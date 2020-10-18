Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/10/2020 16:53:10 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam – representative of UNESCO’s values

18/10/2020    16:31 GMT+7

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

UNESCO is one of the principal organizations of the UN. Its ultimate goal is to achieve international peace and prosperity through international cooperation in education, science, and culture. UNESCO, through its cooperation activities, has promoted a culture of compassion, reason, and respect for diversity.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue receives UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Michael Croft. Photo: Thanh Hai

Vietnam, a responsible member of UNESCO

Over the past 44 years, Vietnam has proven to be a responsible member of UNESCO and promoted its image as a dynamic and culture-embraced country.

UNESCO Chief Representative in Vietnam Michael Croft said Vietnam represents UNESCO’s values of solidarity, tolerance, diversity, and harmony.

"In 1976, Vietnam was a different country - a country was newly unified but very much battered by decades of war. Despite its success on the battlefield, during the struggle for independence and freedom, the real victory for Vietnam was the victory of culture and peace and in that Vietnam itself represents the UNESCO values of solidarity, of tolerance, of inclusion, and of harmony", added Croft.

Vietnam boasts rich treasures of natural and cultural heritages. It now has 24 world tangible and intangible cultural heritages and natural heritages recognized by UNESCO.

The UNESCO representative pointed out that in the context of the 4th Industrial Revolution, countries like Vietnam need to preserve their heritages and promote modern culture at the same time.

 

"It's hard to think of a country which does more to support and promote its cultural heritage than Vietnam. Vietnam has a rich tradition of cultural heritage. Vietnam also has a rich tradition of contemporary culture as well. So we believe that this is the time for a new culture resonance in the country so that moving forward not only that the country has rich cultural heritage but a country that promotes new culture, new cultural products, new cultural practices, and new culture industries which reflect also the modern Vietnam, the innovated Vietnam, the talented Vietnam, the Vietnam with things are not just made but things are designed", Croft noted.

UNESCO-Vietnam cooperation

Digital technology is creating challenges and opportunities for UNESCO that requires the organization and its members to change their strategy. Vietnam is included in UNESCO’s cooperation strategy in the 2020-2021 period.

UNESCO is working to make Hanoi a creative 21st century city with a vision that reflects Vietnam’s aspiration to become a dynamic and creative country.

As ASEAN Chair for 2020, Vietnam has authored several initiatives and cooperation programs that contribute to UNESCO’s activities. ASEAN has organized seminars on sustainable tourism development, human resource development for the 4th Industrial Revolution, and inter-parliamentary cooperation for the sustainable development of ASEAN.

Vietnam has also coordinated ASEAN member countries in implementing the UNESCO agenda with all these activities demonstrating close cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO and ASEAN and UNESCO.

VOV

Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages

Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

 
 

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16/10/2020 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

