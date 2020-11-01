Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has entered the 60th day without new COVID-19 infections in the community.

In a concentrated quarantine establishment

Of the infections, 691 are locally transmitted cases, including 551 cases linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.

As many as 1,063 COVID-19 patients had been successfully treated while 35 patients with serious underlying diseases had died.

Among the patients still under treatment, six have tested negative for the virus once, four twice and seven thrice. No patient is in critical condition at present.

There are currently 14,689 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine across the country, including 176 people in hospitals, 13,233 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,280 at their homes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic can return at any time, the Ministry of Health recommended people to wear face masks in crowded places, wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly, avoid large gatherings, keep distance from each other and make health declarations.

VNA