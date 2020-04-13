Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 13:49:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265

 
 
14/04/2020    08:32 GMT+7

The Health Ministry announced on April 14 morning that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected overnight, with the total number of infections nationwide remaining at 265.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases increase to 265 hinh anh 1

Health workers take samples of residents in Ha Loi village for coronavirus test 

Earlier, on April 13 evening, three more Vietnamese people tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the new cases, two live in Ha Loi village, Hanoi’s Me Linh district. There are now 12 people with coronavirus connected to the village.

The 263rd patient is a female, 45, living in Ha Loi village. She showed signs of fever, sore throat and cough on March 25. Her sample was taken for testing on April 11.

A 24-year-old girl in the same village is the 264th patient. Her sample was taken on April 11 as part of a large scale test carried out for local residents after a number of cases were discovered in the village.

The two patients are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No.2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

More than 11,000 residents have been locked down inside the village. More than 6,800 of them have tested for SARS-CoV-2 and are waiting for the results.

The 265th patient, 26, lives in the central province of Ha Tinh. He returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 23 via the Cha Lo border gate in the neighbouring province of Quang Binh.

He was taken to a quarantine centre in Ha Tinh province right after returning to Vietnam. His sample tested positive for the virus on April 12. He is being treated at a local hospital in Ha Tinh.

To date, 146 patients, or 55 percent, have been given the all-clear.

The latest patient to leave hospital is a 74-year-old man from the UK who came to Vietnam with his wife last month. She also tested positive for the virus.

 

On March 27 while being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, he suffered severe respiratory failure and was sent to the intensive care unit where he was put on a ventilator.

Doctors fought for a week as the man’s health deteriorated rapidly. By April 5, he started to respond to treatment and began breathing without oxygen therapy.

Both further tests for the virus taken on April 8 and 10 produced negative results.

The couple left Vietnam for the UK early on April 14 on a flight arranged by the British Government exclusively for British citizens.

Among the 265 COVID-19 cases, 160 returned from abroad, making up 60.4 percent of total, and 105 got the virus in the community, or 39.6 percent.

The total number of people who came or returned to Vietnam from pandemic-affected countries and territories and have been quarantined is 75,291. Of these, 713 are quarantined in hospitals, 15,564 are in quarantine centres and 59,014 at their homes.

Compiled by Le Ha

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

 
 

Other News

.
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  2 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

“Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The topics of many graduation theses are coming from the ideas of users or projects ordered by enterprises.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 13
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

One more COVID-19 patient recovers, total hits 145

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 