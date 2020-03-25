Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

The patient suffered from ovarian cancer with abdominal metastasis. She died at Da Nang Lung Hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19, acute myocardial infarction complications with septic shock, multiorgan failure in a patient with metastatic ovarian cancer, and kidney stones with her left kidney cut.

Since July 31, the country has recorded 25 cases of Covid-19-related deaths. The oldest is 87 years old, the youngest 33 years old, and all have background diseases such as cancer, chronic kidney failure, hypertension, diabetes ...

The Ministry of Health said that there are still many other serious cases with difficult prognosis of treatment and the high risk of fatality.

Da Nang has recorded the highest number of deaths since the pandemic broke out in late July, with 21 being confirmed so far.

By August 18 morning, Vietnam has had 983 coronavirus infections, including 645 are community transmission cases. The number of infections related the outbreak in Da Nang city has increased to 505 since July 25.

Nguyen Lien