Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 cases on July 11 morning

A Serbian man who came to Vietnam as an expert to work at industrial steel manufacturing company, the Hoa Phat Corporation, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 370.

Samples are taken for people in a quarantine centre. Illustrative image.

According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, he arrived in the country on July 9 at Da Nang International Airport onboard a flight from Oman and was immediately quarantined upon arrival.

His samples were taken the same day and the result turned out as positive the next day. The 29-year-old patient is being treated at a quarantine centre at Dung Quat Industrial Zone in Quang Ngai province.

Among the confirmed cases, 230 were imported and quarantined immediately after arrival.

Up to 350 patients have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.

Of the active cases, two have tested negative for the virus once, and two others at least twice.

At present, 9,988 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas are in quarantine, including six in hospitals, 9,509 in other quarantine sites, and 414 at home or accommodation facilities.

Indonesia considers to reinstate restriction after rise in COVID-19 cases

Head of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force Doni Monardo said on July 10 that tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings will be reinstated after a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases has been seen for a second straight day.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry said July 9 witnessed another highest single-day rise of coronavirus infections, with 2,657 new cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 70,736. The country has never reported more than 2,000 cases in a day before.

Monardo said as Indonesia braces to gradually reopen the economy, the government has announced that the country’ regions should meet two main conditions to be able to ease COVID-19 mobility restrictions and start welcoming the so-called “new normal”.

Regions should either have maintained zero COVID-19 cases or have witnessed a significant decrease in the number of infections in order to relax curbs and reopen businesses under health protocols, he added.

However, if the regions cannot properly maintain and suppress its COVID-19 cases, the policy will turn around quickly. The government has not ruled out the possibility of tightening social movements in the region again.

Responding to the surge in new cases, President Joko Widodo, on the sidelines of his visit to Central Kalimantan on July 9, said the country was back in a “red light” position. Therefore, he ordered the ministers and all local governments to be aware of the situation and to take action immediately.