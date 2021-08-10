Vietnam receives additional 494,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

Vietnam received 494,400 doses of Vaxzevria vaccine (formerly known as AstraZeneca) from the COVAX Facility on August 9, UNICEF Vietnam announced.

This delivery brings the total number of vaccine doses Vietnam has received from COVAX to 9,175,700.

Previously, on August 2, an additional nearly 1.19 million doses of Vaxzevria vaccine arrived in Vietnam through the mechanism.

The latest batch was shipped from Laboratorio Universal Farma, a manufacturing facility in Spain, according to UNICEF.

Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine was co-invented by the UK’s University of Oxford and its spin-out company AstraZeneca, and was licensed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. This vaccine has been successfully injected in Vietnam since March this year.

To date, Vietnam has administered nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 1 million people have received two full shots.

COVAX is a global initiative between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), UNICEF and WHO, to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Over the last months, CEPI, GAVI, WHO and supply partner UNICEF have been supporting Vietnam’s effort to deploy COVID-19 vaccination campaigns nationwide.

Source: VNA