ministers should join hands and build a common set of criteria on digital skills in the region, he said, noting that it would pave the way for technologies to be applied in the education sector both thoroughly and systematically.

Sharing Vietnam’s efforts in promoting digital transformation, Nha said that as the country targets students in all grades being equipped with digital skills, IT is taught at primary schools and focuses on digital skills, the application of IT, and computer science.

The application of IT in teaching and knowledge-sharing has been developed in Vietnam, he said, adding that the ministry organises e-learning lesson design contests to improve teachers’ capacity in digital transformation while building digital learning and teaching data in the sector, with more than 7,000 high-quality materials having been shared on the internet.

At the end of the conference, ASEAN education ministers adopted a joint statement that affirmed the importance of efforts to promote digital skills and digital transformation in the education sectors of member states.

They agreed to facilitate safe access for students to opportunities for digital study, cooperate with relevant bodies in the field of open education resources, and support the building of the ASEAN statement on digital transformation in the education system./

Laos allows some overseas arrivals to quarantine at home

The Lao government has set new quarantine measures for travellers arriving from countries free of COVID-19, allowing some to self-quarantine at home.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on October 14, returning residents who test negative will be allowed to complete their quarantine in their homes or at their working place instead of a 14-day quarantine in a designated quarantine centre.

Foreign travellers must submit a medical certificate proving they are free of COVID-19 within 72 hours before travel.

All arrivals must first wait at quarantine centres authorised by the Lao government to receive a SARS-CoV-2 test within 48 hours.

Following this step, they will then be allowed to undertake self-quanrantine for 14 days at their home, working office or other authorised locations after receiving negative test result.

Tour groups must carry certification of a 14-day pre-flight quarantine, including a COVID-19 medical test with negative result within 72 hours before arrival in Laos.

Anyone arriving from a country with a COVID-19 outbreak must enter a 14-day quarantine at an authorised quarantine centre provided by the Lao government, according to the notice.

More Vietnamese citizens brought home from abroad

Nearly 600 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan and Myanmar on October 14 and 15.

The flights were arranged by relevant agencies of Vietnam and the host countries, with passengers being children under 18, pregnant women, elderly people, people with health problems, tourists and short-term visitors who were stuck due to travel restrictions, workers with expired contracts and students without accommodations.

Strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were implemented during the flights to ensure passengers’ health and prevent the spread of diseases.

After landing, passengers and crew members had their health checked and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in the country./.

Aid packages presented to flood victims in Cambodia

A working delegation of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk led by Consul General Vu Ngoc Ly travelled to Kampong Speu province on October 15 to present aid relief to Vietnamese-Cambodians hit by floods.

The assistance was in response to a call from the Khmer-Vietnam Association in the province for urgent support.

Some 150 relief packages were presented to families of Vietnamese-Cambodians and Cambodians.

Two dykes in Kampong Speu were damaged on October 13 and 14 due to torrential downpours, resulting in severe flooding.

No deaths have been reported, but the floods have turned the lives of hundreds of Vietnamese-Cambodians upside down.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk has called for additional support for the people of Kampong Speu. Donors can call (+855) 713078888 or 882248888 for more details./.

Thailand declares state of emergency in Bangkok

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a state of emergency in Bangkok effective from 4:00 am on October 15 to control the escalating pro-democracy protest by demonstrators who call themselves Khana Ratsadon.

Shortly after the emergency decree took affect, hundreds of crowd-control police marched slowly from Phitsanulok Road to the Nang Loeng Intersection near the Government House, where the protestors have camped since October 14, to force them out of the area.

The protesters reportedly threw small objects at the officers, but eventually dispersed from the areas. At 4:55 am, police gained control of the areas in front of the Government House as well as the entire Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue.

At daybreak, the areas around the Government House were cleared for traffic.

Protests have escalated for three months with rallyists demanding for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. They also want a new constitution and reform of the monarchy.

Outstanding Vietnam Art Photo Contest entries displayed

An exhibition introducing 238 best works by 182 photographers selected from the Vietnam Art Photo Contest 2020 was opened in Hanoi on October 14.

Organised by the Department of Art, Photography, and Exhibitions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the biennial contest aims to introduce outstanding works to Vietnamese and international audience and review activities in Vietnam’s photography scene in recent years.

The contests have attracted the participation of 1,516 photographers nationwide who sent 12,480 works.

According to the organiser, this is the biggest number of entries sent to this contest so far.

At the opening ceremony, the organiser gave awards to 33 works including three gold medals, six silver medals, nine bronze medals.

The exhibition will last until October 23 at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

English video clip contest launched to promote Vietnam’s beauty

A contest on making English video clips was officially launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, in collaboration with Thanh Giong (Saint Giong) Knowledge Portal and AMES English system at a ceremony held in Hanoi on October 14.

The contest, themed “Proud of Vietnam”, is aimed at all individuals and groups under the age of 35 who are living, studying and working in Vietnam.

The contestants can shoot or edit the video clip by themselves or make the film from available images and video clips with clear origin and under the consent of the original authors.

The content should highlight red addresses, famous landscapes and relic sites in Vietnam. In the entries, the description or introduction must be implemented in English and have Vietnamese subtitles.

The organising board will present eight weekly awards, worth a full two-month scholarship of VND8 million, for the works receiving the highest votes via social network.

After that, the 20 most outstanding entries will be selected for the final round, towards claiming the first prize of VND10 million and an English scholarship worth VND24 million. Onesecond and two third prizes will also be awarded.

The awards ceremony will be held in December in Hanoi.

