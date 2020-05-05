Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers

 
 
05/05/2020    15:02 GMT+7

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Vietnam's COVID-19 response by the numbers
People in HCM City wear face masks in public. VNS File Photo Ngoc Hai

Let’s take a look at some of the key statistics behind that success.

261,004 – Total tests carried out

As of the morning of May 4, Vietnam had carried out 261,004 tests for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This puts the country in the global top 30 for total number of tests, but the raw numbers don’t tell the whole story.

245.89 per cent – Increase in tests from April 4 to May 4

Vietnam had performed 75,458 tests by April 4, meaning the May 4 figure represented a 245.89 per cent increase from just a month earlier, showing testing capacity has been majorly ramped up.

963.1 – Tests per confirmed case

With 271 cases and 261,004 tests, Vietnam has carried out 963.1 tests per confirmed case of coronavirus. This ratio is by far the highest in the world, with Taiwan (China) a distant second on 149.4.

This disparity speaks to Vietnam’s efforts to contact trace confirmed cases, which many countries seem unable to do given the scale of their outbreaks, as well as its vigilance. Note: Our World in Data only has Vietnamese figures up to April 29.

Vietnam's COVID-19 response by the numbers
Samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus test taken by Hanoi Centre of Disease Control. — VNA/VNS Photo

43 – Percentage of asymptomatic patients in HCM City study

Local and international researchers based in HCM City found that of 30 confirmed COVID-19 patients studied at a quarantine centre in the city, 47 per cent displayed no symptoms of the coronavirus, yet some still seemed capable of transmitting the disease.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was conducted for the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit COVID-19 research group. It notes that the asymptomatic patients were potentially contagious, yet: “They would not have been identified without the control measures as currently applied in Vietnam.”

85,295 – Highest number of people quarantined at one time

From April 6-7, a total of 85,295 people were in quarantine in Vietnam. This figure includes centralised quarantine, hospital quarantine and home quarantine under observation.

Though few Western countries have attempted mass centralised quarantines on the scale Vietnam has, a study in the renowned medical journal The Lancet found it would be far more effective than home isolation to slow the spread of the virus. 

Vietnam's COVID-19 response by the numbers
People pack their personal items before leaving a concentrated quarantine area at artillery regiment 58 based in Quoc Oai District, Hanoi.— VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang
 

51 – Facilities approved to test for coronavirus

As of May 3, a total of 51 facilities nationwide had been approved by the Ministry of Health to carry out confirmatory tests for SARS-CoV-2.

This includes 24 facilities in the north, four in the central region, one in the Central Highlands and 22 in the south.

415.7 million – Face masks exported up to April 19

Though many countries face shortages of protective equipment as demand soars, Vietnam was able to export 415.7 million face masks in three and a half months.

Domestic supply has also been ensured, with the Government mandating that a maximum of 25 per cent of a manufacturer’s output be exported.

More than 43 million – Views of Ghen Cô Vy

Since being released on February 23, the song from the Ministry of Health and artists Khac Hung, Min and Erik has garnered close to 50 million views on YouTube.

The tune exhorting the importance of handwashing went viral worldwide and has since spawned covers, parodies and become an earworm. The song is an example of the country’s policy to use every tool in its arsenal to fight the virus.

0 – Deaths

The most important (and improbable to some) statistic is that Vietnam has yet to record a single death due to the coronavirus.

Though several patients have needed use of a ventilator and life support, no one has succumbed under treatment from Vietnamese doctors. VNS

Peter Cowan

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Silent trips in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in HCM City, every day has been a busy one for health workers at Emergency Centre 115.

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

