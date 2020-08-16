Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died,

bringing the death toll to 24, the Ministry of Heath said in its August 16 morning update.

The imported case is a male patient, 27, with address in the cetral province of Nghe An. On July 29 he entered Noi Bai Airport from Equatorial Guinea on flight VN6, and was quarantined immediately after entry to undergo treatment at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2. His fourth test result on August 14 came back for the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Also on the morning of August 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 24th coronavirus related death being a 82-year-old female patient in central Da Nang City.

The patient died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications with severe respiratory failure, and septic shock in a meningitis patient.

Of the total infections confirmed in Vietnam so far, 334 were imported and quarantined upon entry, and 477 are related to the outbreak in Da Nang since July 25.

Among the positive cases in treatment, 50 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once and 91 others at least twice.

One day earlier, ten patients linked to Da Nang, the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, were declared to be free from the virus, sending the total number of recoveries up to 447.

Over 107,642 people are in quarantine, with more than 4,150 at hospitals, and the remainders at other quarantine facilities and at home.

Meanwhile, the HCM City Center for Disease Control said on August 15 that 52,449 people returning from Da Nang since July had their samples taken for COVID-19 screening test.

Test results showed that there were 51,577 negative cases, 6 positive cases earlier announced by the Ministry of Health, and 866 cases waiting for test results. All the six positive cases were related to Da Nang Hospital and high-risk sites in Da Nang as notified by the Ministry of Health.

