Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death

16/08/2020    10:06 GMT+7

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

bringing the death toll to 24, the Ministry of Heath said in its August 16 morning update. 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death

A residential area in Hai Duong under quarantine.

The imported case is a male patient, 27, with address in the cetral province of Nghe An. On July 29 he entered Noi Bai Airport from Equatorial Guinea on flight VN6, and was quarantined immediately after entry to undergo treatment at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases 2. His fourth test result on August 14 came back for the SARS-COV-2 virus. 

Also on the morning of August 16, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 24th coronavirus related death being a 82-year-old female patient in central Da Nang City.

The patient died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications with severe respiratory failure, and septic shock in a meningitis patient.

Of the total infections confirmed in Vietnam so far, 334 were imported and quarantined upon entry, and 477 are related to the outbreak in Da Nang since July 25.

Among the positive cases in treatment, 50 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once and 91 others at least twice.

One day earlier, ten patients linked to Da Nang, the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, were declared to be free from the virus, sending the total number of recoveries up to 447.

 

Over 107,642 people are in quarantine, with more than 4,150 at hospitals, and the remainders at other quarantine facilities and at home.

Vietnam has reported 951 COVID-19 cases so far, with 447 announced recovered and 24 pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the HCM City Center for Disease Control said on August 15 that 52,449 people returning from Da Nang since July had their samples taken for COVID-19 screening test.

Test results showed that there were 51,577 negative cases, 6 positive cases earlier announced by the Ministry of Health, and 866 cases waiting for test results. All the six positive cases were related to Da Nang Hospital and high-risk sites in Da Nang as notified by the Ministry of Health.

Among the patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities across the nation, 50 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 91 others tested negative at least twice.

As many as 107,642 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 4,015 in hospitals, 24,948 in state-designated quarantine establishments and 78,679 at their homes.

Nguyen Lien

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment

Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment

Kelly Michelle Koch, a US citizen, is the first foreigner in Vietnam who has registered to donate plasma, which can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

 
 

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19
 

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.

PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Ten people have been injured after a car smashed into a number of motorbikes stopped at a red light.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

 Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

