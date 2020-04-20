Vietnam records no more COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days

To 6:00 pm on April 20, Vietnam had not recorded any new case of COVID-19, and 12 more cases were declared cured, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

This means the country has zero cases to report for four consecutive days.

There are now only 54 patients being treated at nine medical facilities.

Across the country, 111 laboratories are now capable of detecting the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Among them, 39 have been given the go-ahead to conduct confirmatory tests. Their maximum capacity is 13,000 samples per day.

The committee asked ministries and sectors to urgently review and issue more guidelines and regulations to further ensure safety amid the pandemic.

It underlined the responsibility of localities nationwide in the work, saying that they must do well their inspection and supervision of the implementation of disease prevention regulations and instructions, especially at supermarkets, markets and stores.