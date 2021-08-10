Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/08/2021 13:57:42 (GMT +7)
Vietnam receives additional 494,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

10/08/2021    11:59 GMT+7

Vietnam received 494,400 doses of Vaxzevria vaccine (formerly known as AstraZeneca) from the COVAX Facility on August 9, UNICEF Vietnam announced.

Vietnam receives additional 494,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX hinh anh 1

Vietnam receives an additional 494,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX 

This delivery brings the total number of vaccine doses Vietnam has received from COVAX to 9,175,700.

Previously, on August 2, an additional nearly 1.19 million doses of Vaxzevria vaccine arrived in Vietnam through the mechanism.

The latest batch was shipped from Laboratorio Universal Farma, a manufacturing facility in Spain, according to UNICEF.

Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the UK’s University of Oxford and its spin-out company AstraZeneca, and was licensed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. This vaccine has been successfully injected in Vietnam since March this year.

 

To date, Vietnam has administered nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 1 million people have received two full shots.

COVAX is a global initiative between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), UNICEF and WHO, to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Over the last months, CEPI, GAVI, WHO and supply partner UNICEF have been supporting Vietnam’s effort to deploy COVID-19 vaccination campaigns nationwide.

Source: VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Contrasting images before and after 6pm in Ho Chi Minh City
Contrasting images before and after 6pm in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Although HCM City is implementing social distancing under the government’s Directive 16, the streets are still crowded before 6pm.

HCM City clarifies Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine deal, may donate some to other localities
HCM City clarifies Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine deal, may donate some to other localities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City’s health department has issued official responses to the health ministry’s request for clarification of its deal for and use of the donation of five million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine (Vero Cell).

Capital city prepares for scenario of 40,000 COVID-19 infections
Capital city prepares for scenario of 40,000 COVID-19 infections
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee has drawn a COVID-19 treatment plan for the scenario of having 40,000 infections.  

HCM City receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
HCM City receives 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Since July 22, HCM City has been allocated 2,595,490 vaccine doses by the Ministry of Health and has administered 2,108,186 doses. It is expected that by August 9, the city will use all the remaining vaccines.

Hanoi in the first 15 days of social distancing
Hanoi in the first 15 days of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi has entered the second 15 days of social distancing with the goal of controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, bringing life back to the new normal.

Over 62,000 Covid-19 patients discharged from HCM City hospitals
Over 62,000 Covid-19 patients discharged from HCM City hospitals
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported that since the city was hit by the Covid-19 epidemic in late April, more than 62,106 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Hanoi’s leaders seek more drastic measures in second social distancing campaign
Hanoi’s leaders seek more drastic measures in second social distancing campaign
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Forces at checkpoints in Hanoi imposed VND1.4 billion in fines during the first 15-day social distancing campaign, ending on August 7.

Vietnam records 9,340 new COVID-19 cases on August 9
Vietnam records 9,340 new COVID-19 cases on August 9
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

An additional 9,340 new COVID-19 cases, including 9,323 domestic and 17 imported, were detected on August 9, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2021 

Hanoi prepares 8,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

Hanoi to conduct Covid-19 testing of 300,000 people in high-risk areas
Hanoi to conduct Covid-19 testing of 300,000 people in high-risk areas
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

On August 10-17, Hanoi will test 300,000 people in high-risk areas and high-risk groups to assess the epidemic situation, and identify infection cases in the community to have timely responses.

Expats offer to present 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine vials to HCM City
Expats offer to present 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine vials to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Lawyer Vo Duc Duy, a Vietnamese national in the US, and his colleagues have expressed their wish to present 50,000 vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ho Chi Minh City which is being hit hard by the pandemic.

Homegrown Covivac vaccine to begin second phase of trials on August 10
Homegrown Covivac vaccine to begin second phase of trials on August 10
Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine fund news and informationicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s second homegrown Covivac candidate vaccine will begin the second stage of clinical trials in the northern province of Thai Binh’s Vu Thu district on August 10.

Patients exempted from hospital fees for Covid-19-related treatment
Patients exempted from hospital fees for Covid-19-related treatment
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2021 

Treatment fees for Covid-19 patients are covered by the state budget, except for the treatment of underlying disease, according to Resolution 268 issued recently by the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Pre-schools in HCM City go up for sale
Pre-schools in HCM City go up for sale
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Pre-schools in HCM City have found themselves in a tight corner, with many owners putting their schools up for sale.

Ministry of Health issues warning to localities about slow vaccination rates
Ministry of Health issues warning to localities about slow vaccination rates
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2021 

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent dispatch to all vaccine-allocated agencies across the country, requesting them to urgently receive and administer Covid-19 vaccines.

HCM City to cover expenses of funeral observances for those who die of Covid-19
HCM City to cover expenses of funeral observances for those who die of Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2021 

Ho Chi Minh City will cover all expenses for funeral observances and cremation for those who die of Covid-19, which is estimated at about 17 million VND (around $730) per case.

New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine
New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine
SOCIETYicon  09/08/2021 

The Ministry of Health has allowed Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms and with low viral load to be quarantined at home. 

COVID-19: Daily caseload hits record high at nearly 10,000, 147 more deaths
COVID-19: Daily caseload hits record high at nearly 10,000, 147 more deaths
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2021 

An additional 4,949 coronavirus cases have been detected in Vietnam during the past 12 hours, raising the country’s daily count to 9,684, a record high figure since the resurgence of the virus in late April, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Fighting traffic gridlocks: Hanoi needs more than one hero
Fighting traffic gridlocks: Hanoi needs more than one hero
FEATUREicon  08/08/2021 

In July, the Center for Environment and Development of the University of Oslo, Norway organized a webinar entitled “Sustainable urban transport in Vietnam: Transition, challenges and future prospects”.

17-year-old student auction sells paintings to raise funds for epidemic prevention
17-year-old student auction sells paintings to raise funds for epidemic prevention
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2021 

Three students auctioned paintings to raise more than VND 200 million to donate to Covid-19 epidemic prevention organizations to buy vaccines and equipment.

. Latest news

