Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 13:53:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news

 
 
15/04/2020    13:51 GMT+7

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news hinh anh 1

A rice ATM in Hanoi. 

The 24/7 automatic dispensing machines were invented by a Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City to provide free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide social distancing order to curb the spread of the pandemic, Reuters reported on April 13.

It quoted a Vietnamese woman whose husband was among those to lose their jobs as saying the rice ATMs have been helpful.

“With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for one day,” said Nguyen Thi Ly, a 34-year-old mother of three. “Now, we only need other food. Our neighbors sometimes give us some leftover food, or we have instant noodles.”

The machine distributes a 1.5kg bagful of rice from a small silo to waiting workers, many of whom are street vendors or people who earn a living from cash-in-hand jobs like housekeeping or selling lottery tickets, according to the news agency.

On the same day, CNN ran a story reporting businessmen and donors who have set up machines that dispense free rice for people whose incomes have been suddenly cut off in several cities across the country.

In Hanoi, rice contained in a large water tank dispenses into residents’ bags from 8am to 5pm, it quoted Vietnam News Agency as saying.

 

Those waiting in line are required to stand 2 metres apart and they must use hand sanitiser before receiving their rice, it said.

According to Reuters, Hoang Tuan Anh, the businessman behind the idea, had initially donated a batch of smart doorbells to hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City before turning his technological expertise to food distribution.

Similar “rice ATMs” have been set up in other big cities like Hanoi, Hue and Da Nang.

“I refer to this machine as a 'rice ATM' because people can withdraw rice from it, assured that there are still good people out there who want to give them a second chance,” he said.

CNN also reported that Vietnam has more than 260 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, numbers that are significantly lower than the rest of the world./.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  21 giờ trước 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on April 14 morning that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected overnight, with the total number of infections nationwide remaining at 265.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 