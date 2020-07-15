Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

The Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi in an early winter morning.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting held a seminar on natural disaster prevention and control for northern mountainous localities in 2020 on July 14.

At the event, director of the centre Mai Van Khiem said that Vietnam would see 11-13 storms and low tropical pressures in the East Sea. Among those, 5-6 storms will directly affect Vietnam, focusing in the central and southern regions in the last months of the year.

The north would suffer 1-2 tropical storms between August and September. Localities from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue provinces would see several tropical cyclones from September to October.

Storms are forecasted to concentrate in the northern region between August and October, while the time for the northern central region would be from September and November.

The northern and central regions would continue battling with hot weather between July and August.

According to deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, so far this year, the northern mountainous region had suffered many heavy rains and hail storms and 12 earthquakes, damaging around 54,000 houses. The total estimated losses are around VND610 billion (USD26.52 million).

Tran Quang Hoai, General Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control, cited the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting’s report as saying that from now to the year-end, rains and floods would happen from August to October the most. The rainfall of July would be 10-25% lower than usual, while the rate of September would be 15-30% higher than the annual average level.

Landslides have been predicted to occur in mountainous areas, especially in the northeastern region.

The Institute of Geophysics reported that northeastern localities, including Dien Bien, Lai Chau and Son La would continue struggling earthquakes.

Cities and provinces have been urged to take preparations to respond to possible risks.

