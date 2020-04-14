Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients

 
 
14/04/2020    17:20 GMT+7

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
A health worker takes care of COVID-19 patients at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

The new recoveries have brought the country's total number of cured cases to 168, making up 63.4 per cent of the total 265 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.

At the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, there are 17 recovered patients, including two foreign patients and 15 Vietnamese patients.

They are: Patient 24 (male, 69, British nationality); Patient 50 (male, 50, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 87 (female, 32, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 109 (male, 42, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 114 (male, 19, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 115 (female, 44, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 175 (male, 57, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 177 (female, 49, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 186 (female, 60, French national); Patient 189 (female, 46, Vietnamese nationality);Patient 190 (female, 49, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 199 (female, 57, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 208 (female, 38, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 214 (female, 45, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 220 (male, 20, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 232 (male, 67, Vietnamese nationality); and Patient 239 (male, 71, Vietnamese nationality).

Of the recovered cases, two patients, including a British national and one Vietnamese, were in critical condition at the hospital’s intensive care unit. These people all had severe symptoms when they were admitted to the hospital, but now their health is completely stable.

 

Three others (Patient 177, Patient 189 and Patient 190) are workers of Truong Sinh Service Company at the Bach Mai General Hospital.

At the Cu Chi field hospital, there are five recovered patients, including three foreign patients and two Vietnamese patients. They are: Patient 92 (male, 21, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 124 (male, 51, Brazilian nationality); Patient 127 (male, 23, Vietnamese nationality); Patient 143 (female, 58, South African nationality); and Patient 235 (male, 25, British national).

These patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 three times. They now have no cough, no fever and are in a stable condition. They will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days. — VNS

