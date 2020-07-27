Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

WHO Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on July 27 (Photo: VNA)

With a good surveillance system, it will not be a surprise that more cases of community transmission will be recorded in the time ahead, he said during a meeting between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and international organisations in Hanoi on July 27.

He spoke highly of Vietnam’s system for coronavirus prevention and control, which has swiftly quarantined, monitored and traced confirmed cases, suggesting the application of social distancing, public health measures and restriction of mass gatherings for a long period of time.

Park also valued the national steering committee and the local health sector’s transparency and timeliness in sharing information, which have built and enhanced people’s trust in the COVID-19 fight.

The WHO Representative also said he respects the decision to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from pandemic-hit regions, including a flight to bring home 200 citizens from Equatorial Guinea with about 120 of them positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and another with over 100 infection cases from Uzbekistan, adding that the move demonstrates the humanitarian policy and timely attention of the Vietnamese Government.

The number of infections may surge in the time ahead, but it will not affect the country’s previous achievements in the pandemic prevention and control, according to him.

He also expressed his confidence in Vietnam’s response plans in case of widespread transmission, saying the WHO will continue standing side by side with the country to deal with challenges caused by this pandemic.

At the meeting, other international organisations hoped Vietnam to continue sharing information about mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the use of test kits and its treatment regimens.

Appreciating their support for the coronavirus combat, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the national steering committee, called on international organisations to keep assisting the country in the production of test kits and vaccines and the updating of gene mutations and new strains of the virus.

He stressed that Vietnam will continue working closely with WHO and other international organisations in the COVID-19 fight.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now stands at 431, including 11 new locally infected cases reported on July 27 evening. A patient confirmed in central Da Nang city on July 25 was the first local infection of the coronavirus after 99 straight days without community transmission in the country./.VNA