Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 20:10:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days

 
 
07/06/2020    19:05 GMT+7

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

 Repatriating citizens remain one of Vietnam's priorities currently. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Passengers of the repatriation flights remain those of priority list, including children under 18, the elderly, the sick, people with pre-existing diseases, students without dormitories, stranded visitors, and people of special cases.

Within three days, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines safely carried home 310 passengers from Finland and Sweden, more than 340 from Japan, and nearly 340 from the UK.

 Passengers are from Finland and Sweden. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

The latest repatriation flight landed in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 6 from Helsinki and Stockholm.

Passengers who were on Vietnam Airlines’ most modern airplane Boeing 787-10 are the first Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Finland and Sweden. At present, Sweden is one of the hotspots of coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 43,887 cases.

Sweden is among few countries that have approached the pandemic in their own ways.

 Passengers queue to fly home from Japan. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

On June 5, more than 340 citizens arrived in the central city of Danang on a flight from Japan. So far, Vietnam has operated several repatriation flights from Japan.

 

Japan has become one of major markets for Vietnamese workers, students, and visitors over the past years.

 Passengers on a repatriation flight from the UK. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

On June 4, a repatriation flight by Vietnam Airlines landed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City with nearly 340 passengers from the UK.

The UK is current the fourth largest coronavirus  epicenters with 286,294 infected people, following the US with 1.92 million, Brazil 645,771, and Russia 458,102.

As of June 7, Vietnam has confirmed 329 coronavirus infections and zero deaths. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

 
 

Other News

.
Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 6
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Peaceful rallies are held in major cities on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Two more 'made-in-Vietnam' SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting international standards were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.

A special tutor for disadvantaged children
A special tutor for disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam may not have finished high school, but that doesn't stop her teaching children in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

Best healthcare services for all
Best healthcare services for all
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Bach Mai Hospital, one of the biggest public hospitals in the country, has recently announced it would gradually wipe out so-called “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 