Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 12:48:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 14 days

 
 
30/04/2020    11:28 GMT+7

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on April 30 morning, marking 14 days in a row the country has recorded no infections in the community.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 14 days hinh anh 1

Of the 270 confirmed patients, 130 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Up to 219 patients, or 81 percent, have made full recovery, while 51 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide.

Ten patients were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and four others tested negative twice or more.

A total of 34,836 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 316 at hospitals, 6,700 at concentrated quarantine areas and 27,820 at home.

COVID-19 still spreads in Southeast Asia

The Philippine Health Ministry on April 29 announced that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has surpassed 8,200, including 558 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 254 more cases and 28 fatalities.

Singapore still posted the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia with 15,641 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 690 new cases, most of them are immigrant workers living in dormitories.

Also on April 29, Indonesia announced additional 260 cases, bringing the total to 9,771 with 784 deaths.

 

Malaysia has so far confirmed 5,945 cases and 100 deaths.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported single-digit COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with nine new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period. The country has to date recorded 2,947 cases, including 54 deaths. Up to 2,665 of them fully recovered and 228 others under treatment.

COVID-19: Process established to ensure air passenger safety

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 14 days

At the Noi Bai international airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced on April 29 that it has introduced a process to ensure safety among passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport security staff in collaboration with local Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) will check the body temperature of all passengers and ask them to wear face masks and wash their hands at entry gates. Those showing symptoms such as fever and coughing will be subject to health regulations.

Passengers must also fill in electronic health declarations or submit medical certificates at check-in counters.

Airports and the CDCs of cities must conduct frequent or impromptu spraying of aircraft, terminals, check-in counters, toilets, and elevators.

Passengers must stay two metres away from each other in crowded areas.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
Vietnam continues COVID-19 prevention rules during national holidays
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Measures to ensure safety during the upcoming holidays were discussed at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 29.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
No room for complacency in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Did you go out to have a bowl of phở right after the Government’s decision to ease social distancing measures?

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.

WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
WSJ: Achievements in COVID-19 fight enhance Vietnam’s prestige
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and these have helped enhance the country’s prestige in the international arena, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
Over 82.6 million USD to support COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Organisations and individuals at home and abroad have donated and registered to donate $82.6 million since the campaign “All people join hands to fight COVID-19” was launched by Vietnam Fatherland Front.

15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
15-20 percent of HCM City primary school students do not study online
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

In HCM City, 15-20 per cent of primary school students have not been able to learn online, according to a report by the Department of Education and Training.

Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
Brazilian woman tests positive for COVID-19 after previously given all-clear
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The total number of people testing positive after previously been given the all-clear, now stands at nine.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
Legal proceedings over bid for medicine package in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Investigative Police Agency of Dak Lak Province has decided to launch legal proceedings against 10 people relating to violations in a bid package for generic drugs at the provincial health department.

VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
VN developing guidelines on plasma therapy to treat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese health ministry confirmed that they would soon issue interim guidelines on the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a possible treatment for the disease.

Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
Ex-Chairman of OceanBank gets two more years in jail
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

The Hanoi People's Court on Tuesday handed down an additional 10-year jail term to Ha Van Tham, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ocean Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OceanBank), for “breaching accounting regulations

COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
COVID-19 case number stays unchanged, one more positive again
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

There are no new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam overnight by April 29 morning, keeping the total at 270 and marking the 13th straight day without patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the community.

PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  28/04/2020 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 