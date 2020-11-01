Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning

01/11/2020    09:13 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has entered the 60th day without new COVID-19 infections in the community.

In a concentrated quarantine establishment

Of the infections, 691 are locally transmitted cases, including 551 cases linked with the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25.

As many as 1,063 COVID-19 patients had been successfully treated while 35 patients with serious underlying diseases had died.

 

Among the patients still under treatment, six have tested negative for the virus once, four twice and seven thrice. No patient is in critical condition at present.

There are currently 14,689 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or came from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine across the country, including 176 people in hospitals, 13,233 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,280 at their homes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic can return at any time, the Ministry of Health recommended people to wear face masks in crowded places, wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly, avoid large gatherings, keep distance from each other and make health declarations.

VNA

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

 
 

Other News

.
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/10/2020 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

