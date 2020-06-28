Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/06/2020 00:43:06 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16

 
 
29/06/2020    00:15 GMT+7

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.

Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16 hinh anh 1

Chinese citizens receive certificates confirming their completion of quarantine in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)

Among 355 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam to date, 215 are imported ones and were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.

As many as 9,048 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being now quarantined across the country, including 107 at hospitals, 8,051 at other establishments and 890 at home.

According to the treatment subcommittee, 330 out of the 355 patients, or 93 percent, have fully recovered and there was no death from the disease.

Five out of the remaining patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once and five others tested negative twice or more./.

COVID-19: Two more imported cases reported, total hits 355

The Ministry of Health said on June 27 two more Vietnamese returnees from Kuwait have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 355.

Both new cases are women aged 48 and 43 who were among Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Kuwait on June 18.
They were placed in quarantine in Hung Yen province, bordering Hanoi capital, as soon as they landed in Vietnam.

They tested positive for the coronavirus on June 26 and were transferred to Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases for medical observation and treatment.

As a result, Vietnam has recorded 355 coronavirus cases as of June 27, of which 330 cases have gone on to make a full recovery and have been discharged from hospital.

The remaining 25 cases are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 10 having tested negative at least once.

June 27 also marked the 72nd consecutive day that has seen Vietnam detect no community infections. No deaths have been reported so far.

More than 300 citizens fly home from Singapore

A Viet Nam Airlines flight carrying more than 300 Vietnamese citizens in Singapore landed in Can Tho International Airport Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

The passengers include children under 18, the elderly, sick people and workers with expired labor contracts among others, said the ministry.

This is the 31st repatriation flights organized by Vietnamese competent authorities in collaboration with diplomatic missions and airlines since April 24, bringing home at 7,910 citizens stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.

As the pandemic has been put under control in Viet Nam, the Government tasked the competent authorities to increase the frequency of special citizen repatriation flights in the time to come.

The Government also decided to open door to foreign experts, business managers, and skilled workers to enter Viet Nam in a move to reboot the economy after the nation became one of the first economies got back to "new normal" situation.

As the pandemic is still evolving complicatedly around the world, Viet Nam still closes borders to foreign tourists for fear of the second COVID-19 wave.

Addressing a meeting on COVID-19 on June 24, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reaffirmed the guiding viewpoint of fending off the second COVID-19 wave in order to pursue the dual goal of the pandemic containment and economic recovery.

COVID-19: Vietnam only has 15 positive cases left

Vietnam has reported no new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours after confirming two imported infections on June 27, and the country only has 15 positive cases left.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 355, of which 330 cases have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital, making up 93% of the total. 

The remaining 25 cases are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, with 10 having tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As many as 215 cases returned from epidemic hit countries, but they have not posed any risk to the community as they were placed in quarantine upon their arrival.

On June 27, two returnees from Kuwait were confirmed to have carried the virus.

Currently, more than 9,000 people who had close contact and returned from overseas are being quarantined for medical observation at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities and places of residence.  

The British pilot is the last out of 50 foreign patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam. The patient, who is being treated at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, is recovering substantially. He is expected to return to Scotland, his hometown, on July 12.VNA/VOV/VGP

 
 


