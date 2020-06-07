Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Passengers of the repatriation flights remain those of priority list, including children under 18, the elderly, the sick, people with pre-existing diseases, students without dormitories, stranded visitors, and people of special cases.

Within three days, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines safely carried home 310 passengers from Finland and Sweden, more than 340 from Japan, and nearly 340 from the UK.

The latest repatriation flight landed in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 6 from Helsinki and Stockholm.

Passengers who were on Vietnam Airlines’ most modern airplane Boeing 787-10 are the first Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Finland and Sweden. At present, Sweden is one of the hotspots of coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 43,887 cases.

Sweden is among few countries that have approached the pandemic in their own ways.

On June 5, more than 340 citizens arrived in the central city of Danang on a flight from Japan. So far, Vietnam has operated several repatriation flights from Japan.

Japan has become one of major markets for Vietnamese workers, students, and visitors over the past years.

On June 4, a repatriation flight by Vietnam Airlines landed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City with nearly 340 passengers from the UK.

The UK is current the fourth largest coronavirus epicenters with 286,294 infected people, following the US with 1.92 million, Brazil 645,771, and Russia 458,102.

As of June 7, Vietnam has confirmed 329 coronavirus infections and zero deaths. Hanoitimes

