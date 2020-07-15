Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/07/2020 18:43:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year

15/07/2020    17:40 GMT+7

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year

The Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi in an early winter morning.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting held a seminar on natural disaster prevention and control for northern mountainous localities in 2020 on July 14.  

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year. 

At the event, director of the centre Mai Van Khiem said that Vietnam would see 11-13 storms and low tropical pressures in the East Sea. Among those, 5-6 storms will directly affect Vietnam, focusing in the central and southern regions in the last months of the year.

The north would suffer 1-2 tropical storms between August and September. Localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces would see several tropical cyclones from September to October.

Storms are forecasted to concentrate in the northern region between August and October, while the time for the northern central region would be from September and November.

The northern and central regions would continue battling with hot weather between July and August.

 

According to deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, so far this year, the northern mountainous region had suffered many heavy rains and hail storms and 12 earthquakes, damaging around 54,000 houses. The total estimated losses are around VND610 billion (USD26.52 million).

Tran Quang Hoai, General Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control, cited the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting’s report as saying that from now to the year-end, rains and floods would happen from August to October the most. The rainfall of July would be 10-25% lower than usual, while the rate of September would be 15-30% higher than the annual average level.

Landslides have been predicted to occur in mountainous areas, especially in the northeastern region.

The Institute of Geophysics reported that northeastern localities, including Dien Bien, Lai Chau and Son La would continue struggling earthquakes.

Cities and provinces have been urged to take preparations to respond to possible risks.

Dtinews/VietNamNet

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam

Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

 
 

Other News

.
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 15
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
No new case of COVID-19 on July 14
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam during the day of July 14, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The woman who cried wolf
The woman who cried wolf
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Reports recently emerged of a heartwarming tale about N.T.L., a 35-year-old woman.

Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.

Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
Thousands of land-use right certificates pending for years in Tien Giang
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 57,000 land-use right certificates have not been given to land users for years in the southern province of Tien Giang as the land users did not agree with the land information provided on the certificates.

Trans-Vietnam walker raises VND127 million for poor children
Trans-Vietnam walker raises VND127 million for poor children
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

A 23-year-old man has completed a 45-day long walk across the country, raising a total of VND127 million to assist deprived children from the northern province of Lai Chau. Let’s take a closer look at his exciting journey.

Master plan for Phu Quoc Economic Zone submitted to the Government
Master plan for Phu Quoc Economic Zone submitted to the Government
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

The Kien Giang Province's People's Committee has submitted a master plan on sustainable development for Phu Quoc until 2040 to the Prime Minister for approval.

HCM City legislature passes important socio-economic resolutions
HCM City legislature passes important socio-economic resolutions
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

The HCM City People’s Council adopted a number of resolutions at a session that closed on Saturday, including one to reduce the budgets of departments and districts this year.

Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens
Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens
SOCIETYicon  14/07/2020 

Some private schools have complained that it will be a ‘disaster’ if they cannot begin teaching before the new academic year opening day on September 5.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 