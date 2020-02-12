Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

This forecast comes from Nguyen Duc Hoa, deputy head of the Climate Forecasting Division under National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, who believes the impact of the La Nina phenomenon will result in complicated changes to the country’s weather pattern.

Most notably, in La Nina years cold air tends to arrive early, resulting in temperatures being lower in comparison to previous years. Moving into November and December, the country’s common temperature is forecast to be between 0.5 and 1 degree Celsius lower than recorded in other years.

As a result of these weather changes, Hoa said that winter is anticipated to arrive earlier than normal, and northern mountainous areas are expected to be hit by severe cold spells during January and February next year.

Some of the unique features of the La Nina phenomenon include an increase in the frequency of storms and tropical depressions, in addition to unpredictable temperatures whose consequences can generally be difficult to predict.

Between now and the end of the year, approximately three or four storms are forecast to strike the country, mostly the central and southern regions. Local authorities have been urged to prepare for heavy floods in an effort to help reduce losses for residents.

Furthermore, the average rainfall will increase throughout the central and southern regions in comparison to previous years, while the dry season in the Central Highlands and southern regions will experience more unusual rain against other recorded periods.

According to the meteorologist, adverse weather phenomena such as storms, floods, and bouts of severe cold can only be accurately forecast 10 days in advance. Dangerous phenomena such as snow, ice, and mist can only be predicted between one and three days ahead. VOV