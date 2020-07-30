Vietnam records nine new COVID-19 community cases

Nine new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been detected, eight in Danang and one in Hanoi.



The latest information was released early July 30 morning by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national total number of cases now stands at 459.

Included in the latest batch of new patients is a 76-year-old man who lives in Hanoi.

Before testing positive he had spent three weeks in Danang where he went for a health check-up at the C Danang Hospital, complaining of a fast heartbeat.

Among the eight other new cases in Danang, one is a 36-year-old woman who works as a nurse at Danang Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has ordered the ban on all crowds gathering, festivals and the closure of bars and nightclubs, taking effect from midnight July 29.

Earlier, Vietnam confirmed four new COVID-19 transmissions in the community on July 29 evening.

The 447th patient is a 23-year-old man from Nam Tu Liem district, Hanoi. He travelled to the central city of Da Nang – where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days - from July 12 to 15. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 448th patient is a 21-year-old women from Ea Tieu commune, Cu Kuin district, in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. She practised at Da Nang Hospital from June 22 to July 17. She is being treated at the Central Highlands General Hospital.

The 449th patient is a 57-year-old US man residing in Hoa Khanh Bac ward, Lien Chieu district, Da Nang. He was treated at Da Nang Hospital on July 6-20, then transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in southern Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 and City International Hospital in HCM City on July 21-27.

The 450th patient is a 46-year-old woman who took care of the 449th patient.

According to the committee, 276 out of the total COVID-19 cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival.