Vietnam ranks second in number of foreign students in Japan: JASSO

Vietnam has the second largest number of foreign students in Japan, according to the latest statistics from the Japan Student Services Organisation (JASSO).

Vietnamese and foreign students wear traditional ao dai in a festival in Fukushima, Japan

As of May 2019, the number of Vietnamese students studying in Japan stood at 73,389, accounting for 23.5 percent of foreign students in the country.

The total figure of foreign students in Japan hit a record high of 312,214 in the reviewed period, a year-on-year rise of 13,234.

China takes the lead with 124,436, or 39,86 percent of the total.

Foreign student number in Japan may decline this year due to immigration restrictions taken by the Japanese Government in an effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jiji Press./.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19 Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.