05/09/2020 08:53:37 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam says no to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

05/09/2020    07:50 GMT+7

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

What has Vietnam done to try and have the EU Yellow Card removed regarding the charge of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in foreign territorial waters?

After the European Commission’s recent inspections, particularly the most recent on-line meeting on June 30, they highly appreciated Vietnam’s strong commitment to putting an end to the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Vietnam highly appreciated the recommendation that the EC suggested to help Vietnam have its yellow card be removed. However, the EC still asked Vietnam to quickly to install a surveillance equipment to monitor the fishing routes for the remaining 20 per cent of the Vietnamese fishing boats. The EC has also asked Vietnam to monitor closely the catch volume of Vietnamese fishing boats.

The EC delegation once again confirmed that it would not lift the yellow card until all the fishing boats strictly follow the international fishing law on the high seas.

What are the main stumbling blocks preventing EC removing the yellow card?

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and officials have done their best to have the EC yellow card removed. Yet, it still remains a long battle. In the first six months of 2020, though the number of Vietnamese fishing boats encroaching the foreign territorial water reduced by 50 per cent, there were 54 cases with the involvement of 86 fishing boats were seized by foreign authorities. Among them 58 boats from Kien Giang Province; five from Ca Mau Province; seven from Ben Tre Province and six from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Around 80 per cent of the Vietnamese fishing boats, about 24,000 boats, have installed monitoring equipment. What’s the most serious problem is that some fishermen are not operating their monitoring equipment on all their fishing trips.

What will be the impact on Vietnam’s export of aqua products to the EC if the yellow card is not removed?

If the yellow card is not removed as quickly as possible, it will have a strong impact on Vietnam’s aqua products exported to the EC. At present, the turn-over of aqua products to the European Union is valued between US$400-450 million per year. And in the past few years, due to the yellow card, each year Vietnam’s export turnover to the European Union dropped by between US$ 10-15 million.

 

What should Vietnam do to have its yellow card removed?

Vietnam now has some 96,000 fishing boats, of which 31,500 of them could go to the high seas for their fishing missions.

The MARD has already developed a national fishing plan and it is already on Prime Minister’s Nguyen Xuan Phuc table waiting for his approval.

Could you tell us what are the main objectives of the fishery sector over the next few years?

A master plan of fisheries development has already been approved by the Prime Minister.

Based on the European Commission’s recommendation, the MARD has already developed a plan to regularly send inspection teams to monitor illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in all localities nationwide.

In addition, the MARD has called on all localities to develop their own plans to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in their localities.

The MARD has also committed to punishing anyone caught fishing illegally.  VNS/VGP

Vietnam had taken concrete steps in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) based on the European Council's (EC) recommendations, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.  

Pham Anh Tuan, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Fishing Association, talks on the need to follow all recommendations from the European Commission (EC) to get the yellow card on fishing removed.

 
 

.
17 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

13 giờ trước 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

16 giờ trước 

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

17 giờ trước 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

19 giờ trước 

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

18 giờ trước 

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

20 giờ trước 

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

22 giờ trước 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

04/09/2020 

Government policies and programmes on poverty reduction have changed the lives of ethnic minority people in the northern border provinces.

04/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

04/09/2020 

A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3.

03/09/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases announced on Sept 3 afternoon

03/09/2020 

Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached.

03/09/2020 

It has been 75 years since the words of President Ho Chi Minh echoed throughout Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi proclaiming the Declaration of Independence. 

03/09/2020 

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

03/09/2020 

A man told a court in the United Kingdom he was responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry last year after they were smuggled into England.

03/09/2020 

The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

03/09/2020 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

03/09/2020 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

02/09/2020 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

