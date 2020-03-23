Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Illustrative image (Photo: http://www.cpcs.vn/)

This is the 8th edition of the report, ranking the countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves. It analyses the countries on GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

The special focus of the World Happiness Report 2020 was on the environment for happiness, which emphasizes more specifically on social, urban and natural environments for happiness.

Finland tops the ranking, closely followed by Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland.

Meanwhile, the least happy countries are Afghanistan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Botswana and Yemen.

The US has dropped to the 18th place from last year’s 14th.

The report aims to provide governments, businesses and civil societies with another tool to help their countries find a better way to happiness.

The UN in July 2012 proclaimed March 20 International Happiness Day, confirming that happiness and well-being are universal goals and aspirations of human beings around the world./.VNA