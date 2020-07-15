Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

15/07/2020    11:32 GMT+7

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on July 15 morning that Vietnam has gone through 90 straight days without any COVID-19 infections in community.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Measuring body temperature

Among 373 total cases, 233 were imported and quarantined upon their arrival.

There are currently 12,337 people under quarantine nationwide.

 

According to the steering committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, 352 patients have recovered and no fatalities have been recorded.

Among the remaining patients, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months
 
 

. Latest news

