15/08/2020 19:48:05 (GMT +7)
Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases

15/08/2020    19:44 GMT+7

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Personnel of the Hanoi Military High Command's military school carry out medical work for quarantined citizens. 

The patient had also suffered from chronic kidney failure, hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and heart failure.

He died at the Hoa Vang medical centre and was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock, in a patient with chronic renal failure, hypertension, and type-2 diabetes.

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 15 afternoon reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 950.

Among the new cases, four are in the central province of Quang Nam, 11 in Da Nang, one in the northern province of Hai Duong, and four in Ho Chi Minh City.

Patient 950 in Hai Duong is a 15-year-old boy who had close contact with Patient 906.

 

The four patients in HCM City flew from the US to Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 4, and were quarantined upon arrival.

Of the total infections confirmed in Vietnam so far, 333 were imported and quarantined upon entry, and 477 are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang as from July 25.

As many as 437 patients have made full recovery.

Some 115,860 who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide.

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

Kelly Michelle Koch, a US citizen, is the first foreigner in Vietnam who has registered to donate plasma, which can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

 
 

. Latest news

