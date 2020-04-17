Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020 13:18:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea

 
 
17/04/2020    12:14 GMT+7

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Border Guard Command and the provincial Department of Home Affairs transferred a sailor found adrift at sea to the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Joseph Monle Truyo, a 29-year-old Filippino sailor, was found off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau by two Vietnamese fishing boats, BV 98948 TS and BV 9808 TS, on February 23 after drifting for days.

After brought ashore in Vung Tau city, the capital of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on March 1, he was transferred to the provincial border guard force for medical care. While he was there, his condition began to deteriorate and became critical so he was sent to Le Loi Hospital for treatment.

 

The sailor is now in a stable condition.

At the handover, the Philippine Consul General expressed his deep gratitude for the authorities and border guard force in Ba Ria-Vung Tau for rescuing Truyo and saving his life. VNA

 
 

