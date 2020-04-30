Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 14 days

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on April 30 morning, marking 14 days in a row the country has recorded no infections in the community.

Of the 270 confirmed patients, 130 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Up to 219 patients, or 81 percent, have made full recovery, while 51 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide.

Ten patients were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and four others tested negative twice or more.

A total of 34,836 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 316 at hospitals, 6,700 at concentrated quarantine areas and 27,820 at home.

COVID-19 still spreads in Southeast Asia

The Philippine Health Ministry on April 29 announced that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has surpassed 8,200, including 558 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 254 more cases and 28 fatalities.

Singapore still posted the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia with 15,641 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 690 new cases, most of them are immigrant workers living in dormitories.

Also on April 29, Indonesia announced additional 260 cases, bringing the total to 9,771 with 784 deaths.

Malaysia has so far confirmed 5,945 cases and 100 deaths.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported single-digit COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with nine new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period. The country has to date recorded 2,947 cases, including 54 deaths. Up to 2,665 of them fully recovered and 228 others under treatment.

COVID-19: Process established to ensure air passenger safety

At the Noi Bai international airport

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced on April 29 that it has introduced a process to ensure safety among passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport security staff in collaboration with local Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) will check the body temperature of all passengers and ask them to wear face masks and wash their hands at entry gates. Those showing symptoms such as fever and coughing will be subject to health regulations.

Passengers must also fill in electronic health declarations or submit medical certificates at check-in counters.

Airports and the CDCs of cities must conduct frequent or impromptu spraying of aircraft, terminals, check-in counters, toilets, and elevators.

Passengers must stay two metres away from each other in crowded areas.