Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The country also entered the 46th day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on October 18

Vietnamese citizens from abroad go to quarantine sites after entry into the country

As many as 1,031 patients have recovered while the number of fatalities stands at 35.

Of those still under treatment, seven have tested negative for the virus once, four others twice, and 12 thrice.

There are 13,090 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 162 in hospitals, 12,166 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 1,187 at home or accommodation facilities.

VNA